The Real Cost of Starting a Business in Houston: A Budget Breakdown

Houston has a reputation as one of the easiest big cities in America to start a business. There is no state income tax, the city does not require a general business license, and commercial rents sit well below what founders pay in Austin, New York or the Bay Area. Low barriers are not the same as no costs, though.

Most first-year budgets fall apart because of small line items that nobody planned for, not the big ones. A filing fee here, an occupancy permit there, a July electric bill that doubles overnight.

This breakdown walks through each cost a Houston founder should expect in 2026, with Texas-specific numbers wherever they exist, so you can build a budget that holds up past month six.

Formation and Registration Costs

Before you sign a lease or hire anyone, the business needs a legal structure. In Texas, that paperwork runs through the Secretary of State, and the fees are predictable.

Choosing and Filing Your Business Entity

Most small businesses in Houston form as a limited liability company. Filing a Certificate of Formation (Form 205) with the Texas Secretary of State costs $300. Corporations pay the same $300 using Form 201. Sole proprietors can skip state formation entirely, but they give up the liability protection that an LLC or corporation provides.

Texas does not charge an annual LLC renewal fee the way California or Massachusetts do. That makes the state one of the cheaper places to keep an entity in good standing year after year.

Assumed Names and Registered Agents

If you plan to operate under a name different from your legal entity name, you need an assumed name certificate. LLCs and corporations file Form 503 with the Secretary of State for $25. Sole proprietors and general partnerships file with the Harris County Clerk instead (or the clerk in whichever county they operate), which carries its own small filing fee.

Every Texas entity also needs a registered agent with a physical Texas address. You can serve as your own agent at no cost, but many founders pay a commercial service somewhere around $100 to $300 per year to keep their home address off public records and make sure legal notices never get missed.

Federal and State Tax Registrations

An Employer Identification Number from the IRS is free and takes about ten minutes online. If you sell taxable goods or services, you also need a Texas sales and use tax permit from the Comptroller, which is also free. In Houston, the combined sales tax rate is 8.25 percent: 6.25 percent state, 1 percent city and 1 percent for METRO.

Permits, Licenses and Local Compliance

This is where Houston stands apart from other large cities. The City of Houston does not issue a general business license, so a consultant, agency or software company can often open its doors with no city license at all. Regulated industries are a different story.

Common permits and licenses Houston founders run into include: Certificate of Occupancy: Required by the Houston Permitting Center for most commercial spaces before you move in. Fees scale with square footage and the type of use.

Required by the Houston Permitting Center for most commercial spaces before you move in. Fees scale with square footage and the type of use. Food service permits: Restaurants, food trucks and caterers go through the Houston Health Department and must pass inspection.

Restaurants, food trucks and caterers go through the Houston Health Department and must pass inspection. Alcohol permits: Any business serving or selling alcohol needs approval from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which is one of the more expensive and slower permits to secure.

Any business serving or selling alcohol needs approval from the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission, which is one of the more expensive and slower permits to secure. State occupational licenses: Electricians, HVAC contractors, cosmetologists and many other trades are licensed through the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulation.

Budget time as well as money for this category. An occupancy inspection that flags a fire code issue can push an opening date back by weeks, and rent keeps running the whole time.

The Texas Franchise Tax (and Why Most Startups Owe Nothing)

Texas does not tax personal income, but it does levy a franchise tax on most LLCs and corporations. The good news for new businesses is the threshold. For reports filed in 2026, businesses with annualized total revenue at or below $2.65 million owe no franchise tax.

Starting in 2026, businesses under that threshold also no longer have to file a No Tax Due Report. They still must file a Public Information Report or Ownership Information Report with the Comptroller each year by May 15. Missing that filing can cost your entity its right to do business in Texas, so put it on the calendar the day you form the company.

Insurance Costs for Houston Businesses

Insurance is one of the few categories where Houston’s location raises costs rather than lowering them. Hurricane exposure, flooding and a busy commercial legal environment all factor into premiums.

General Liability and Property Coverage

General liability insurance for a small Houston business commonly runs about $40 to $150 per month, depending on industry, revenue and claims history. Contractors and businesses that host customers on site sit at the high end. Many owners bundle general liability with property coverage in a business owner’s policy, which usually saves money over buying each separately.

Flood coverage deserves its own conversation. Standard commercial property policies typically exclude flood damage, and Houston has learned that lesson more than once. If you are leasing, ask your landlord which floor the space is on, whether the building flooded during Harvey or Beryl, and what the lease says about who pays for damage.

Workers’ Compensation in Texas

Texas is the only state that lets most private employers opt out of workers’ compensation. Businesses that opt out are called non-subscribers. Skipping coverage saves on premiums, but non-subscribers lose important legal protections if an employee sues over a workplace injury.

They must also notify the Texas Department of Insurance and their employees in writing. For most small businesses with physical work involved, carrying coverage is the safer bet.

Rent and Office Space

For most service businesses, the monthly rent check is the single largest number in the budget. The good news is that Houston’s office market favors tenants right now.

