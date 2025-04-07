The Greatest Texas Basketball Players of All Time

The University of Texas basketball program has produced some of the most accomplished players in college basketball, even without an NCAA national championship.

Legends like Kevin Durant, the first freshman to win national player of the year honors, T.J. Ford, who led the Longhorns to a Final Four appearance, and Terrence Rencher, the program’s all-time leading scorer, are just a few of the standout names.

Alongside them, stars such as LaMarcus Aldridge, Damion James, and Travis Mays helped build Texas into a respected basketball powerhouse known for developing elite talent and leaving a lasting mark on the sport.

Kevin Durant: The Transcendent Talent

Kevin Durant played just one season at Texas, but his impact resonated far beyond his brief stint. The 6-foot-9 forward posted staggering numbers during the 2006-07 season with 25.8 points and 11.1 rebounds per game. Basketball fans across the state took notice of his talents, and the sport saw increased attention. The rise of Texas betting options for basketball games coincided with this period, as fans wanted to add excitement to their viewing experience. Today, these sites support a wide array of payment methods and bonus options, making them more accessible to all.

Durant earned status as the first freshman ever to win consensus national player of the year honors, including both the Wooden Award and Naismith Trophy. He set Texas single-season records with 903 points and 306 field goals before he moved to the NBA. His combination of size, skill, and scoring touch made him the most gifted offensive player to ever don the burnt orange uniform.

T.J. Ford: The Master Playmaker

T.J. Ford transformed Texas basketball during his two years in Austin with elite court vision and basketball IQ. As a freshman in 2001-02, Ford became the first first-year student to lead the nation in assists with 8.3 per game. His sophomore campaign proved even more special as he averaged 15.0 points, 7.7 assists, and 2.0 steals while he guided Texas to the Final Four in 2003.

Ford started all 66 games he played at Texas and won both the Wooden Award and Naismith Player of the Year trophy. The speed and precision he displayed at the point guard position revolutionized the Longhorns’ offense and cemented his status as a Texas legend.

Terrence Rencher: The Record Setter

Terrence Rencher stands atop the Texas all-time scoring list with 2,306 points, a testament to his offensive brilliance across four stellar seasons. His name appears throughout the record books as he also holds the program record for steals with 255 and field goals made with 826.

Rencher started 121 of 124 games during his Texas career and won Southwest Conference Freshman of the Year in 1992. He earned All-SWC First Team honors twice due to his ability to score from anywhere on the court while also locking down opponents on defense. Few players in Texas history matched his combination of offensive production and defensive intensity.

Travis Mays: The Pure Scorer

Travis Mays ranks second in Texas history with 2,279 career points, a mark of his consistent excellence across four seasons. A three-time Southwest Conference First-Team selection, Mays won SWC Player of the Year honors in both 1989 and 1990. His senior year scoring average of 24.1 points ranks third-best for a single season in program history.

Mays formed part of the famous “BMW” scoring trio alongside Lance Blanks and Joey Wright that terrorized opponents. His 758 career field goals rank third at Texas, while his 664 made three-pointers place him fourth. Mays possessed a complete offensive arsenal with the ability to score from all three levels on the court.

LaMarcus Aldridge: The Professional

LaMarcus Aldridge displayed NBA-ready skills during his two seasons at Texas, with polished post moves and defensive awareness. After a freshman year hampered by injury, Aldridge dominated as a sophomore with averages of 15.0 points and 9.2 rebounds per game. His defensive presence earned him Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year recognition.

Aldridge shot an impressive 58.6 percent from the field during his Texas career, the third-best mark in school history. The combination of efficient offense and elite rim protection made him a complete big man who excelled on both ends of the court.

Damion James: The Glass Cleaner

No player in Texas history collected more rebounds than Damion James, whose 1,318 boards stand as the program record. James started 140 of 142 games across four years and ranks fifth in school history with 1,917 points. His career averages of 13.5 points and 9.3 rebounds demonstrate his consistency as a productive force.

James peaked as a senior when he posted career-best numbers of 18.0 points and 10.3 rebounds, which earned him third-team All-American honors from The Associated Press. His physical style and relentless motor on the boards made him a fan favorite and established him as the premier rebounder in Longhorns history.

Chris Mihm: The Shot Blocker

Chris Mihm established himself as the greatest defensive center in Texas history during his three seasons from 1998-2000. His 264 career blocks remain a school record, with two separate seasons of 90+ rejections. Mihm complemented this defensive dominance with a refined offensive game that resulted in over 1,400 career points on nearly 50 percent shooting.

His 945 career rebounds rank fourth in school history. A two-time First-Team All-Big 12 selection and member of the conference all-defensive team twice, Mihm capped his college career with consensus All-American honors in 2000. His presence in the paint altered countless shots beyond his impressive block totals.

Slater Martin: The Pioneer

Slater Martin established the blueprint for point guard play at Texas during the 1940s with his combination of scoring and playmaking. Despite his 5-foot-10 frame, Martin controlled games with exceptional ball-handling and court vision. He averaged 16.0 points in his final season and once scored a then-school-record 49 points against TCU.

Basketball historians credit Martin as possibly the first true point guard in basketball history. His jersey number 15 hangs in the rafters at Texas, and his later induction into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame confirmed his status as one of the all-time greats.

A.J. Abrams: The Marksman

A.J. Abrams established himself as the premier shooter in Texas history with a program-record 389 made three-pointers, a mark that also set a Big 12 Conference record. He connected on at least 105 three-pointers in each of his final three seasons at Texas while he maintained nearly 40 percent accuracy from deep. Abrams accumulated 1,969 career points, the third-highest total in school history, with most of his damage from beyond the arc.

A two-time All-Big 12 Second Team selection, Abrams stretched defenses with his shooting range and created space for his teammates to operate. His quick release and ability to hit contested shots made him a constant threat that opponents had to account for at all times.

Conclusion

The University of Texas may not have an NCAA championship banner hanging in the rafters, but the program’s legacy is undeniable thanks to the exceptional athletes who have worn the burnt orange.

Players like Kevin Durant, T.J. Ford, and Terrence Rencher didn’t just put up incredible numbers—they reshaped what was possible for Texas basketball and paved the way for national relevance.

Others, like LaMarcus Aldridge, Damion James, and Chris Mihm, brought a professional-level consistency that helped define entire eras of Longhorn hoops. And pioneers like Slater Martin laid the foundation for everything that followed.

Their contributions reach beyond stats—they inspired new generations of Texas athletes and made the Longhorns a consistent pipeline for elite talent.

In my view, these players didn’t just excel—they elevated the standard. They turned Texas into a respected basketball brand and proved that while championships are rare, greatness is not. Whether you grew up watching Abrams drain threes or marveled at Durant’s once-in-a-generation skillset, these legends have left a mark that every Longhorn fan can be proud of.