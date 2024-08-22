10 Best Road Trips from Dallas You Should Know in 2024

Dallas is a prime starting point for scenic road trips. With its central location in Texas, travelers have easy access to diverse landscapes, charming towns, and vibrant cities.

These trips offer a fantastic way to explore the culture, history, and natural beauty of the region.

Today, we will help you discover some of the best road trip destinations in and around the area for 2024.

1) Route 66

Route 66, known as the “Main Street of America,” promises a memorable journey. This historic highway stretches over 2,400 miles from Chicago to Santa Monica. It offers a blend of historical landmarks, quirky roadside attractions, and scenic landscapes.

Travelers can experience a mix of small towns and big cities along the way. In Texas, Route 66 passes through cities like Amarillo, where visitors can see the famous Cadillac Ranch. This outdoor art installation features half-buried cars painted in bright colors.

New Mexico’s Albuquerque offers a glimpse into Southwestern culture with its historic Old Town and unique shops. Further west, stops in Flagstaff, Arizona, provide an opportunity to detour to the Grand Canyon.

Oklahoma and Missouri both offer historic Route 66 museums that showcase the road’s rich history and impact on American culture. In Illinois, the route starts with attractions like the Gemini Giant statue, a giant fiberglass structure that has become an icon on the route.

California’s segment ends the trip with a scenic drive to the Santa Monica Pier. This final stop offers stunning ocean views and a nostalgic feel, making it a great ending to a classic American road trip. Each state brings its own unique slice of Americana to this legendary highway.

2) Texas Hill Country

Texas Hill Country is one of the best road trips from Dallas. It’s about a 3-hour drive southwest of the city. Known for its limestone hills and clear rivers, it’s perfect for outdoor activities.

The region is famous for its wildflower-covered meadows. During spring, bluebonnets and other wildflowers blanket the landscape, making for beautiful photos.

Dripping Springs, a small town in Hill Country, is home to the Hamilton Pool, a natural swimming hole with a waterfall.

Wine lovers will appreciate the area’s numerous wineries. Fredericksburg, in particular, offers several tasting rooms and vineyards to explore. It’s a great spot to relax and enjoy a slower pace.

San Marcos is another town worth visiting. Its river is perfect for tubing, kayaking, and other water activities.

Hill Country also has plenty of charming small towns with unique shops and local eateries. Places like Wimberley and Bandera offer a slice of Texas culture and hospitality.

For those interested in history, Johnson City, the hometown of President Lyndon B. Johnson, has several historical sites.

3) Blue Ridge Parkway

The Blue Ridge Parkway is a scenic drive that stretches 469 miles from Shenandoah National Park in Virginia to the Great Smoky Mountains National Park in North Carolina. It is known for its stunning views, picturesque landscapes, and numerous opportunities for outdoor activities.

Along the parkway, visitors can find Craggy Gardens, known for its high elevation and beautiful floral displays. The area provides a great spot for picnics and enjoying the views.

Another notable stop is near Boone and Blowing Rock, accessible at Milepost 291.8 off US 321/221. These towns offer charming local attractions and easy access to the parkway’s scenic wonders.

The drive also features many convenient entrance and exit points, making it easy for travelers to explore segments of the parkway at their own pace. They connect to major federal and state highways, offering flexibility for those coming from various regions.

No entrance fee is required, adding to its appeal as an unforgettable road trip destination. The parkway is ideal for those looking to immerse themselves in nature and experience the beauty of the Appalachian region.

4) Great River Road

The Great River Road is one of America’s most scenic road trip routes. It runs alongside the Mississippi River and covers ten states.

Starting from Dallas, you can head northeast to reach the Great River Road. The drive will take you through charming towns and lush landscapes.

Along the way, travelers can visit historic sites, national parks, and local museums. Each stop offers a unique glimpse into American culture.

The Great River Road is also ideal for nature lovers. The route provides opportunities for hiking, bird-watching, and fishing.

The drive can be easily adapted to fit different schedules.

The Great River Road is well-marked and easy to navigate. It’s a fantastic trip for families, solo travelers, and groups of friends. Bring a camera to capture the picturesque river views.

Packing a picnic is recommended, as there are numerous scenic spots to stop and enjoy a meal. This road trip promises memorable experiences and stunning sights.

5) Ouachita National Forest

Ouachita National Forest, established in 1907, is the oldest national forest in the South. It spans vast acres, making it the largest national forest in the region.

Visitors can enjoy various activities, from hiking and swimming to scenic drives and camping. The forest has some designated wilderness areas and parts used for timber production.

A popular destination within the forest is the Eagle Rock Trail, known for its beautiful scenery and challenging routes. Another highlight is the Cossatot River State Park, great for a weekend getaway with its swimming spots and sunset hikes.

Travelers from Dallas can reach Ouachita National Forest in about 4.5 to 6.5 hours, depending on the chosen route. This makes it an ideal short road trip for nature lovers seeking a peaceful retreat.

The forest offers crystal-clear waters, secluded islands, and thermal baths, especially near Lake Ouachita and Hot Springs. These features provide a relaxing escape from city life, where visitors can reconnect with nature.

