Top 10 Texas Rangers Pitchers of All Time!

The Texas Rangers have had an array of remarkable pitchers who have left an indelible mark on the franchise’s history. These pitchers have contributed significantly to the team’s success through their skill, dedication, and memorable performances.

Let’s take a look at the ten greatest pitchers in the history of the Texas Rangers, evaluating their contributions, statistics, and overall impact on the team.

10. Kevin Brown

Kevin Brown, who played for the Texas Rangers from 1986 to 1994, was a dominant force on the mound. Known for his powerful sinker and impressive command, Brown was a consistent performer during his tenure with the Rangers.

He recorded a 78-64 record with a 3.81 ERA, showcasing his ability to win games and keep his team competitive. Brown’s durability and resilience made him a cornerstone of the Rangers’ pitching staff during his time. His tenure with the Rangers helped lay the groundwork for his later success in the MLB, where he continued to excel.

9. Charlie Hough

A mainstay in the Rangers’ rotation during the 1980s, Charlie Hough was renowned for his knuckleball. Pitching for the Rangers from 1980 to 1990, Hough was the epitome of durability, often leading the team in innings pitched.

He amassed a record of 139-123 with a 3.68 ERA and is still remembered as one of the most reliable pitchers in franchise history. Hough’s ability to pitch deep into games and maintain his effectiveness over a long period made him a fan favorite and a crucial player for the Rangers during a decade of ups and downs.

8. Fergie Jenkins

Although his time with the Rangers was relatively short, Fergie Jenkins made a significant impact. Pitching for Texas from 1974-1975 and again from 1978-1981, Jenkins achieved a remarkable 93-72 record with a 3.56 ERA.

Jenkins’ excellence was highlighted by his Cy Young-caliber performance in 1974 when he won 25 games, making him a standout in the team’s history. His ability to consistently deliver quality starts and his knack for striking out batters made him one of the most feared pitchers of his era. Jenkins brought a level of professionalism and skill that greatly benefited the Rangers during his tenure.

7. Yu Darvish

Yu Darvish brought international flair and a dazzling array of pitches to the Rangers from 2012 to 2017. Known for his strikeout ability, Darvish compiled a 52-39 record with a 3.42 ERA and 960 strikeouts in 782.2 innings. His four All-Star selections and near Cy Young award in 2013 underscore his impact on the team during his tenure.

Darvish’s ability to mix pitches and keep hitters off balance was unparalleled, and his presence on the mound brought a new level of excitement and competitiveness to the Rangers. His time in Texas was marked by numerous memorable performances that solidified his place among the franchise’s greats.

6. Ken Hill

Ken Hill, though not as long-tenured as some others on this list, was pivotal during his time with the Rangers. Pitching for Texas from 1996 to 1997 and again in 2000, Hill’s 3.93 ERA and contributions to the team’s 1996 division title were crucial. Hill’s leadership and experience helped the Rangers navigate through critical postseason pushes.

His steadying presence and ability to deliver in key moments made him a valuable asset for the team. Hill’s role in helping the Rangers reach new heights during his stints with the team is still remembered fondly by fans.

5. Jon Matlack

Jon Matlack, a key figure in the Rangers’ rotation from 1978 to 1983, was known for his consistency and control. He posted a 43-45 record with a 3.41 ERA. Matlack’s ability to limit walks and his durable presence on the mound made him one of the most reliable pitchers of his era for the Rangers.

His knack for pitching deep into games and keeping his team in contention was invaluable. Matlack’s tenure with the Rangers was marked by steady performances that often kept the team competitive even in challenging situations.

4. Nolan Ryan

Nolan Ryan is perhaps the most iconic name in Rangers’ history, playing from 1989 to 1993. Known for his blazing fastball and record-breaking strikeout totals, Ryan achieved a 51-39 record with a 3.43 ERA and 939 strikeouts during his Rangers tenure. His seven no-hitters and 5,714 career strikeouts cement his legacy as one of the greatest pitchers of all time.

Ryan’s fierce competitiveness and ability to dominate hitters made every game he pitched a must-watch event. His influence extended beyond his playing days, as he became a mentor and a symbol of excellence for future generations of Rangers pitchers.

3. Kenny Rogers

Kenny Rogers, known for his longevity and versatility, played for the Rangers across four different stints (1989-1995, 2000-2002, 2004-2005). His overall record with Texas was 133-96 with a 4.16 ERA.

Rogers’ perfect game in 1994 is one of the franchise’s most memorable moments, highlighting his ability to shine under pressure. Rogers’ adaptability and consistent performance over the years made him a reliable option for the Rangers, whether as a starter or in relief. His ability to perform in high-stakes situations and his contributions over multiple periods underscore his importance to the franchise.

2. Neftalí Feliz

Neftalí Feliz, the dynamic closer for the Rangers from 2009 to 2015, played a crucial role in the team’s back-to-back World Series appearances in 2010 and 2011. Feliz recorded 93 saves with a 2.69 ERA and was named the 2010 AL Rookie of the Year. His dominance in the closer role made him a cornerstone of the team’s bullpen.

Feliz’s ability to shut down opposing teams in the ninth inning provided the Rangers with a reliable endgame option. His electric stuff and calm demeanor under pressure were key factors in the Rangers’ success during his tenure.

1. Ferguson Jenkins

While Fergie Jenkins was previously mentioned, his overall contributions to the Rangers deserve the top spot. His ability to anchor the pitching staff, his incredible work ethic, and his role in bringing respectability to the Rangers’ rotation during his two stints with the team make him the top pitcher in Texas Rangers history.

Jenkins’ consistent excellence and leadership were instrumental in shaping the team’s competitive spirit. His performances on the mound often set the tone for the entire pitching staff, and his presence elevated the Rangers’ level of play during his years with the team.