Cushman & Wakefield reported an overall vacancy rate of 24.7 percent in Q2 2026, which gives new businesses real bargaining power on rent, free months and build-out allowances.

Comparing Your Workspace Options

Rent is often the largest fixed cost in a first-year budget, and pricing for an office space in Houston, TX and other areas varies widely depending on whether you pick a coworking desk, an executive suite or a traditional lease. Each option fits a different stage of growth.

Coworking memberships in Houston generally range from about $200 to $750 per person per month. They work well for solo founders and very small teams who need a professional address and meeting rooms without a long commitment.

Executive suites typically cost around $600 to $995 per month for a private, furnished office. Utilities, internet, reception and cleaning are usually included, which makes monthly costs easy to forecast and keeps upfront spending low.

Traditional leases offer the most space and control. Houston’s overall average gross asking rent was $31.99 per square foot per year in Q2 2026, with Class A space averaging $39.91. A 1,500-square-foot office at the market average works out to roughly $48,000 per year, or about $4,000 per month, before furniture, cabling and build-out. Most traditional leases also run three to five years and require a security deposit.

Hidden Costs in a Lease

The asking rate rarely tells the whole story. Before signing, confirm whether the quote is gross or triple net, who pays for after-hours air conditioning, how parking is priced and what happens to operating expense pass-throughs each year. In a city where parking is not always free near Downtown, the Galleria or the Texas Medical Center, that last detail alone can add hundreds of dollars per employee per month.

Utilities and Operating Expenses

Houston sits inside the ERCOT grid’s deregulated electricity market. Businesses choose their own retail electricity provider, which means shopping around can make a real difference. It also means rates and contract terms vary widely, so read the fine print on fixed versus variable plans.

Summer is the budget buster. A small retail or office space that runs air conditioning ten hours a day from May through September will see its highest bills during those months. If you are in a full-service lease or executive suite, electricity is often built into the rent, which removes that swing from your forecast.

Beyond power, plan for internet, phone systems, software subscriptions, accounting help and basic marketing. These add up faster than most founders expect. A lean service business can easily spend $500 to $1,500 per month on tools and services alone before a single employee joins.

Hiring and Payroll Costs

Texas keeps payroll relatively simple because there is no state income tax to withhold. Employers still owe several taxes on top of each paycheck.

Payroll Taxes Employers Pay

Here is what a Houston employer pays per employee in 2026: Social Security and Medicare (FICA): 7.65 percent of wages, matching what the employee pays.

7.65 percent of wages, matching what the employee pays. Federal unemployment (FUTA): Effectively 0.6 percent on the first $7,000 of wages, or $42 per employee per year for most employers.

Effectively 0.6 percent on the first $7,000 of wages, or $42 per employee per year for most employers. Texas unemployment tax: New employers pay the greater of 2.7 percent or their industry’s average rate on the first $9,000 of wages. At 2.7 percent, that comes to $243 per employee per year.

Wages and Benefits

Texas follows the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour, but very few Houston employers can hire at that rate in 2026. Competition from the energy, medical and logistics sectors keeps wages well above the floor for most roles. When budgeting, a common rule of thumb is to add 20 to 30 percent on top of base salary to cover payroll taxes, insurance, paid time off and any health benefits you offer.

A Sample First-Year Budget

Every business is different, but here is a rough picture of what a small Houston professional services firm with one employee might spend in its first year:

Expense Estimated First-Year Cost LLC formation, assumed name and registered agent $325 to $625 Permits and certificate of occupancy $0 to $1,500 General liability insurance $500 to $1,800 Executive suite or small office $7,200 to $12,000 Software, internet and services $6,000 to $18,000 One full-time employee at $50,000, plus taxes and benefits $60,000 to $65,000

These are planning estimates, not quotes. The point is proportion: people and space will almost always make up the largest share of spending, while formation and permit costs stay small by comparison.

Frequently Asked Questions

Do I need a business license to operate in Houston? The City of Houston does not require a general business license. You may still need industry-specific permits, a certificate of occupancy for commercial space, or a state occupational license depending on what your business does. How much does it cost to form an LLC in Texas? The state filing fee for a Texas LLC is $300. Add $25 if you file an assumed name and any fees for a registered agent service if you choose to use one. Will my new business owe Texas franchise tax? Probably not in the early years. For 2026 reports, businesses with annualized revenue at or below $2.65 million owe no franchise tax, though they still must file an annual information report. Is it cheaper to rent an executive suite or sign a traditional lease in Houston? For teams of one to five people, executive suites are usually cheaper once you factor in furniture, utilities, internet and the lack of a long-term commitment. Traditional leases tend to make more financial sense as headcount grows and you need a larger, custom space.

The Bottom Line

Houston remains one of the most affordable major cities in the country for launching a business. State filing fees are low, most startups will not owe franchise tax, and a soft office market means tenants have negotiating power. The founders who struggle are usually the ones who planned for the obvious costs and skipped the rest.

Build your budget line by line, keep a cash cushion for the summer utility spike and surprise permit delays, and choose a workspace that matches where your business is today rather than where you hope it will be in three years.