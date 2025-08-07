Texas Cities with the Worst Potholes, and Who Pays for the Damage

In Texas, drivers pay an average of $709 annually on vehicle repairs caused by poor road conditions, far above the national average. These costs come from burst tires, damaged suspensions, bent rims, and even accidents triggered by swerving.

Some cities are worse than others, and figuring out who should pay for the damage, drivers, insurance companies, or local governments, can get complicated fast.

Among all cities in Texas, McAllen ranks as having the worst potholes, based on online complaint frequency. However, major metro areas like Houston, Dallas, Austin, and San Antonio also face chronic pothole problems due to aging infrastructure, sprawling road networks, and Texas’s freeze-thaw winter cycles.

Which City Has the Worst Potholes?

Unlike some states with centralized reporting systems, Texas does not publish a unified pothole severity index.

However, several reports from insurance research sites and consumer complaint data give us a strong picture of which cities are the worst for pothole-related incidents.

Top Cities for Pothole Complaints

City Known Issues Contributing Factors McAllen Ranked worst in Texas by Google’s complaint index Limited road funding, rapid growth Houston High volume of driver complaints Heavy traffic, rain damage, and older roads Dallas Numerous repair requests and claims Freeze-thaw cycles, suburban sprawl San Antonio A large number of reported cases on local news Rapid expansion, deferred maintenance Austin Repeated citizen complaints on the 311 system Overloaded infrastructure, aging roads

While McAllen had the highest concentration of pothole-related search complaints in Texas (and ranked 38th nationally), bigger cities like Houston and Dallas have significantly higher overall repair costs due to the sheer number of daily drivers.

The Real Cost of Potholes to Texas Drivers

Pothole-related vehicle damage adds up fast. Suspension issues, tire blowouts, bent wheels, and undercarriage damage are common outcomes.

Nationwide, potholes cause an estimated $3 billion in vehicle repair costs each year, according to industry reports.

Cost Breakdown for Texas

Metric Value Avg. annual cost to Texas drivers $709 per driver Percent of U.S. drivers affected 15% over five years Avg. cost per pothole damage incident $306 U.S. total annual damage cost $3 billion+

The higher cost in Texas is largely due to the state’s massive road network (over 313,000 miles), large metro areas, and long-term underinvestment in local road repairs, especially outside the interstate system.

Who Is Legally Responsible for Pothole Damage in Texas?

Option 1: Your Insurance (Most Common Route)

Collision coverage typically pays for pothole-related repairs.

A deductible still applies (often $500 or more).

Comprehensive insurance does not usually cover pothole damage.

When your vehicle is damaged by a pothole in Texas, you might wonder who is financially responsible. The answer depends on your insurance coverage and whether a local agency can be proven negligent.

If you have basic liability-only coverage (common in Texas), you’re likely stuck paying out of pocket.

Option 2: Filing a Claim with the City or State

You can file a claim with the local city or TxDOT (Texas Department of Transportation) if you believe the damage was due to governmental negligence.

However, these claims are rarely successful unless you can prove the agency knew about the pothole and failed to repair it within a reasonable time. Agencies often deny claims unless prior notice was documented and ignored.

Examples of Claim Requirements in Texas Cities

City Where to File a Claim Claim Requirements Houston City Secretary’s Office Must show prior knowledge of the city Austin City of Austin Risk Management Claims filed within 45 days of the incident Dallas Department of Risk Management Must include photos, repair receipts, and police report San Antonio Office of the City Clerk It can take 60 to 90 days for a decision TxDOT Roads TxDOT Tort Claims Division Only applies to state-maintained highways

Even if your claim is accepted, payouts are often capped or partially reimbursed, rarely covering full repair costs.

What Happens When It’s More Than Just a Flat Tire?

Sometimes, hitting a pothole doesn’t just wreck your car; it causes a crash. Maybe you swerve and hit another vehicle. Perhaps you blow a tire at 70 mph and lose control.

These scenarios are rare, but they do happen, and can become very serious very quickly.

In these situations, it’s worth getting professional help, especially in a dense city like Houston. A Houston car accident lawyer can walk you through the steps, deal with the city or your insurance company, and help figure out who’s liable.

If you’re dealing with injuries, multi-vehicle collisions, or complicated evidence, having legal backup makes a huge difference.

How Hard Is It to Get Reimbursed?

In most cases, only 5% to 10% of pothole claims filed with cities or state departments are approved. That’s because proving negligence is difficult. Most agencies defend against claims by showing they acted within reasonable timeframes once they were notified.

Here’s what a successful claim typically needs:

Precise location of the pothole

Time and date of incident

Photos of the pothole and damage

Repair bills or insurance estimates

Evidence that the city was notified before your incident

Cities are generally protected from liability unless they fail to act after receiving a complaint or inspection report.

What You Can Do as a Driver

Even though reimbursement is rare, there are still smart steps you can take when facing pothole-related damage:

Immediate Steps

Pull over safely and inspect the damage

Photograph the pothole, your tire, and surroundings

Save receipts from towing, tire replacement, or repairs

File a report with your local 311 or TxDOT to document it

Long-Term Tips

Review your insurance: Make sure collision is included if you drive in high-risk areas

Use apps or local 311 services to report potholes quickly

Consider writing to the city council members if you see chronic neglect

Endnote

Texas drivers are paying a high price for deteriorating roads, especially in cities like McAllen, Houston, and Dallas, where complaints are frequent and road repairs often lag. If you hit a pothole, you’ll most likely pay out of pocket unless you carry the right insurance.

While it’s possible to file a claim with the city or state, successful reimbursement is rare and usually involves a lot of documentation and patience. In most cases, you pay unless you’re prepared with collision coverage, or are lucky enough to catch a government agency slipping on its duties.