Top 5 Must-Visit Bars in Houston for 2024

Hey there, Houstonites and visitors! Ready to dive into the buzzing nightlife of H-Town? Whether you’re a local looking to explore new spots or a visitor wanting to experience the city’s vibrant bar scene, you’re in for a treat. We’ve rounded up the top 5 must-visit bars in Houston!

From chic cocktail lounges to lively tiki bars, these spots are perfect for every kind of night out. Grab your friends, put on your best outfit, and let’s discover where the best drinks and vibes in Houston are hiding this year. Cheers! 🍹🍸🍺

Anvil Bar & Refuge

Address: 1424 Westheimer Rd, Houston, TX 77006

Anvil Bar & Refuge is a pioneer in Houston’s craft cocktail scene, known for its ambitious 100-list of classic cocktails. The bar’s ambiance is warm and industrial-chic, featuring cozy leather couches and a long, inviting bar.

According to Google reviews, patrons appreciate the expertly crafted drinks and knowledgeable staff. It’s a must-visit for cocktail enthusiasts looking for both classic and innovative drinks in a stylish setting.

Eight Row Flint

Address: 1039 Yale St, Houston, TX 77008

Eight Row Flint, located in the Heights, is a modern icehouse with a focus on agave spirits and whiskey. The bar features a spacious outdoor patio, making it a perfect spot for enjoying Houston’s warm weather.

Reviews highlight the friendly atmosphere, quick service, and delicious food, such as the Brussels Sprouts Tacos and Beef Barbacoa Nachos. While parking can be tricky when it’s busy, the large patio and great happy hour specials make it a popular choice.

Julep

Address: 1919 Washington Ave, Houston, TX 77007

Julep offers a taste of Southern hospitality with a menu that highlights classic Southern cocktails. The bar’s elegant decor, complete with chandeliers and vintage furnishings, creates a charming atmosphere.

Patrons frequently praise the high-quality cocktails and the attentive service. It’s a great place for those looking to enjoy a refined drinking experience in a stylish setting​.

High & Dry Rum Bar

Address: 306 Main St, Houston, TX 77002

Located in downtown Houston, High & Dry Rum Bar is a haven for rum enthusiasts, boasting an extensive collection of rums from around the world. The tropical-themed decor and vibrant atmosphere make it a lively spot for a night out.

The rooftop patio offers stunning views of the city skyline, adding to the overall experience. Reviews highlight the friendly staff and the quality of the rum cocktails, making it a top choice for rum lovers.

Lei Low Bar

Address: 6412 N Main St, Houston, TX 77009

Lei Low Bar is a tiki-themed bar in the Heights that offers a wide range of exotic cocktails. Known for its intimate setting and Polynesian-inspired decor, Lei Low transports you to a tropical paradise.

Reviews frequently mention the friendly and knowledgeable staff, as well as the fun and unique atmosphere. It’s an ideal spot for a getaway right in the city, perfect for enjoying creative tiki drinks​.