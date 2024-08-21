5 Romantic Weekend Getaways Near San Antonio Texas for Couples for 2024

Looking for a romantic weekend getaway near San Antonio, Texas?

Discover the perfect spots that offer both relaxation and adventure to make your romantic weekend unforgettable.

Buckle up and let’s begin.

1) Hill Country Hideaway

Hill Country Hideaway is a perfect retreat for couples seeking a quiet escape. Located near San Antonio, this spot offers stunning views, cozy cabins, and a serene atmosphere.

The cabins are equipped with all the comforts you need. Enjoy the peace of nature, as the property is surrounded by trees and wildlife.

Spend your afternoons hiking nearby trails or simply relax by the cabin’s porch.

When the sun sets, you can sit by a fire pit and enjoy the starlit sky. This hideaway gives you privacy and tranquility.

For dining, you can either cook in your cabin or visit nearby restaurants. The local cuisine offers a range of delicious options.

Hill Country Hideaway is close to local attractions but far enough to feel like a true getaway.

Make sure to book in advance, as this popular hideaway tends to fill up quickly. Enjoy a blend of comfort and nature at Hill Country Hideaway.

2) Fredericksburg Bed and Breakfast

When you head to Fredericksburg, you’re in for a treat with its many charming bed and breakfast options. Located just under a 90-minute drive from San Antonio, Fredericksburg offers an ideal escape for couples.

Consider staying at places like the Hill Country Herb Garden or the Full Moon Inn Bed and Breakfast. These B&Bs provide cozy rooms and a personal touch that larger hotels might lack.

The Trueheart Hotel and Chuckwagon Inn Bed & Breakfast are other great choices. They offer a mix of quaint decor and comfortable amenities, perfect for a romantic weekend.

Some spots, like Settlers Crossing Bed and Breakfast, even feature historic settings, adding a unique charm to your stay.

You’ll also find options like The Winchester Lodge, where you can relax after exploring Fredericksburg’s vibrant downtown and wine scene.

Enjoy a delicious breakfast each morning, which is often included in your stay. Many places serve homemade dishes that highlight local flavors, making for a memorable dining experience.

3) Cypress Valley Canopy Tours

Cypress Valley Canopy Tours offers a unique adventure where you can sleep in treehouses. Located in Spicewood, TX, this spot is perfect for couples looking to escape into nature.

You can choose from five treehouses, each with its own charm. Some are designed for romantic stays, while others cater to families.

The site also features glamping tents and an expansive ranch house to suit different preferences. It’s a blend of rustic charm and modern comfort.

While the ziplines are closed for now, the natural beauty remains a big draw. The grounds are filled with baby cypress trees, adding a serene touch to your stay.

Spicewood is located just an hour and a half from San Antonio, making it convenient for a quick getaway. Enjoy a peaceful retreat without the long drive.

4) River Road Treehouses

River Road Treehouses in New Braunfels offers a unique and serene experience. It is only a short 33-mile drive from San Antonio, making it a great spot for a quick romantic getaway.

These treehouses are located near the Guadalupe River, providing a picturesque setting. You can relax and enjoy the natural beauty around you.

Each treehouse is designed with comfort and relaxation in mind. The amenities include high-quality furniture, a hot tub, and a fire pit. These features ensure a cozy and memorable stay.

The property is family-friendly but also perfect for couples seeking tranquility. You will find a variety of treehouse styles to choose from, catering to different preferences. The community spaces are great for socializing with other guests.

The area offers many activities like tubing, kayaking, and hiking. If you enjoy outdoor adventures, this location will not disappoint. You can spend days exploring and return to your treehouse retreat to unwind.

5) La Cantera Resort & Spa

La Cantera Resort & Spa is an ideal spot for a romantic weekend getaway near San Antonio, Texas. It offers stunning views of The Hill Country and plenty of luxurious amenities to make your stay memorable.

