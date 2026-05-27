Where To Live Outside San Antonio: Suburbs With Space And Character

Best places to live outside San Antonio in 2026 are Boerne for Hill Country charm, New Braunfels for rivers and a lively downtown, Cibolo for newer family housing, Schertz for northeast access, Helotes for a small-town northwest feel, Bulverde for acreage, and Fair Oaks Ranch for quiet residential streets near I-10.

Choice depends on commute pattern, lot size, school district, budget, and tolerance for fast growth.

San Antonio-New Braunfels had a median listing price of $324,700 in April 2026, while 24.9% of listings had price cuts, giving buyers more room to compare than during the pandemic-era rush, according to Realtor.com market data.

Quick Comparison

Population figures below use U.S. Census Bureau 2025 estimates where available. Fair Oaks Ranch growth data comes from Census QuickFacts, which lists a 2025 population estimate and a 2024 comparison base.

Suburb Best Fit 2025 Population Main Trade-Off Boerne Hill Country charm, higher-end homes, Main Street life 24,047 Higher prices, fast growth New Braunfels Rivers, historic districts, larger city services 122,492 Tourism traffic, rapid expansion Cibolo Newer subdivisions, family space, SCUCISD access 39,019 Less historic character than older towns Schertz I-35 and I-10 access, Randolph-area convenience 45,978 More suburban than scenic Helotes Northwest San Antonio access, small-town events 10,387 Limited inventory Bulverde Acreage, Hill Country setting, quieter lifestyle 7,337 Longer drives for city jobs Fair Oaks Ranch Quiet residential feel near Boerne and I-10 12,025 Premium pricing, fewer urban amenities

How Should Buyers Choose A San Antonio Suburb In 2026?

Buyers should start with commute direction, then compare schools, housing inventory, flood and drought exposure, lot size, and daily services.

Home condition should also be part of that comparison, especially roofing age, storm history, drainage, and whether the property may need roof replacement in San Antonio after years of heat, hail, or wind exposure.

Price alone gives an incomplete picture outside San Antonio because a $350,000 home in Schertz, a $550,000 home in Boerne, and a larger-lot property in Bulverde may serve completely different lifestyles.

The 2026 housing market gives buyers more negotiating room, but not every suburb has equal supply. Realtor.com reported that San Antonio’s city median list price fell to $289,945 in April 2026, down 3.4% year over year, with 23.8% of active listings showing at least one price cut, based on its San Antonio market report.

In higher-demand suburbs, stronger school reputations, land scarcity, and Hill Country branding can keep prices firmer.

Boerne: Best For Hill Country Character And Main Street Life

Boerne is the strongest choice for buyers who want a recognizable town center, Hill Country scenery, and a more polished small-city feel. The city grew from a 2020 estimate base of 17,865 to 24,047 residents in 2025, a 34.6% increase, according to Census QuickFacts.

The draw is clear: historic Main Street, Cibolo Creek trails, local restaurants, breweries, boutiques, and access to Guadalupe River State Park. Boerne’s Hill Country Mile promotes a walkable downtown district with paths near Cibolo Creek, historic properties, pocket parks, fishing piers, and picnic areas through the Hill Country Mile district.

The catch is price. Zillow placed the average Boerne home value at $558,370 as of April 30, 2026, down 0.9% year over year, but still well above many northeast suburbs, according to Zillow’s Boerne data. Boerne fits buyers who value setting and identity enough to pay for them.

New Braunfels: Best For Rivers, Growth, And A True Small City

New Braunfels is best for people who want life outside San Antonio without giving up city-scale services. It has hospitals, retail corridors, a historic downtown, Gruene, the Comal River, the Guadalupe River, and major access toward both San Antonio and Austin.

Growth is the defining 2026 issue. Census QuickFacts estimates New Braunfels at 122,492 residents in 2025, up 35.5% from its 2020 estimate base, according to Census QuickFacts.

The city also described 2026 as a period of historic growth, noting that population has risen by nearly 30% since 2020 in a New Braunfels update.

New Braunfels remains more affordable than Boerne on average. Zillow listed its average home value at $352,129 as of April 30, 2026, down 2.8% year over year, based on Zillow home values. The trade-off is crowding during river season, school-capacity pressure in growth zones, and heavy development along major corridors.

