10 Most Famous Texans of All Time: From Cowboys to Celebrities

From its vast landscapes to its rich history, the Lone Star State has given rise to some of the most extraordinary figures in American culture.

Whether it’s icons who shaped the country’s destiny, entertainers who redefined their industries, or sports legends who captured the hearts of millions, Texas has a knack for producing larger-than-life personalities.

What is it about Texas that breeds such greatness? Maybe it’s the frontier spirit, the fierce independence, or the belief that anything is possible.

Whatever the reason, the legacy of Texas is written in the stories of its most famous sons and daughters.

From fearless pioneers like Sam Houston and Davy Crockett to modern icons like Beyoncé and Mark Cuban, these Texans have left a mark that resonates far beyond the borders of their home state.

1. Sam Houston (1793–1863)

The Founding Father of Texas

Sam Houston is one of the most prominent figures in Texas history. A soldier, politician, and leader of the Texian Army, he played a pivotal role in Texas gaining its independence from Mexico. Houston’s victory at the Battle of San Jacinto in 1836 was instrumental in securing Texas’ independence.

Born in Virginia, Houston moved to Tennessee in his youth and lived among the Cherokee people for a time, gaining their respect and learning their ways.

He served as the first and third president of the Republic of Texas and later as a U.S. Senator after Texas joined the Union. The city of Houston, Texas, is named in his honor.

Fun Fact: Houston strongly opposed Texas’ secession from the Union before the Civil War, a stance that led to his removal as governor.

2. Willie Nelson (1933–Present)

The Red-Headed Stranger of Country Music

Willie Nelson is a legendary figure in country music and one of the most recognizable Texans alive today. With his signature braids, bandana, and outlaw image, Nelson has become an icon in music and activism.

Known for hits like “On the Road Again” and “Always on My Mind,” Nelson has released over 70 albums. He was a pioneer of the outlaw country movement, which defied the polished Nashville sound.

Beyond music, Nelson is a vocal advocate for farmers’ rights, cannabis legalization, and environmental causes.

Fun Fact: Willie lives in a sustainable home in Spicewood, Texas, complete with solar panels and rainwater harvesting.

3. Beyoncé Knowles-Carter (1981–Present)

Queen Bey

Born in Houston, Beyoncé has become one of the most influential musicians, actresses, and businesswomen of her generation. Her incredible voice, groundbreaking performances, and empowering lyrics have earned her the title of “Queen Bey.”

Rising to fame as a member of Destiny’s Child, she later launched a solo career with albums like “Dangerously in Love” and “Lemonade.” Beyoncé has won multiple Grammy Awards, including a record-breaking number for a female artist.

She co-founded the BeyGOOD initiative, which focuses on education, disaster relief, and social justice.

Fun Fact: Beyoncé and her husband, Jay-Z, are one of the most powerful couples in entertainment, often referred to as a “power duo.”

4. Davy Crockett (1786–1836)

The King of the Wild Frontier

Davy Crockett is a folk hero whose life has become synonymous with bravery and adventure. Though born in Tennessee, Crockett became a pivotal figure in Texas history when he joined the fight for Texian independence.

He fought at the Alamo in 1836, where he was among the defenders who perished during the legendary siege. His sacrifice made him a symbol of resistance and courage.

Crockett’s larger-than-life persona has been immortalized in books, TV shows, and films.

Fun Fact: Known for his coonskin cap and wilderness skills, Crockett’s adventurous spirit inspired many American frontiersmen.

5. Lyndon B. Johnson (1908–1973)

The Architect of the Great Society

Born near Stonewall, Texas, Lyndon B. Johnson became the 36th President of the United States following the assassination of John F. Kennedy in 1963. His presidency was marked by significant social reforms.

Johnson signed landmark legislation such as the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and the Voting Rights Act of 1965. His “Great Society” programs aimed to eliminate poverty and racial injustice.

LBJ’s ranch in the Texas Hill Country is now a National Historical Park, preserving his legacy.

Fun Fact: He was known for his intimidating “Johnson Treatment,” a persuasive style of negotiation involving close physical proximity and strong-arm tactics.

6. Selena Quintanilla-Pérez (1971–1995)

The Queen of Tejano Music

Selena Quintanilla, often simply known as Selena, is one of the most beloved figures in Latin music history. Born in Lake Jackson, Texas, she brought Tejano music to the mainstream and remains a cultural icon.

Selena won a Grammy for her album “Live!” in 1994 and released hits like “Bidi Bidi Bom Bom” and “Como La Flor.”

Her life was tragically cut short at the age of 23 when she was murdered by her fan club president, but her legacy endures.

Fun Fact: The film “Selena” (1997), starring Jennifer Lopez, introduced her story to a global audience.

7. George Strait (1952–Present)

The King of Country

Known as the “King of Country,” George Strait was born in Poteet, Texas, and raised on a cattle ranch. With over 60 No. 1 hits, he has shaped modern country music and remains a beloved figure in the genre.

Strait’s traditional sound has earned him numerous awards, including induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. His album “Pure Country” is a classic.

He’s sold over 100 million records worldwide, making him one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

Fun Fact: Strait’s annual George Strait Team Roping Classic is one of the most prestigious roping events in Texas.