You can enjoy deluxe rooms with modern decor, comfortable beds, and private balconies. The resort also features fine dining options that cater to various tastes.

Relax and unwind at the Loma de Vida Spa, where you can choose from a range of treatments designed to refresh your body and mind. The resort offers special packages for couples, which may include spa treatments, dining credits, and more.

Apart from relaxation, you can explore two world-class golf courses that challenge players of all skill levels. The resort is also close to attractions like Six Flags Fiesta Texas, making it a great base for adventure.

Whether you stay for two nights or extend your visit to four nights, La Cantera Resort & Spa offers exclusive discounts and perks to enhance your experience. Enjoy a Custom Beachcomber bag and BeautyBio Perfecting Blendrops, SPF 40, as part of your stay.

This resort ensures a blend of luxury and comfort, perfect for a romantic retreat.

Best Times to Visit

For a romantic weekend getaway near San Antonio, consider the weather and local events to make the most of your romantic trip around Texas.

Seasonal Weather Patterns

San Antonio’s climate features hot summers, mild winters, and pleasant spring and fall seasons.

Spring (March to May) offers moderate temperatures, ranging from 60°F to 80°F, ideal for outdoor activities and exploring.

Summer (June to August) can be oppressively hot, with temperatures often soaring above 90°F.

Fall (September to November) also provides comfortable weather, with temperatures between 70°F and 85°F, perfect for romantic strolls and outdoor dining.

Winter (December to February) is mild, with temperatures ranging from 40°F to 65°F.

It’s a great time for cozy indoor activities and exploring festive decorations.

Local Events and Festivals

San Antonio hosts numerous events that can make your romantic getaway special. Fiesta San Antonio in April is a 10-day city-wide celebration with parades, live music, and cultural events. It’s perfect for couples who enjoy vibrant festivities.

Summer months feature events like the Texas Folklife Festival in June and the Fourth of July celebrations, which include fireworks and live performances.

Fall brings the “Dia de los Muertos” festival in October, showcasing beautiful altars, performances, and traditional foods.

Winter has holiday events like the River Walk Holiday Lights from late November to early January, creating a magical atmosphere with light displays along the river.

Timing your visit around these events can add an extra layer of charm and excitement to your romantic getaway.

Romantic Activities and Attractions

Discover the perfect blend of adventure, history, and relaxation to share with your significant other. The area around San Antonio offers diverse experiences for couples to enjoy.

Wine Tasting Tours

Indulge in a serene escape at local vineyards and wineries. The Texas Hill Country is known for its beautiful landscapes and excellent wine. Many tours offer tastings of local reds, whites, and rosés, providing a memorable experience for your taste buds.

Consider visiting Fredericksburg and New Braunfels, where you can enjoy guided tours, cheese pairings, and vineyard walks.

Spend a leisurely afternoon sipping wine and enjoying the picturesque views. Some wineries even offer special events like live music or picnics that can add to the romantic ambiance.

Scenic Nature Trails

Explore the great outdoors with your partner by hiking or biking on scenic trails. The natural beauty around San Antonio provides a peaceful backdrop for quality time together.

The Government Canyon State Natural Area features over 40 miles of trails, perfect for both novice and experienced hikers.

For something unique, visit the Natural Bridge Caverns, where you can explore fascinating underground formations.

If you prefer something more relaxed, the trails at Comal River offer gentle paths along the water, ideal for a calming walk or a casual bike ride.

Historical Landmarks

Step back in time with visits to historical landmarks that add a touch of the past to your romantic getaway. The Majestic Theatre in downtown San Antonio has been a favorite since 1929, showcasing concerts and Broadway shows in a stunning historic venue.

Another iconic spot is the Alamo, where you can learn about Texas history and take a stroll through its beautiful gardens. Don’t miss the charm of the Faust Street Bridge in New Braunfels, offering scenic views and a quaint atmosphere perfect for a romantic walk.

These landmarks provide not only a historical perspective but also unique experiences to share.