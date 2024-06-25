How the 2024 State Fair of Texas is Celebrating 138 Years of Tradition

The State Fair of Texas is celebrating its 138th year with a mix of traditional favorites and exciting new attractions.

General Admission Prices:

Adults: $15-$25 (depending on the day)

$15-$25 (depending on the day) Children (ages 3-12): $10-$18

$10-$18 Seniors (60+): $5-$18

$5-$18 After 5 PM Discount: $10-$18 for all ages​​

Special Discounts:

Military and First Responders: $10-$18 adults, $5-$11 children/seniors

$10-$18 adults, $5-$11 children/seniors McDonald’s Voucher Discount: $10-$18 adults, $5-$11 children/seniors

$10-$18 adults, $5-$11 children/seniors $5 Admission on Wednesdays with canned food donation

$5 Admission for seniors on Thursdays with ID​​

*Rodeo Events are also free with general admission!

Big Tex’s New Look

Big Tex, the towering 55-foot cowboy, will be greeting visitors with a fresh wardrobe designed by a local Texas artist, reflecting the state’s diverse cultural heritage with intricate embroidery and vibrant colors​.

Location: Big Tex Circle

Expanded Livestock Exhibits

The livestock exhibits have been significantly expanded this year, featuring a wider array of animals and interactive displays. Educational sessions and live demonstrations will provide deeper insights into Texas’s agricultural roots and livestock practices​​.

Heritage Pavilion

A new Heritage Pavilion has been introduced, dedicated to the 138-year history of the fair. It features historical exhibits, memorabilia, and multimedia presentations that showcase the evolution of the State Fair of Texas from its inception to the present day​​.

Culinary Delights

The fair will offer an expanded menu of both traditional Texas dishes and innovative culinary creations. Highlights include cooking demonstrations by renowned chefs, food tours, and the chance to sample the famous fried foods the fair is known for​​.

Live Music Performances

With more than 100 live music acts performing across three stages, the fair’s lineup includes headliners like Jo Dee Messina and the Commodores. The stages will feature a variety of genres, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Arts & Crafts Village

The Arts and Crafts Village is showcasing works from over 200 local artisans. Visitors can explore handmade goods ranging from jewelry and pottery to textiles and paintings, supporting local artists and taking home unique pieces of Texas craftsmanship​​.

Rides & Attractions

New state-of-the-art attractions have been added to the traditional carnival rides. These include virtual reality experiences, the giant Texas Star Ferris wheel, and other thrilling rides designed to provide fun and excitement for all ages​​.

Educational Workshops & Demonstrations

Daily workshops and live demonstrations will cover topics like sustainable farming, Texas history, and traditional crafts. These sessions are both informative and engaging, offering visitors the chance to learn something new while enjoying the fair​​.

Grand Parades & Fireworks

Nightly parades and fireworks displays are set to be more spectacular than ever. The parades will feature themed floats, marching bands, and cultural performances, culminating in dazzling fireworks shows​​.

Community & Family Activities

Emphasizing community and family engagement, the fair offers activities such as scavenger hunts, family-friendly games, and community art projects. These events aim to create lasting memories and foster a sense of community spirit among visitors​.