8. Matthew McConaughey (1969–Present)

Alright, Alright, Alright

Matthew McConaughey, born in Uvalde, Texas, has become one of Hollywood’s most versatile actors. Known for his charisma and Texan charm, McConaughey’s career spans blockbuster hits and Oscar-winning performances.

After early success in romantic comedies, McConaughey transitioned to dramatic roles, earning an Academy Award for “Dallas Buyers Club.”

He wrote a memoir, “Greenlights,” and teaches a film course at the University of Texas at Austin.

Fun Fact: McConaughey is an avid supporter of the Texas Longhorns and serves as the Minister of Culture for UT athletics.

9. Barbara Jordan (1936–1996)

A Trailblazer in Civil Rights

Barbara Jordan was a lawyer, educator, and politician who made history as the first African-American woman from the South elected to the U.S. House of Representatives.

Born in Houston, Jordan was a key figure during the Watergate hearings, delivering one of the most powerful speeches on the U.S. Constitution.

She was a staunch advocate for civil rights and social justice, inspiring countless young leaders.

Fun Fact: Jordan received the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 1994 for her contributions to the nation.

10. Steve Austin (1964–Present)

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Born in Austin, Texas, Steve Austin became a global sensation as a professional wrestler in the WWE. Known as “Stone Cold,” Austin brought attitude and grit to the wrestling world, transforming it into must-watch entertainment.

With catchphrases like “Austin 3:16” and a rebellious persona, he became one of the biggest stars in wrestling history.

Austin transitioned into acting and podcasting, maintaining his status as a pop culture icon.

Fun Fact: He’s a proud Texan who often incorporates his roots into his performances and branding.

11. George W. Bush (1946–Present)

The Texas Governor Turned President

Born in Connecticut but raised in Midland, Texas, George W. Bush served as the 43rd President of the United States and the 46th Governor of Texas before that.

Bush’s two-term presidency (2001–2009) was marked by the events of 9/11, the War on Terror, and significant tax reforms.

As governor, Bush championed education reform and oversaw a booming Texas economy.

Fun Fact: Bush is an accomplished painter in his post-presidency years, creating portraits of veterans and world leaders.

12. Howard Hughes (1905–1976)

The Maverick Billionaire

Born in Houston, Texas, Howard Hughes was a pioneering aviator, film producer, and business tycoon whose eccentricities and achievements made him a larger-than-life figure.

Hughes set multiple airspeed records and founded Hughes Aircraft Company, which contributed to aerospace innovation.

He produced groundbreaking films like “Hell’s Angels” and dated some of the most famous actresses of his time, including Katharine Hepburn and Ava Gardner.

Fun Fact: Hughes’ reclusive later years inspired the film “The Aviator,” starring Leonardo DiCaprio.

13. Sandra Day O’Connor (1930–Present)

The First Woman on the Supreme Court

While not born in Texas, Sandra Day O’Connor spent formative years in the state, growing up on her family’s ranch in the Texas Panhandle. She went on to become the first woman appointed to the U.S. Supreme Court in 1981.

O’Connor served as a key swing vote on many critical decisions during her tenure on the court, shaping American law on issues like abortion, affirmative action, and states’ rights.

Her appointment by President Ronald Reagan broke gender barriers in the judiciary.

Fun Fact: O’Connor was known for her practical, moderate approach to law, earning respect from colleagues on both sides of the political spectrum.

14. Patrick Swayze (1952–2009)

The Heartthrob of Hollywood

Born in Houston, Texas, Patrick Swayze was an actor, dancer, and singer whose talent and charisma made him one of the most beloved stars of the 1980s and 1990s.

Swayze starred in iconic films like “Dirty Dancing,” “Ghost,” and “Point Break.” His performances earned him both critical acclaim and legions of fans.

Beyond acting, Swayze was a skilled dancer and a songwriter, with his hit “She’s Like the Wind” still remembered fondly.

Fun Fact: Swayze was a trained martial artist and incorporated his skills into many of his roles.

15. Tom Landry (1924–2000)

The Cowboy Coach

Tom Landry, born in Mission, Texas, was the legendary head coach of the Dallas Cowboys for nearly three decades. Known for his innovation and leadership, Landry became a symbol of professional football excellence.

Landry led the Cowboys to two Super Bowl victories and numerous playoff appearances. His innovations, like the 4-3 defense, revolutionized football strategy.

Known for his stoic demeanor and trademark fedora, Landry exemplified integrity and professionalism.

Fun Fact: Landry’s 29-year tenure with the Cowboys remains one of the longest in NFL history.

16. Mark Cuban (1958–Present)

The Maverick Billionaire

Though born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Mark Cuban has become a quintessential Texan through his business savvy and impact on the state’s sports and entrepreneurial landscape. Best known as the owner of the Dallas Mavericks and a star of Shark Tank, Cuban is a global icon of innovation and determination.

Cuban co-founded Broadcast.com in 1995, a pioneering internet streaming service. Its $5.7 billion acquisition by Yahoo in 1999 made him a billionaire almost overnight.

Since purchasing the Mavericks in 2000, Cuban has turned the team into a powerhouse, culminating in their 2011 NBA Championship win. His passionate courtside presence and dedication to the team have made him a beloved figure in Dallas.

Fun Fact: Cuban is also a bestselling author, philanthropist, and a tech enthusiast who actively promotes STEM education and innovation through his foundation.

