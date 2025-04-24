15 Most Beautiful Houstonians in 2025

Houston’s got style. But more than that—it’s got soul. Ask anyone who really knows the city, and they’ll tell you: beauty here runs deeper than looks.

It’s in the way someone uplifts a community, pours themselves into their art, or builds something meaningful from the ground up.

So when we talk about the most beautiful Houstonians in 2025, we’re not talking runway. We’re talking real impact, real presence, and real heart.

“Beauty” As More Than Just Good Looks

Some might assume it’s all about photoshoot-ready appearances, but Houston’s greatest assets often lie in the generosity and innovation that flourish here.

It’s about the dynamic swirl of color, design, music, and philanthropy that sets new standards for what counts as stunning.

Aesthetic brilliance can indeed catch the eye, yet there’s a deeper level that touches hearts and leaves a lasting impression. The lineup below represents all of that and more.

1. Ann Ayre

Ann has a knack for recruiting high-caliber attorneys through PTO Legal Search, Ltd., a venture that has made her a standout in the legal arena.

There’s a side to her that reveals a profound love for classical music. One might catch her orchestrating gatherings for the Houston Symphony or engaging in lively conversations about upcoming events for that revered institution.

Alongside her husband, Jonathan, she helped lead the Houston Symphony Wine and Collector’s Auction. That effort offered a fun, elegant way to boost the arts scene.

On top of that, her unwavering involvement with multiple committees demonstrates a commitment to culture that truly sets her apart.

Known for: Founder and Director of PTO Legal Search, Ltd. : Ann leads a firm specializing in recruiting attorneys for law firms and in-house legal departments nationwide.

: Ann leads a firm specializing in recruiting attorneys for law firms and in-house legal departments nationwide. Dedicated Supporter of the Houston Symphony : She has served as Executive Vice President and Board Member of the Houston Symphony League, as well as a member of the Young Associates Council, where she completed a two-year term as chair of the YAC Steering Committee. Additionally, Ann and her husband, Jonathan, chaired the Houston Symphony Wine and Collector’s Auction.

: She has served as Executive Vice President and Board Member of the Houston Symphony League, as well as a member of the Young Associates Council, where she completed a two-year term as chair of the YAC Steering Committee. Additionally, Ann and her husband, Jonathan, chaired the Houston Symphony Wine and Collector’s Auction. Active Community Leader: Beyond her involvement with the symphony, Ann is a Board Member of the American Cancer Society and the Greater Houston Women’s Chamber of Commerce

2. Cassandra Negrete

Cassandra made waves as “America’s Most Beautiful Texas Teen” in 2024, and she continues to charm onlookers with a poised presence.

She has a warm smile and a relatable personality, which show how Houston consistently nurtures individuals who blend elegance with a down-to-earth demeanor.

It’s refreshing to see a young talent aiming to inspire others through a positive approach and civic pride.

Known for: Pageant Achievement : In 2024, Cassandra was crowned America’s Most Beautiful Texas Teen, representing Houston.

: In 2024, Cassandra was crowned America’s Most Beautiful Texas Teen, representing Houston. Academic Pursuits : She is currently studying Communications at Texas A&M University.

: She is currently studying Communications at Texas A&M University. Modeling Career: Cassandra is a self-employed model based in Houston, Texas, showcasing her work on her Instagram account.

3. Anthony Rose and Preston Gaines

Anthony and Preston teamed up to found United by Design, breathing new life into the historic Niels and Mellie Esperson Buildings in downtown Houston.

Their creative energy led to Suite 1304, a collective space that gives emerging artists a stage for showcasing paintings and sculptures.

Houston has a rich legacy of championing art, and the work of the two visionaries embodies that sense of community. One can walk through their curated exhibits and feel the heartbeat of the city’s artistic soul.

Known for: Anthony Rose Founder and Managing Director of United by Design (UXD): Anthony Rose leads UXD, an experiential art agency and studio specializing in murals, sculptures, and digital art projects aimed at creating impactful spaces and shareable experiences.

