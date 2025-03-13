Texas Alcohol Laws 2025 – What Time Can You Buy Beer?

Texas alcohol laws have long been complex, reflecting a blend of state and local regulations.

Navigating these rules can prevent legal trouble and ensure compliance with sales and consumption guidelines.

Knowing when alcohol sales are permitted helps avoid fines, confusion, and misunderstandings when purchasing beer, wine, or liquor in Texas.

Recent Changes and Modern Adjustments

Liquor sales in stores are allowed from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m. Monday through Friday. On Saturday, liquor sales are permitted from 10:00 a.m. to 9:00 p.m., with extended hours for beer and wine available in some locations. Sunday sales are limited to beer and wine, which can be sold from 10:00 a.m. to midnight.

Liquor sales in stores remain prohibited on Sundays, but bars and restaurants can serve alcoholic drinks after noon.

Alcohol delivery is now allowed by authorized retailers, including grocery stores and liquor stores. The change allows consumers to order beer, wine, and liquor directly to their homes, provided they show valid identification upon delivery.

To-go alcohol sales from restaurants have also been made permanent. Restaurants with mixed beverage permits can now sell cocktails, beer, and wine with to-go food orders.

Restaurants have experienced a boost in revenue due to the expansion of to-go alcohol sales. Consumers benefit from greater convenience, particularly when ordering meals for delivery or takeout.

Special events and festivals have seen relaxed alcohol regulations, increasing the flexibility for vendors and attendees.

Vendors can now serve alcohol during longer hours, which has allowed events to extend their schedules and accommodate larger crowds.

Regulations on the types of alcohol that can be served have been relaxed, with craft beer, specialty cocktails, and imported wines now permitted at many events.

Alcohol sales are permitted in more locations within event venues, eliminating previous restrictions that limited vendors to specific areas.

Event organizers have welcomed these changes, as they enhance the festival experience and increase profitability.

Attendees benefit from greater variety and convenience when purchasing alcohol at events. Increased sales at festivals and public events have also provided a financial boost to local economies.

Legal Drinking Age in Texas

The legal drinking age in Texas is 21 years old, consistent with federal law. Individuals under 21 are prohibited from purchasing or consuming alcohol unless certain exceptions apply. Parents or legal guardians may provide alcohol to their children under direct supervision in private settings.

Spouses aged 21 or older can also legally provide alcohol to their partner who is underage in specific private circumstances.

Violations of the legal drinking age laws carry serious penalties. Selling or providing alcohol to a minor can lead to significant fines, suspension of alcohol licenses, and possible criminal charges.

Establishments that repeatedly violate these laws may face permanent closure. Individuals caught drinking underage could face fines, mandatory alcohol awareness classes, and suspension of driving privileges.

Beer and Wine Sales in Texas

Beer and wine sales in Texas follow specific regulations depending on the day of the week and the type of establishment.

Retailers, including grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations, operate under standardized state laws, but local ordinances can impose additional restrictions.

Bars, restaurants, and specialized liquor stores may face different operating hours based on city or county regulations.

Monday through Friday

Beer and wine sales are permitted between 7:00 AM and midnight, providing consumers with a wide window to purchase alcohol.

Retailers such as grocery stores, convenience stores, and gas stations can sell beer and wine throughout these hours without needing a special permit.

Bars and restaurants can serve alcohol during these hours, but some municipalities may impose earlier closing times for businesses serving alcohol on-site.

Retailers operating 24 hours a day are still required to comply with alcohol sale restrictions, meaning sales must stop at midnight even if the store remains open.

Some establishments, particularly those located in more conservative counties, may have more limited hours for on-site consumption.

Restaurants and bars located in entertainment districts or high-traffic areas often take full advantage of the extended sales window, leading to increased activity in nightlife and dining sectors.

Consumers benefit from consistent access to alcohol sales during regular business hours, creating a predictable purchasing schedule.

Saturday

Beer and wine sales are allowed on Saturdays from 7:00 AM to 1:00 AM (technically Sunday morning), providing an extended window compared to weekdays.

Bars and clubs frequently extend operating hours to accommodate the longer sales period, especially in major metropolitan areas such as: Houston

Dallas

Austin

Restaurants serving alcohol with meals can continue to serve until 1:00 AM, provided they comply with licensing and zoning requirements.

