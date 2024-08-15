10 Dallas TX Day Trips & Places to Visit in 2024

Exploring Dallas, Texas, opens up endless possibilities for exciting day trips. Whether you prefer outdoor adventures, historical sites, or charming small towns, you will find plenty of options to suit your interests. You can easily escape the city’s hustle and bustle for a fun-filled day trip.

Dallas is conveniently located near a variety of attractions and destinations.

Let us talk about the best ones you can visit in the state of Texas.

1) Reunion Tower

Reunion Tower is a must-see landmark in Dallas. It’s known for its shape and panoramic views. Standing at 470 feet tall, it offers a 360-degree view of the city skyline.

You can visit the GeO-Deck, an indoor/outdoor observation deck. From there, you can use high-definition telescopes and cameras to get a closer look at the city. It’s a fun stop for families, friends, or even a romantic date.

You can buy guided tour tickets or general admission tickets. The tower also features interactive exhibits and two rotating restaurants, adding to the experience. Discounts may be available, so check online or at the ticket counter.

Located next to the Hyatt Regency Dallas, it’s easy to find and a great start to your Dallas adventure.

2) Dallas Arboretum

The Dallas Arboretum is a must-visit spot for nature lovers. Located on the shores of White Rock Lake, this 66-acre garden is known for its stunning floral displays.

Start your visit at the Information Booth where you can pick up a map and other helpful resources. Free wheelchair rentals are available on a first-come, first-served basis. Wagon rentals are also available for $10.

The gardens are open year-round with different flowers blooming each season. Spring features the popular Dallas Blooms festival, showcasing over 500,000 tulips.

Feel free to bring your own food and drinks for a picnic. There are plenty of open spaces to relax and enjoy a meal.

Tram tours are available if you prefer not to walk. These tours cover the central parts of the garden and depart from Tram Stop 1 and Tram Stop 2.

If you’re visiting with kids, a scavenger hunt is available to keep them entertained. The wide open spaces provide a great opportunity for families to reconnect in nature.

Check online to buy your parking in advance and save a few dollars. This small planning step can help make your visit smoother.

The Arboretum is not just for plant enthusiasts; it’s a great spot for anyone looking to unwind in a beautiful setting.

3) Klyde Warren Park

Klyde Warren Park is located in the heart of downtown Dallas. This green space connects the vibrant Uptown neighborhood with the Arts District and downtown business center.

It offers a variety of activities for everyone. There’s a children’s park, an activity center, and a play area. You can also find an open library and several restaurants.

Klyde Warren Park is a popular spot for both locals and visitors. It provides free programming and educational opportunities. This makes it a place where the community can come together and enjoy diverse cultural events.

The park is open from 6 AM to 11 PM daily. During the summer, some activities run from 9 AM to 1 PM. There’s parking available at the nearby Dallas Museum of Art, including paid and some free roadside options.

Klyde Warren Park is a great choice. You can relax in the green areas, join in on scheduled activities, or just enjoy a meal at one of the on-site restaurants. This park truly offers something for everyone.

4) Perot Museum

The Perot Museum of Nature and Science in Dallas is a great place for a day trip. You can find it at the intersection of N. Field and Broom Streets, right at 2201 N. Field St.

The museum offers a mix of exhibits, including everything from dinosaurs to DNA to diamonds. There are five floors to explore, each packed with hands-on discovery and adventure. It’s a fun place for both kids and adults.

The museum is open from 10:00 am to 5:00 pm Monday through Saturday. On Sundays, it opens an hour later at 11:00 am and closes at the same time. Make sure to check their website for ticket prices and to reserve your tickets in advance.

If you’re unable to visit in person, the Perot Museum also offers some online resources. You can enjoy interactive educational series like The Whynauts® from the comfort of your home.

These resources are free and created with support from the Perot Foundation and The Lamar Hunt Family.

5) Sixth Floor Museum

The Sixth Floor Museum in Dallas is a must-visit site, located in the historic Texas School Book Depository building. This museum is dedicated to the life, legacy, and assassination of President John F. Kennedy.

You’ll find various exhibits on the sixth floor, including the main exhibit, “John F. Kennedy and the Memory of a Nation.” It provides a profound insight into the events of November 22, 1963.

The museum is open from Wednesday to Sunday, between 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. The ticket prices are $18 for adults, $16 for seniors, and $14 for children. Kids aged 5 and under can enter for free.

When you visit, you can see the sniper’s perch where evidence of the assassination was found. It’s an educational and reflective experience that provides a deep dive into a pivotal moment in American history.

The Sixth Floor Museum also ranks highly among things to do in Dallas, making it an essential stop for history enthusiasts. Plan your visit to explore one of Texas’s most significant historic sites.

6) Deep Ellum

Deep Ellum is a lively neighborhood in Dallas known for its rich history in music and arts. You can explore vibrant street art and murals that cover many buildings. These colorful artworks make a perfect backdrop for photos.

Music lovers will enjoy the area’s historical roots in blues and jazz. Famous musicians like Blind Lemon Jefferson and Bessie Smith played here.

For a fun experience, visit Deep Ellum Brewing Co. This popular brewery offers a variety of unique beers. You can relax on their outdoor patio and listen to live music.

If you’re hungry, Deep Ellum has many great restaurants. You can find a mix of different cuisines, making it a great place for foodies. From casual spots to fine dining, there’s something for everyone.