Anthony Rose leads UXD, an experiential art agency and studio specializing in murals, sculptures, and digital art projects aimed at creating impactful spaces and shareable experiences. Creative Director for TEDxSanAntonio: Rose oversees design and creative efforts for TEDxSanAntonio, managing event branding, stage design, and interactive design to enhance the overall attendee experience.

Rose oversees design and creative efforts for TEDxSanAntonio, managing event branding, stage design, and interactive design to enhance the overall attendee experience. Collaborator with CoolxDad: In partnership with CoolxDad, Rose contributed to the Color Box 2023 gift drive by designing donation boxes placed across Houston, demonstrating his commitment to community engagement through art. Preston Gaines Artist-in-Residence at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Center for the Arts: In 2024, Gaines served as an Artist-in-Residence at the University of Houston’s Mitchell Center, exploring the intersection of art, architecture, and design, and collaborating with diverse individuals to push creative boundaries.

In 2024, Gaines served as an Artist-in-Residence at the University of Houston’s Mitchell Center, exploring the intersection of art, architecture, and design, and collaborating with diverse individuals to push creative boundaries. Recipient of the World Health Organization’s Healing Arts Initiative Award: In August 2022, Gaines was honored with this award for his work promoting healing and wellness through art and culture, particularly through the Culture Runners initiative aimed at fostering social connection via public events and creative projects.

In August 2022, Gaines was honored with this award for his work promoting healing and wellness through art and culture, particularly through the Culture Runners initiative aimed at fostering social connection via public events and creative projects. Co-Founder of United by Design (UXD): Alongside Anthony Rose, Gaines co-founded UXD, focusing on creating immersive installations and experiences that blur the boundaries between nature and artificiality, contributing significantly to Houston’s art scene.

4. Adam Marnie

Adam, an artist who also runs a publishing and gallery venture, created a snug gallery named F inside his Rice Military residence. The concept behind F goes beyond traditional exhibits by blending daily living with artistic expression.

People who drop by might find themselves sipping coffee in a living area that’s seamlessly transformed into a space for paintings, sculptures, and mixed-media pieces.

That merging of home life and creativity feels reflective of Houston’s welcoming character.

Known for: Founder of F Magazine and F Gallery : Marnie established F Magazine, a publication spotlighting artists from various regions, and later expanded his vision by opening F Gallery in Houston. This gallery, operating from his home, serves as a platform for both local and international artists, fostering a vibrant community and offering alternative exhibition spaces beyond traditional museums.

: Marnie established F Magazine, a publication spotlighting artists from various regions, and later expanded his vision by opening F Gallery in Houston. This gallery, operating from his home, serves as a platform for both local and international artists, fostering a vibrant community and offering alternative exhibition spaces beyond traditional museums. Curator of “Postcards from the Edge of Time” : In September 2024, Marnie curated this online exhibition for White Columns, featuring works by artists such as Olivia Baldwin and Brice Bischoff. The exhibition emphasized themes of time and communal experience, reflecting Marnie’s commitment to innovative and thought-provoking curation.

: In September 2024, Marnie curated this online exhibition for White Columns, featuring works by artists such as Olivia Baldwin and Brice Bischoff. The exhibition emphasized themes of time and communal experience, reflecting Marnie’s commitment to innovative and thought-provoking curation. Exhibited Artist with a Focus on Materiality: As an artist, Marnie has showcased his work in various galleries, including solo exhibitions like “Phantom Limb” at Derek Eller Gallery in New York. His art often explores the physicality of materials, as seen in pieces where he manipulates construction elements like drywall and glass to challenge perceptions of form and space.

5. Laura Burton

Laura, a skilled professional with an impressive background in art galleries and auction houses, built a tiny gallery in the Heights known simply as Laura.

Visits are by appointment, which makes the experience feel intimate and personal. She favors top-tier artists from Texas, New York, and Los Angeles, curating a blend of styles.

It’s a testament to Houston’s ongoing dedication to artistry. People who wander through the space often comment on the cozy, almost secretive atmosphere that allows every piece to shine.