Whether hiking, swimming, or just exploring, Ouachita has something for everyone. Its mix of natural beauty and recreational opportunities makes it a top road trip destination from Dallas.

6) Big Bend National Park

Big Bend National Park, located in far west Texas, is a premier destination for nature lovers. It’s about an 11-hour drive from Dallas, covering roughly 680 miles.

Visitors can explore numerous hiking trails, ranging from easy walks to challenging backcountry paths. Popular trails include the Lost Mine Trail and the Santa Elena Canyon Trail. These routes provide breathtaking views of the surrounding natural beauty.

Big Bend is also famous for its dark skies, making it a prime spot for stargazing. The park’s remote location ensures minimal light pollution, allowing visitors to see a clear, star-filled sky at night.

Wildlife enthusiasts can find a diverse range of animals, including javelinas, roadrunners, and even black bears. Birdwatchers will appreciate more than 450 bird species that inhabit or migrate through the park.

Camping opportunities abound with several campgrounds and backcountry campsites available.

The visitor centers provide essential information, maps, and exhibits about the park’s history and geology. This is a must-stop for anyone looking to get the most out of their visit.

7) Santa Fe Trail

The Santa Fe Trail is a 4.5-mile long paved path located on the east side of Dallas. It connects White Rock Lake to historic Deep Ellum and Fair Park. The trail winds through some of the most historically significant neighborhoods in East Dallas, making it a scenic and educational journey.

This 12-foot wide path is perfect for walking, running, and cycling. It’s lined with trees, offering shade and a pleasant atmosphere for outdoor activities. The connection to White Rock Lake provides opportunities for water-based activities, picnics, and more.

With its historical significance, the Santa Fe Trail offers more than just beautiful scenery. It provides access to local landmarks that tell the story of Dallas’s past. Walking or biking this trail gives a glimpse into the city’s development and culture.

Many locals use the trail for daily exercise, while tourists appreciate the convenient access to various attractions. Being well-maintained and easily accessible, the Santa Fe Trail stands out as one of the best urban trails in Dallas.

8) Gulf Coast Highway

The Gulf Coast Highway offers a scenic and fascinating road trip starting from Dallas. This route takes travelers along the Gulf of Mexico, showcasing beautiful coastal landscapes and vibrant cities.

Key stops include Houston, where visitors can enjoy attractions like the Space Center and Buffalo Bayou Park. Moving on, Galveston boasts beaches and historic sites like Moody Mansion.

Further along the road, travelers can experience the distinct culture and wildlife in the bayous of Louisiana. Notable stops in this state include Lafayette and Baton Rouge.

Driving on, the Gulf Coast Highway leads to New Orleans, a city famed for its music, cuisine, and rich history. Finally, the journey continues through Mississippi and Alabama, ending in Florida, where pristine beaches await.

This route is approximately 1,190 miles and takes about 20 hours to drive, making it a great option for those looking to explore the Gulf Coast’s unique charm and natural beauty.

9) Palo Duro Canyon

Palo Duro Canyon is known as the “Grand Canyon of Texas.” It’s located about 380 miles from Dallas, making it a manageable drive of around 5 hours and 45 minutes.

The canyon’s striking red rock formations create a stunning landscape.

Visitors can enjoy hiking, biking, and horseback riding on various trails. The Lighthouse Trail is especially popular for its iconic rock formation.

Camping is also available. The Mesquite Campground offers amenities like fire rings, picnic tables, and electricity.

Outdoor enthusiasts will find plenty to explore in Palo Duro Canyon. The canyon’s unique geology and natural beauty offer a memorable experience for visitors looking to reconnect with nature.

Travelers can also explore nearby small towns along the way, experiencing the charm of the Texas Panhandle.

10) Caprock Canyons

Caprock Canyons State Park is located in the Texas Panhandle, about a 6-hour drive from Dallas. It covers 13,960 acres, making it the third-largest state park in Texas.

The park is famous for its striking red rock formations and scenic trails. You can also see the Texas State Bison Herd roaming freely here.

There are over 90 miles of trails for hiking, biking, and horseback riding. The park also offers opportunities for fishing and kayaking in Lake Theo.

Camping is available with sites for tents and RVs, as well as cabins. Visitors can expect to find basic amenities including restrooms, showers, and picnic areas.

Animal lovers will appreciate the park’s commitment to wildlife. In addition to bison, you might see prairie dogs, mule deer, and a variety of bird species.

History buffs can check out one of the park’s features, the historic railroad tunnel built in the 1920s. The tunnel was decommissioned in 1989 and is one of only two remaining railroad tunnels in Texas.

Caprock Canyons offers a range of activities for any outdoor enthusiast.

Summary

Dallas offers a fantastic starting point for road trips, providing various scenic and cultural adventures.

Whether visiting charming small towns or incredible national parks, travelers can find the perfect route.

Road trips like these allow people to experience the diverse beauty and culture of Texas and its surrounding areas.

Everyone can find something enjoyable, from nature lovers to history buffs and city explorers.

These trips form lasting memories with friends and family, making any journey from Dallas special.

So, pack the car, gather your loved ones, and set off on an exciting road trip adventure.