For a unique activity, consider renting a party bike. It’s a fun way to see the area and enjoy a festive atmosphere with friends.

7) NorthPark Center

NorthPark Center is a top shopping destination in Dallas, Texas. Located just 7 miles from downtown Dallas, it is easy to get to and offers a wide variety of shopping options.

With over 200 stores, NorthPark Center has something for everyone. High-end fashion boutiques, popular brands, and trend-setting stores are all available. You can also find numerous dining options, ranging from quick bites to sit-down restaurants.

Aside from shopping and dining, NorthPark Center features a movie theater. It’s a perfect place to catch the latest films. The center’s layout is designed to be both spacious and inviting, making it a comfortable place to spend a few hours.

Art lovers will appreciate NorthPark Center’s collection of modern art pieces displayed throughout the mall. These include sculptures and installations that add a cultural touch to your shopping experience.

For those looking to visit NorthPark Center, it’s open from 10:00 AM to 9:00 PM. The mall is also family-friendly, offering amenities like stroller rentals and family restrooms. Whether you’re looking to shop, eat, or enjoy some entertainment, NorthPark Center has you covered.

8) White Rock Lake

White Rock Lake, covering 1,015 acres, is a must-visit spot in Dallas. This sprawling park is perfect for outdoor enthusiasts. You can enjoy activities like:

Running

Hiking

Biking

The 10-mile path around the lake offers plenty of places to stop and relax.

There are many water fountains and port-o-potties throughout the park for your convenience.

Birdwatchers will love the diverse species found here. Fishing is also popular at White Rock Lake.

You might even catch a glimpse of the Dallas downtown skyline from certain spots.

It’s a great way to escape the city without going far. Make sure to visit when you’re in Dallas.

9) Dallas Museum Of Art

The Dallas Museum of Art (DMA) is located in the heart of downtown Dallas. It’s one of the largest art museums in the United States. Established in 1903, it showcases a wide range of art from different eras and regions.

You’ll find collections ranging from Ancient Mediterranean art to Contemporary Art and Design.

The museum is home to over 24,000 works, offering something for everyone. It’s a great spot to explore the artistic and cultural heritage of different civilizations.

The museum’s layout makes it easy to navigate, offering a pleasant experience whether you’re a casual visitor or an art enthusiast. Expect to spend about 2-3 hours here to fully enjoy the exhibits.

The DMA is part of the nation’s largest arts district, making it convenient to explore other cultural landmarks nearby. It’s open from 11:00 AM to 5:00 PM, giving you plenty of time to visit.

Admission is free, although some special exhibitions may require a ticket. It’s a family-friendly place with activities for kids, including interactive spaces and art-making stations.

Located at 1717 North Harwood, the museum is easily accessible. Public transportation options and parking facilities make your visit hassle-free.

10) Bishop Arts District

The Bishop Arts District in Dallas, TX, is a vibrant area perfect for a day trip. Located in North Oak Cliff, it’s known for colorful street art and a lively atmosphere. You will find more than 60 boutiques, art galleries, and restaurants.

Walking through the Bishop Arts District, you’ll see a mix of historic buildings and modern, stylish spots. The area has a lot of charm, with inviting outdoor seating and colorful doorways.

Shopping here is a delight as you explore locally owned stores offering unique items. From chic clothing boutiques to quirky gift shops, there’s something for everyone.

Food enthusiasts will love the variety of dining options. You can enjoy anything from Tex-Mex to farm-to-table restaurants. Don’t miss out on the coffee shops and relaxed bars pouring stylish cocktails.

The district is not just about food and shopping. Art lovers will appreciate the galleries featuring local artists. The street art adds to the neighborhood’s eclectic vibe.

For a lively, artistic, and culinary experience, Bishop Arts District is a must-visit. You’ll enjoy the diverse nightlife and the neighborhood’s unique energy, making it a memorable stop in Dallas.

Best Times to Visit Dallas TX

Dallas has a warm climate for most of the year. Knowing the best months to visit can help you plan a great trip.

Spring (March to May)

Spring is an excellent time to visit Dallas. The temperatures range from 60°F to 80°F. The parks and gardens are in full bloom, making it perfect for outdoor activities. Events like the Dallas Blooms at the Dallas Arboretum are must-see attractions.

Summer (June to August)

Summers in Dallas can be hot, with temperatures often reaching 100°F. If you don’t mind the heat, there are plenty of water parks and indoor attractions to enjoy. Just remember to stay hydrated and wear sunscreen.

Month Average High Average Low June 91°F 72°F July 96°F 76°F August 97°F 77°F

Fall (September to November)

Fall is another great time to visit. The weather cools down, with temperatures between 70°F and 85°F. The Texas State Fair, held in October, is a major attraction and worth visiting.

Winter (December to February)

Winters are mild compared to other parts of the U.S., with temperatures ranging from 40°F to 60°F. It’s a good time to explore indoor attractions like museums and theaters. Plus, holiday lights and festivals add a festive touch to the city.

By choosing the right time to visit, you can make the most out of your trip to Dallas.

The Bottom Line

Dallas offers a wide variety of day trips and places to visit. These spots provide something for everyone, whether you are interested in history, nature, or just a fun escape.

Explore these trips to make the most of your time in Dallas. Whether it’s a historical town, a natural park, or a charming small city, there’s always something exciting waiting just a short drive away.