Known for: Associate Professor at Lone Star College : Laura Burton serves as an Associate Professor for the Licensed Vocational Nurse

: Laura Burton serves as an Associate Professor for the Resident Artist at Hardy & Nance Studios : Laura Burton is a resident artist at Hardy & Nance Studios in Houston, where she showcases her work in Studio 9.

: Laura Burton is a resident artist at Hardy & Nance Studios in Houston, where she showcases her work in Studio 9. Owner of Laura the Gallery: Laura Burton operates “Laura the Gallery,” located at 1125 E 11th St, Houston, TX 77009.

6. Gin Braverman

Gin is the visionary behind Gin Design Group, an interior design firm responsible for some of the most buzzed-about venues in Houston. Spots like The Lymbar and Street to Kitchen sparkle because of her imaginative approach, which fuses sleek aesthetics with easygoing comfort.

There’s something incredibly special about walking into one of her projects and feeling an immediate sense of belonging.

Whenever she tackles a new undertaking—be it a cozy restaurant or a revamped hotel bungalow—she leaves a radiant signature that transforms the ordinary into the unforgettable.

Known for: Diverse Design Background : After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin, Braverman began her career in New York City, working in production for TV and film, including designing for HGTV’s extreme home remodel show Home Rules. She also gained international experience by collaborating with a Taiwanese design firm during her time in Asia.

: After graduating from The University of Texas at Austin, Braverman began her career in New York City, working in production for TV and film, including designing for HGTV’s extreme home remodel show Home Rules. She also gained international experience by collaborating with a Taiwanese design firm during her time in Asia. Influential Hospitality Designs : Braverman has significantly shaped Houston’s hospitality scene by developing innovative designs for award-winning food and beverage establishments. Her portfolio includes projects such as the Garden Bungalows at La Colombe d’Or, Stomping Grounds Garden Oaks, Eunice, multiple Goode Company restaurants, Camerata, Oxheart, and Axelrad Beer Garden.

: Braverman has significantly shaped Houston’s hospitality scene by developing innovative designs for award-winning food and beverage establishments. Her portfolio includes projects such as the Garden Bungalows at La Colombe d’Or, Stomping Grounds Garden Oaks, Eunice, multiple Goode Company restaurants, Camerata, Oxheart, and Axelrad Beer Garden. Award Recognition: In 2016, Braverman received the HGTV Faces of Design award in the “First Impressions” category for her work on a Heights-area residence, highlighting her ability to create compelling and stylish interiors.

7. Paloma Contreras

Paloma once taught Spanish, but her life took a creative turn that led her to become a prominent interior designer, author, and entrepreneur.

She’s the founder of Paloma & Co. in River Oaks, a boutique that has received national acclaim from publications like Elle Decor and Architectural Digest.

It’s exciting to see how her background in education shapes her approach to design, as she remains focused on genuine storytelling in every project.

Whenever I pass by her shop, the thoughtful window displays spark a sense of curiosity and delight.

Known for: Founder of Paloma Contreras Design : She established her own interior design firm, Paloma Contreras Design, where she leads a team working on high-end projects across the country.

: She established her own interior design firm, Paloma Contreras Design, where she leads a team working on high-end projects across the country. Author : She has written two books on interior design, “Dream Design Live” (2018) and “The New Classic Home” (2023), sharing her insights on blending traditional and modern aesthetics.

: She has written two books on interior design, “Dream Design Live” (2018) and “The New Classic Home” (2023), sharing her insights on blending traditional and modern aesthetics. Product Designer: She has designed a lighting collection for Visual Comfort & Co. and a collection of decorative tapes and trims for Schumacher, showcasing her versatility in the design industry.

8. Julia McLaurin

Julia runs JuliArt Clay Studio in Spring Branch, where she sculpts, photographs, and shares her artistic perspective with fans and collectors.

One of her notable achievements involves pieces acquired for Hobby Airport’s permanent collection. That alone speaks volumes about how her creations connect with a broad audience.

Every item she crafts seems to carry a personal story, reflecting her commitment to embedding art in everyday routines.

