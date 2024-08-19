10 Romantic Getaways in Texas You Should Know About

Texas offers a wide range of romantic getaways perfect for creating special memories with your partner.

Whether you’re looking for adventure or relaxation, Texas has a romantic destination for you.

Enjoy scenic landscapes, unique accommodations, and charming activities that will make your time together unforgettable.

1) South Padre Island

South Padre Island, located off the coast of Texas, is a prime destination for couples seeking a romantic getaway. With its stunning beaches and vibrant sunsets, it offers a serene and picturesque setting.

Spend your days lounging on the island’s white sandy beaches, or take a dip in the turquoise waters of the Gulf of Mexico. The swaying palm trees and gentle sea breeze create a relaxing atmosphere perfect for romance.

Explore the island’s entertainment district where you can find a variety of dining options. Enjoy a candlelit dinner at places like Liam’s Steakhouse and Oyster Bar, offering both casual and fine dining experiences.

For those who love the outdoors, consider a visit to the South Padre Island Birding and Nature Center. This spot offers tranquil walks and a chance to see local wildlife, adding a unique touch to your romantic retreat.

Accommodations on the island range from luxurious resorts to cozy inns. Popular choices include the Margaritaville Beach Resort and La Copa Inn Resort, both known for their comfort and amenities.

In the evening, unwind with a romantic sunset cruise. The breathtaking views of the sun setting over the Gulf are sure to be a highlight of your trip.

2) Fredericksburg Wine Road 290

Fredericksburg Wine Road 290 offers a perfect romantic getaway in the Texas Hill Country.

You can explore more than 60 wineries and tasting rooms along this scenic route. Each winery has its own unique charm, from family-owned vineyards to modern wine bars.

If you’re looking for a special place to stay, consider the Swiss log cabins near a flowing creek. These cabins offer comfort and romance on rolling acres. They’re just minutes from Main Street Fredericksburg, giving you easy access to both nature and local shops.

For a fun way to tour the wineries, try the 290 Wine Shuttle. It lets you hop on and off, making it easy to visit multiple wineries in one day. Private tours are also available for a more intimate experience.

Besides wine tasting, the area offers dining options like the Cabernet Grill, known for its extensive Texas wine list.

After a day of exploring, you can relax with live music at a local bistro. Whether you’re planning a weekend trip or a longer stay, Fredericksburg Wine Road 290 has everything you need for a memorable romantic getaway.

3) Galveston’s Historic Strand District

Galveston’s Historic Strand District is a must-visit for any couple looking for a romantic getaway in Texas. This area is filled with charming Victorian buildings that transport you to a different era.

Stroll through the cobblestone streets and explore the quaint shops, historic sites, and delightful restaurants. There’s always something to catch your eye in this lively district.

The Strand District offers a unique blend of history and romance. You can enjoy a leisurely walk, hand in hand, while taking in the beautiful architecture and vibrant atmosphere.

Don’t miss out on the many events and festivals that often take place here. These gatherings add an extra layer of excitement and fun to your visit.

Whether you’re visiting a museum, enjoying a meal at a cozy cafe, or simply people-watching, the Strand District is a delightful place to make lasting memories with your partner.

4) Big Bend National Park

Big Bend National Park offers a perfect blend of adventure and romance for couples. Covering over 800,000 acres, it provides a range of activities that you can enjoy together.

Hiking trails like the Lost Mine Trail and Santa Elena Canyon offer stunning views and are suitable for various fitness levels.

For those who prefer a more relaxed experience, the park’s hot springs provide a soothing retreat. Located near the Rio Grande Village, these springs have warm waters that are perfect for soaking after a long day of exploration.

Terlingua, a nearby ghost town, is an excellent base for your stay. Here, you can find unique accommodations ranging from cozy cabins to luxurious rentals. The town also offers several dining options, making it convenient to grab a meal after a day in the park.

To add to the romantic setting, consider staying at Chisos Mountains Lodge within the park. It’s the only lodge inside Big Bend and offers breathtaking views from its location at 5,400 feet elevation. The lodge’s proximity to various trails ensures that you’re never far from an adventure.

Big Bend is also known for its dark skies, making it a prime spot for stargazing. The clear, wide-open skies allow for amazing views of the Milky Way, providing a romantic end to your day.

5) Gruene Hall in New Braunfels

Gruene Hall, located in New Braunfels, Texas, is the state’s oldest dance hall. It was built in 1878 and has been in continuous operation ever since.

When you step into Gruene Hall, you are stepping into Texas history.

You can enjoy live music performances from both renowned and up-and-coming artists. The hall features a large open-floor plan, perfect for dancing. The wooden floors and high ceilings contribute to its historic charm.

The hall is next to the Guadalupe River, making it easy to combine your visit with some time by the water. After enjoying music at Gruene Hall, you can stroll through the Gruene Historic District, home to shops, restaurants, and other attractions.