Grocery stores and convenience stores can sell beer and wine during these extended hours, though local governments may impose specific regulations regarding closing times.

Some cities have entertainment districts where alcohol sales and consumption are allowed in designated public areas, creating a more open social atmosphere.

Sunday

Sunday alcohol sales remain more restricted due to historical blue laws rooted in religious and moral traditions.

Sales are allowed from 10:00 AM to midnight, but there are additional regulations on how and when alcohol can be served.

Bars and restaurants can only serve alcohol between 10:00 AM and noon if paired with food.

Alcohol-only sales, without the requirement of food, are allowed beginning at noon.

Retailers such as grocery stores and convenience stores cannot begin selling beer and wine until 10:00 AM.

Local governments may impose stricter regulations, limiting alcohol sales to specific time frames or prohibiting Sunday sales altogether in certain areas.

Liquor Sales in Texas

Liquor sales in Texas have long been subject to stricter regulations compared to beer and wine sales. State laws governing liquor sales are influenced by both historical traditions and modern business interests.

Retail liquor sales, in particular, follow specific guidelines that impact when and where liquor can be sold.

Monday through Saturday

Licensed liquor stores are permitted to sell alcohol between 10:00 AM and 9:00 PM, Monday through Saturday. Unlike beer and wine, liquor sales are not allowed during early morning or late-night hours, even in entertainment districts or urban areas.

Retailers caught violating these hours face fines, possible suspension of their liquor licenses, and in some cases, criminal charges.

Specialty liquor stores face additional licensing requirements. Only specific licenses allow sales of high-proof spirits, and certain products such as grain alcohol may be prohibited under local or state laws. Liquor stores are also required to maintain detailed sales records and comply with age verification protocols to prevent underage sales.

Hours for retail liquor sales: 10:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Monday – Saturday)

10:00 AM – 9:00 PM (Monday – Saturday) Consumption at bars and restaurants: Follows local business hours

Follows local business hours Additional licensing requirements: High-proof spirits and specialty products

Sunday and Holidays

Liquor sales remain prohibited on Sundays and certain major holidays, reflecting long-standing blue laws rooted in religious and moral traditions. Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day are all considered “dry” holidays for liquor sales.

If Christmas Day or New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday, liquor sales are prohibited the following Monday. This rule reflects the continuation of blue law traditions that aim to limit commercial activity on Sundays and major holidays.

Bars and restaurants may continue to serve liquor by the glass during normal operating hours, but packaged liquor sales are restricted on these days. Special event permits can override these restrictions in certain cases, but state and local approval are required.

Religious and conservative advocacy groups have historically opposed any expansion of liquor sales on Sundays and holidays, contributing to the continuation of these rules.

Sunday retail liquor sales: Prohibited

Prohibited Holiday liquor sales: Prohibited on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day

Prohibited on Thanksgiving Day, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day Restaurant and bar sales: Allowed during regular business hours (glass only)

Allowed during regular business hours (glass only) Special event permits: Can override restrictions with state and local approval

Texas Blue Laws and Historical Context

Texas blue laws have roots in religious and moral traditions aimed at preserving Sunday as a day of rest. Blue laws originally banned the sale of a wide range of goods and services on Sundays.

Over time, many restrictions were lifted, but key alcohol-related rules remain. Liquor sales are still prohibited on Sundays and major holidays as a reflection of these long-standing blue laws.

Car dealerships in Texas must also comply with blue laws. Dealerships must close on either Saturday or Sunday, but they are free to decide which day. Attempts to modify blue law restrictions on liquor sales have faced pushback from conservative lawmakers and religious groups, maintaining Texas’s reputation for strict alcohol regulations.

Additionally, alcohol-impaired driving deaths in Texas account for 25% of all traffic fatalities, posing a significant public health concern and reinforcing the state’s strict alcohol regulations

The Bottom Line

Texas alcohol laws are complex and reflect the state’s blend of traditional values and modern changes.

Knowing when and where alcohol can be sold or consumed ensures compliance and helps avoid unnecessary fines or penalties.

Adjustments like alcohol delivery and to-go cocktails have modernized Texas regulations, but blue laws and certain sales restrictions continue to shape the state’s alcohol market.