Known for: Founder of JuliArt Clay Studio : Julia established JuliArt Clay Studio in Spring Branch, Houston, creating a community space for ceramicists and art enthusiasts to collaborate and learn.

: Julia established JuliArt Clay Studio in Spring Branch, Houston, creating a community space for ceramicists and art enthusiasts to collaborate and learn. Diverse Artistic Background : With training from the Glassell School of Art and degrees in psychology and biology, Julia combines scientific insight with artistic creativity in her photography, sculpture, and ceramic art.

: With training from the Glassell School of Art and degrees in psychology and biology, Julia combines scientific insight with artistic creativity in her photography, sculpture, and ceramic art. Gallery Representation: Julia’s work is showcased at Mont Art House in Houston, highlighting her as a prominent figure in the local art scene.

9. Ange Hillz

Ange became a global sensation through his speed painting talent, including a digital portrait of George Floyd featured by TIME magazine in 2021.

He possesses an extraordinary capacity to seize crucial moments with unmatched swiftness, reflecting both technical flair and emotional depth.

Whenever there’s an event or commemoration in Houston, there’s a good chance he’ll be part of the action. Some say witnessing his live painting sessions feels like watching magic unfold right before their eyes.

Known for: TIME Magazine Cover Artist : In April 2021, Hillz was commissioned by TIME Magazine to create a digital portrait of George Floyd for its cover, completing the impactful piece in just five hours during a flight to Minneapolis.

: In April 2021, Hillz was commissioned by TIME Magazine to create a digital portrait of George Floyd for its cover, completing the impactful piece in just five hours during a flight to Minneapolis. Live Memorial Paintings : Hillz gained national recognition for his live speed painting at George Floyd’s funeral in June 2020, where he completed a portrait in three minutes. He has also performed at memorials for Vanessa Guillen and Daunte Wright, using his art to honor their memories.

: Hillz gained national recognition for his live speed painting at George Floyd’s funeral in June 2020, where he completed a portrait in three minutes. He has also performed at memorials for Vanessa Guillen and Daunte Wright, using his art to honor their memories. Public Art Installations: In June 2022, Hillz painted “The A to Z of Discovery Green,” a vibrant mural created in four hours during the opening night of “Mi Casa, Your Casa 2.0” at Houston’s Discovery Green park, showcasing his ability to engage audiences through live art.

10. Israel Rodriguez

Israel’s artwork often addresses current affairs while employing vibrant blocks of color to spark thought.

From expansive murals to smaller pieces on canvas, he’s not afraid to push boundaries and speak out through visual media. His murals are highly recognizable, and many passersby find themselves pausing to reflect on social themes embedded in each composition.

There’s a raw honesty in his approach that keeps observers coming back for more.

Known for: Social Commentary Through Murals : Rodriguez gained attention for his Google search-bar-themed mural at 4830 North Main in the Heights, which he updated to reflect current events. Notably, in April 2021, following the Derek Chauvin verdict, he changed the text to read: “Who knew Derek Chauvin would look so good in orange?”

: Rodriguez gained attention for his Google search-bar-themed mural at 4830 North Main in the Heights, which he updated to reflect current events. Notably, in April 2021, following the Derek Chauvin verdict, he changed the text to read: “Who knew Derek Chauvin would look so good in orange?” High-Profile Commissions : His distinctive color-blocked canvases have attracted notable clients, including the Houston Texans and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal’s daughter commissioned Rodriguez to paint a portrait of her father, leading to both a Shaquille O’Neal and a Kobe Bryant portrait being displayed in O’Neal’s gym.

: His distinctive color-blocked canvases have attracted notable clients, including the Houston Texans and NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal. O’Neal’s daughter commissioned Rodriguez to paint a portrait of her father, leading to both a Shaquille O’Neal and a Kobe Bryant portrait being displayed in O’Neal’s gym. Integration of Fitness and Art: Rodriguez emphasizes the connection between physical fitness and artistic creativity. He maintains a rigorous daily workout routine, believing that discipline in fitness enhances his focus and productivity in art.