Gruene Hall is not just a music venue but a community hub. It often hosts events such as weddings and special celebrations. Its relaxed atmosphere and significant history make it a memorable spot for any romantic getaway in Texas.

6) Lake Austin Spa Resort

Lake Austin Spa Resort offers a romantic setting perfect for couples. Located on the shores of Lake Austin, the resort provides a peaceful escape from the city.

You can enjoy various activities designed for two, like romantic picnic outings and vow renewals. The resort’s secluded location lets you truly disconnect and reconnect with your partner.

The resort features a world-class chef, an award-winning spa, and a team of wellness experts. Couples can indulge in spa treatments, explore private suites, and relax by serene swimming pools.

Teens aged 16 and up are also welcome, making it a great spot for multi-generational trips. With its range of offerings, Lake Austin Spa Resort caters to those seeking both relaxation and adventure.

7) San Antonio River Walk

The San Antonio River Walk is a charming destination for couples seeking a romantic getaway. You can enjoy a leisurely stroll along the picturesque walkways, lined with vibrant greenery and stone bridges.

For a touch of culture, visit the San Antonio Museum of Art or the McNay Art Museum. Both offer extensive collections that are sure to impress.

If you enjoy outdoor activities, consider packing a picnic. The Museum Reach section of the River Walk is perfect for a relaxed afternoon.

In the evenings, you can watch a 24-minute projection video art display on the San Fernando Cathedral. This runs from Tuesday through Sunday, creating a magical experience under the night sky.

Dining options are plentiful, with many restaurants offering cozy settings and delicious meals. Whether you prefer Southern-style cooking or other cuisines, you’ll find something to suit your taste.

The arched bridges and serene waterways make the San Antonio an ideal spot for romance. Walking hand in hand, you can discover hidden gems and enjoy the enchanting atmosphere.

8) Marfa Lights Viewing Area

When looking for a unique romantic spot in Texas, visit the Marfa Lights Viewing Area. Located 9 miles east of Marfa, this site offers a remarkable experience.

The Marfa Lights are mysterious orbs that appear and disappear without warning. Some say they dart across the desert, while others see them pulsating in place. You might catch glimpses from the shoulder of Highway 90.

The area is simple but designed for comfort. You’ll find picnic tables and binoculars to enhance your viewing. These additions make it a special spot for couples looking to share a memorable evening.

The best time to see the lights is after sunset. Many couples make a night of it, bringing blankets and snacks. Enjoy the quiet beauty of the desert while waiting for the lights to show up.

There’s no guarantee you’ll see the Marfa Lights, but the anticipation adds to the excitement.

9) Hill Country Lavender Fields

You can find some of the most beautiful lavender fields in Texas Hill Country. These fields offer a peaceful and romantic escape.

One popular spot is Rough Creek Ranch and Lavender Fields, located near Wimberley. The lavender blooms there are stunning in June.

Another lovely place is the Purple Cactus. It’s free to visit and perfect for a relaxing day out.

The rolling hills in this area provide a great backdrop for the lavender fields. The views are breathtaking and make for great photo opportunities.

Spending time in these fields can be a soothing experience. You’ll enjoy the fragrance and the beautiful scenery.

Visiting during the blooming season ensures you see the lavender at its best. Plan your trip in advance to catch the flowers in full bloom.

Don’t forget to check out any local festivals. They often have fun activities and lots of information about lavender.

These fields are not just about the flowers. Many have other amenities, like small gift shops or cafes, adding to the experience.

Enjoy exploring the Hill Country lavender fields with your special someone. The simple beauty and calm atmosphere make for a memorable visit.

10) The Inn at Dos Brisas

The Inn at Dos Brisas offers a luxurious and peaceful retreat in Washington, Texas. It features a mix of Haciendas and Casitas, providing privacy and comfort.

Set on 313 acres, this ranch resort offers many outdoor activities. You can go horseback riding, fishing, cycling, and play tennis. There’s also clay target shooting for those who want something different.

Dining here is a special experience. The farm-to-table restaurant uses fresh ingredients from its own organic farm. It’s perfect for a romantic dinner.

The Inn is near historic sites like Chappell Hill and is about an hour from Houston. It’s both a secluded escape and conveniently located for a weekend getaway.

The Bottom Line

Exploring romantic getaways in Texas offers a diverse range of experiences. From the scenic hills of Dripping Springs to the rugged beauty of Big Bend, there’s something for every couple.

Enjoy the charm of small towns like Gruene, known for its historic dance hall, and Wimberley, with its vibrant downtown.

Whether you prefer luxury or a bit of adventure, Texas caters to both. The Chisos Mountains Lodge in Big Bend provides a unique glamping experience.

Plan a boozy brunch in West Texas or a quiet evening with vinyl records spinning. Each destination has its own special vibe.