Cibolo: Best For Newer Homes And Family-Oriented Growth

Cibolo is a strong fit for buyers who want newer homes, larger floor plans, and access to Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD. The city reached an estimated 39,019 residents in 2025, up 20.9% from its 2020 estimate base, according to Census QuickFacts.

Housing remains comparatively accessible for the northeast side. Zillow listed Cibolo’s average home value at $335,347 as of April 30, 2026, down 1.2% year over year, based on Zillow’s Cibolo figures.

The local school district also remains a key buyer filter: SCUCISD reported an overall B rating with a score of 81 in the 2025 Texas Education Agency accountability results, according to SCUCISD accountability results.

Cibolo has less old-town texture than Boerne or New Braunfels, but it works well for households prioritizing square footage, newer subdivisions, and northeast employment access.

Schertz: Best For Northeast Commuters And Military Families

Schertz is best for buyers who need predictable access across the northeast side, including Randolph-area employment, I-35, Loop 1604, and I-10. The city describes its location along the I-35 and I-10 corridors between 2 fast-growing metros on the About Schertz page.

Census QuickFacts estimates Schertz at 45,978 residents in 2025, up 9.1% from the 2020 estimate base.

It also reports a 2020 to 2024 owner-occupied housing rate of 78.4%, a median owner-occupied home value of $317,100, and mean travel time to work of 31.7 minutes, according to Census QuickFacts.

Zillow’s April 2026 average home value for Schertz was $315,102, down 1.5% year over year, based on Zillow Schertz data.

Schertz offers less Hill Country atmosphere, but it usually makes more sense for practical commuting than far-northwest suburbs.

Helotes: Best For Northwest Access With A Small-Town Feel

Helotes is best for buyers who want to stay close to northwest San Antonio while keeping a separate town identity. Visit Helotes describes the city as northwest of San Antonio, incorporated in 1981, and rooted in small-town tranquility and family-oriented activities on the Visit Helotes site.

Census QuickFacts estimates Helotes at 10,387 residents in 2025, with a median household income of $132,675 for 2020 to 2024, according to Census income data. Zillow listed the average Helotes home value at $469,153 as of April 30, 2026, based on Zillow Helotes data.

Helotes suits buyers drawn to Old Town Helotes, local events, Bandera Road access, and Northside ISD options. Northside ISD’s Texas School Report Card profile lists a 2025-26 district profile and overall C rating of 75 out of 100, so families should compare individual campuses rather than relying on district reputation alone through the Texas School Report Card.

Bulverde: Best For Acreage And Hill Country Space

Bulverde is best for people who want more land, privacy, and Hill Country surroundings north of San Antonio. Census QuickFacts estimates Bulverde at 7,337 residents in 2025, up 29.6% from its 2020 estimate base, while 91.7% of occupied housing units were owner-occupied from 2020 to 2024, according to Census QuickFacts.

The housing market reflects space and scarcity. Zillow listed Bulverde’s average home value at $477,441 as of April 30, 2026, based on Zillow Bulverde values. Buyers should expect longer drives, septic or well considerations in some areas, and more due diligence on utilities, drainage, road access, and wildfire or drought exposure.

Bulverde works best for households wanting a quieter daily rhythm rather than walkable downtown energy.

Fair Oaks Ranch: Best For Quiet Residential Living Near Boerne

Fair Oaks Ranch is best for buyers seeking a quieter, more residential Hill Country suburb close to Boerne and I-10. Census QuickFacts lists a 2025 population estimate of 12,025 and a 2024 estimate of 11,744, according to Census QuickFacts.

It is a strong fit for buyers who want a country-club-adjacent atmosphere, low-density neighborhoods, and access to both Boerne and northwest San Antonio. Inventory can be thin, and pricing often reflects lot size, neighborhood controls, and location.

Bottom Line

Boerne and New Braunfels offer the strongest character, but they also face some of the sharpest growth pressure. Cibolo and Schertz make more sense for families who value newer homes and northeast commutes.

Helotes gives northwest access with a smaller-town edge. Bulverde and Fair Oaks Ranch are better for buyers who want space and quieter neighborhoods, provided longer drives and higher home prices fit the budget.

For 2026, the smartest move is to compare each suburb by daily route, school boundary, lot size, and resale strength, not by distance from downtown alone.