11. Daniel Anguilu

Daniel is a well-known street artist who uses Houston’s urban environment to convey messages about justice, immigration, and cultural heritage.

His large-scale murals provide a free outdoor gallery for people exploring the city. A stroll through certain neighborhoods reveals entire walls bursting with color, each one echoing the diverse stories of Houston’s residents.

That vibrant style and public engagement have firmly anchored him in the city’s creative realm.

Known for: Extensive Mural Work in Houston and Internationally : Anguilu has transformed numerous public spaces in Houston with his distinctive murals, particularly in the East End. His work also adorns walls in cities across the United States, Mexico, Peru, Spain, and Italy, showcasing his global artistic influence.

: Anguilu has transformed numerous public spaces in Houston with his distinctive murals, particularly in the East End. His work also adorns walls in cities across the United States, Mexico, Peru, Spain, and Italy, showcasing his global artistic influence. Transition from METRORail Operator to Acclaimed Artist : Balancing his role as a METRORail conductor, Anguilu has painted approximately 100 murals throughout Houston. His unique position allows him to draw inspiration from the city’s evolving landscape, bridging his transportation career with his passion for art.

: Balancing his role as a METRORail conductor, Anguilu has painted approximately 100 murals throughout Houston. His unique position allows him to draw inspiration from the city’s evolving landscape, bridging his transportation career with his passion for art. Curator of the Harrisburg Art Museum (HAM): Anguilu curates the Harrisburg Art Museum, a warehouse in Houston’s East End dedicated to showcasing graffiti and street art. This initiative provides a platform for artists to express themselves and engage with the community, fostering a vibrant local art scene.

12. Jasmine Zelaya

Jasmine, a first-generation Honduran-American, channels her roots into thought-provoking creations that address identity, belonging, and assimilation.

Major institutions, including the Blaffer Art Museum and Project Row Houses, have showcased her work. There’s a layered quality to her pieces that gently reminds viewers of the varied cultural influences at play in Houston.

Observers often mention walking away from her exhibits with a new appreciation for the personal stories woven into her art.

Known for: Solo Exhibition “Sad Girls” at Art League Houston : In 2022, Zelaya presented “Sad Girls,” an installation featuring new works that explored Chola culture and the ritualistic aspects of personal appearance. The exhibition incorporated graphic floral patterns symbolizing familial narratives and the interplay between natural and artificial worlds.

: In 2022, Zelaya presented “Sad Girls,” an installation featuring new works that explored Chola culture and the ritualistic aspects of personal appearance. The exhibition incorporated graphic floral patterns symbolizing familial narratives and the interplay between natural and artificial worlds. Public Art Installations in Houston : Zelaya has contributed significantly to Houston’s public art scene with projects like “Twins” for Art Blocks at the Main Street Marquee and “Detroit Red” at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts. These installations showcase her ability to translate personal and cultural themes into large-scale public artworks.

: Zelaya has contributed significantly to Houston’s public art scene with projects like “Twins” for Art Blocks at the Main Street Marquee and “Detroit Red” at Rice University’s Moody Center for the Arts. These installations showcase her ability to translate personal and cultural themes into large-scale public artworks. Recognition in the 2021 Texas Biennial: Zelaya’s work was featured in the 2021 Texas Biennial: “A New Landscape, A Possible Horizon,” held at the San Antonio Art Museum. This inclusion highlighted her as a significant contemporary artist contributing to the evolving Texas art landscape.

13. Harper Watters

Harper is a soloist with the Houston Ballet, captivating audiences far and wide through commanding performances on stage and a lively presence on social media.

By embracing authenticity in and out of the theater, he challenges traditional expectations and encourages many to express their true selves.

The conversation around LGBTQ+ representation in the arts has gained more traction, partly due to Harper’s willingness to put his voice out there.

The spark he brings to every show resonates well beyond the footlights.

Known for: Principal Dancer at Houston Ballet : In March 2025, Watters was promoted to principal dancer at Houston Ballet, marking the company’s first such promotion since 2018. This achievement underscores his dedication and artistry within the company.

: In March 2025, Watters was promoted to principal dancer at Houston Ballet, marking the company’s first such promotion since 2018. This achievement underscores his dedication and artistry within the company. Pioneering Representation : Watters holds the distinction of being the first Black, openly gay soloist in Houston Ballet’s history, breaking barriers and serving as an inspiration for diversity and inclusion within the classical ballet community.

: Watters holds the distinction of being the first Black, openly gay soloist in Houston Ballet’s history, breaking barriers and serving as an inspiration for diversity and inclusion within the classical ballet community. Social Media Influence: Beyond the stage, Watters has garnered a substantial following on platforms like Instagram, YouTube, and TikTok. His engaging content, including viral videos of him dancing in pink heels on a treadmill, showcases his commitment to authenticity and has broadened ballet’s appeal to wider audiences.

14. Hunter Bell

Hunter is a fashion designer whose brand has been turning heads all over the country. Her trademark involves playful patterns that highlight an effervescent spirit.

Operating from a Houston base, she continues to expand, launching seasonal collections that blend comfort, flair, and an undeniable Texas twist.

Individuals who wear her pieces often mention feeling a renewed sense of confidence, as if they’re bringing a bit of Bayou City sunshine with them wherever they go.

Known for: Winner of NBC’s “Fashion Star” Season 2 : In 2013, Bell gained national recognition by winning the second season of NBC’s reality competition show “Fashion Star,” which propelled her brand into the spotlight and secured significant retail partnerships.

: In 2013, Bell gained national recognition by winning the second season of NBC’s reality competition show “Fashion Star,” which propelled her brand into the spotlight and secured significant retail partnerships. Relocation and Expansion to Houston : Originally based in New York, Bell relocated her design studio to Houston in 2016, integrating into the local fashion scene and expanding her brand’s presence in the Southern United States.

: Originally based in New York, Bell relocated her design studio to Houston in 2016, integrating into the local fashion scene and expanding her brand’s presence in the Southern United States. Featured Designer with Rent the Runway: Bell’s designs are available through Rent the Runway and sold in over 100 boutiques nationwide, including Houston’s Tootsies, showcasing her widespread appeal and commercial success.

15. Bach Mai

Bach, another Houston-born talent, has carved a name for himself on the global fashion stage. His designs showcase lush fabrics and expert craftsmanship that exude sophistication.

Houston’s enduring support for his efforts proves local creators can absolutely captivate worldwide audiences.

Observers keep a close eye on each new collection he debuts, recognizing how he continues to celebrate his hometown roots through a polished lens.

Known for: Founder of Eponymous Fashion Label : In 2019, Mai launched his own brand, Bach Mai, in partnership with the esteemed French textile company Hurel. His designs are celebrated for their sculptural silhouettes and luxurious fabrics, reflecting his commitment to couture-level artistry.

: In 2019, Mai launched his own brand, Bach Mai, in partnership with the esteemed French textile company Hurel. His designs are celebrated for their sculptural silhouettes and luxurious fabrics, reflecting his commitment to couture-level artistry. CFDA Recognition : Mai was nominated for the 2022 CFDA American Emerging Designer Award, acknowledging his significant impact on the American fashion landscape.

: Mai was nominated for the 2022 CFDA American Emerging Designer Award, acknowledging his significant impact on the American fashion landscape. Innovative Fashion Presentations: In February 2025, Mai showcased his Fall 2025 collection through an immersive dinner event at Maison Close in Soho. The presentation featured 26 looks modeled throughout the evening, accompanied by a burlesque performance, offering guests an intimate and engaging fashion experience.

Wrapping It Up

Houston’s beauty is multi-layered, rooted in a sense of unity and a drive to innovate. The fifteen individuals featured here set an example of how flair, heart, and a never-ending desire to push boundaries can create a lasting impact.

It’s worth keeping them on your radar in 2025 and beyond, because they represent far more than good looks—they embody a spirit that propels Houston forward.

