Best Cities in Texas to Work in Healthcare in 2025

Texas continues to offer strong healthcare opportunities across its major cities. Hospitals, clinics, and research institutions are expanding to meet growing demand. Skilled professionals are finding real benefits in relocating or advancing careers across the state.

Each city brings a unique mix of career paths, salary potential, and industry growth. Houston and Dallas attract specialists and researchers. Online nursing programs in Texas also make it easier for new professionals to enter the workforce and for existing ones to gain new skills.

This article outlines the top cities for healthcare employment in Texas in 2025. Each section covers local industry size, employer presence, job openings, and real economic data. Use this guide to choose where your healthcare career can grow the fastest.

Houston

Feature Details Total Healthcare Jobs Over 370,000 employed across all healthcare sectors Key Employers MD Anderson, Houston Methodist, Texas Children’s Hospital Healthcare Hub Texas Medical Center (largest medical complex in the world) Growth Outlook 2025 +15,100 jobs in healthcare and social assistance expected Major Investment $5.9 billion Eli Lilly biomanufacturing project (2,000+ jobs expected)

Houston ranks as one of the most powerful healthcare cities in the United States. The Texas Medical Center anchors the city’s industry, covering over 50 million square feet with more than 60 healthcare institutions. Doctors, nurses, researchers, and technicians all find high demand across a wide variety of specialties.

MD Anderson Cancer Center stands as one of the top cancer hospitals in the country. Houston Methodist and Memorial Hermann attract top talent through strong salaries and advanced medical programs. The city’s diverse population also brings a wide range of healthcare needs, supporting multiple language services and cultural healthcare specialists.

Eli Lilly’s decision to invest nearly $6 billion in a new biomanufacturing plant shows long-term confidence in the region. This project alone is expected to create more than 2,000 new jobs. Houston combines opportunity, scale, and infrastructure in a way few other places can match.

Austin

Feature Details Healthcare Job Growth 2.4% annually, adding nearly 6,800 workers per year Key Employers Ascension Seton, St. David’s HealthCare, Dell Children’s Medical Center Job Postings (Mar 2025) 8,937 healthcare openings (13% of all jobs in the area) Unemployment Rate (2025) 3.1% Education Access Strong focus on online nursing programs in Texas

Austin’s healthcare industry is expanding faster than the rest of its labor market. With an annual growth rate of 2.4%, healthcare is one of the top drivers of job creation in the region. New clinics, hospitals, and health startups continue to open, offering broad paths for professionals in many fields.

Online nursing programs in Texas make it easier for local residents to prepare for these roles without relocating. Austin offers many partnerships between education providers and hospitals, which helps nurses, assistants, and technicians find clear paths from training to employment. The city also supports innovation, with digital health solutions growing across local hospitals and tech companies.

Major systems like Ascension Seton and St. David’s HealthCare lead in both employment and innovation. Dell Medical School also fuels growth through training and research. Austin combines lifestyle appeal, education, and strong employment into one of the most balanced healthcare job markets in Texas.

Dallas-Fort Worth

Feature Details Total Nonfarm Job Growth +53,600 jobs over the year (as of Feb 2025) Healthcare Powerhouses UT Southwestern Medical Center, Baylor Scott & White, Texas Health Labor Market Rank #1 performing labor market among large US metro areas (2025) Population Base Over 7.5 million residents Education Access Home to major nursing and health science universities

Dallas-Fort Worth leads in healthcare hiring across North Texas. The region has added more than 53,000 jobs across sectors, with healthcare accounting for a large share. Hospitals here are part of vast networks, offering clear promotion paths, advanced equipment, and strong salary packages.

UT Southwestern stands out for both care and research, drawing professionals from across the country. Baylor University Medical Center and Texas Health Resources also provide wide employment across nursing, surgical, and technical roles. Many workers benefit from internal training programs and partnerships with universities.

Dallas-Fort Worth continues to rank as the top-performing labor market in the United States for large cities. A growing population drives strong demand for hospital services, outpatient clinics, and home health. For professionals seeking both job security and room to grow, the DFW area remains a smart long-term choice.

San Antonio

Feature Details Healthcare Employment 183,700 workers in education and health services (April 2025) Key Medical Area South Texas Medical Center (27,000+ workers) Economic Impact $14.3 billion from medical sector Unemployment Rate 3.4% (April 2025) Affordability Lower housing and living costs compared to Austin and Dallas

San Antonio offers both scale and affordability for healthcare professionals. The South Texas Medical Center serves as the core of the industry, housing dozens of hospitals, clinics, and specialty centers. With over 27,000 employees, it anchors the local job market in medicine, research, and allied health.

Many healthcare workers choose San Antonio for its cost-of-living advantage. Rent, home prices, and daily expenses fall well below levels in Austin or Dallas. That makes San Antonio appealing for nurses, therapists, and technicians building long-term careers.

The city’s medical sector contributes more than $14 billion to the local economy. Military healthcare, public hospitals, and private clinics all add to job diversity. San Antonio continues to support stable healthcare growth and real opportunity at every career level.

Tyler

Feature Details Healthcare Employment 27,300 workers in education and health services (April 2025) Notable Facilities UT Health Tyler, CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances Health System Recognitions UT Health Henderson & Quitman named 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare Labor Force Size 120,200 total civilian labor force Healthcare Focus Strong rural and regional care network

Tyler supports a strong healthcare presence within East Texas, with UT Health East Texas serving as a major anchor. Local facilities like UT Health Henderson and Quitman earned recognition among the 2025 Best Places to Work in Healthcare, showing clear focus on employee value and workplace culture. The region places high priority on access to care for both city and rural communities.

CHRISTUS Trinity Mother Frances adds to the area’s hospital network, offering advanced care and community outreach. With nearly 30,000 jobs tied to education and healthcare, Tyler maintains steady hiring for nurses, technicians, and allied roles. Many healthcare professionals in Tyler enjoy stable schedules and strong community support.

The local healthcare network also plays a key role in training and education. Tyler Junior College and UT Tyler both offer healthcare programs, creating a clear link between training and employment. For those seeking quality of life and steady work, Tyler offers a solid healthcare career base.

Pearland

View this post on Instagram A post shared by HCA Houston Healthcare (@hcahoustonhealthcare)

Feature Details Employment (2025) 66,910 workers (April 2025) Healthcare Highlight HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland recognized as 2025 Best Place to Work Regional Access Part of Greater Houston metro, near Texas Medical Center Growth Trend Steady increase in new clinic openings Community Advantage Suburban setting with direct hospital access

Pearland combines suburban comfort with close access to Houston’s major healthcare centers. As part of the Greater Houston area, it allows healthcare professionals to live in quieter neighborhoods while working near major medical employers. HCA Houston Healthcare Pearland stands out in 2025 as one of the best-rated healthcare employers nationwide.

The city itself shows rising healthcare activity. New clinics, specialty centers, and outpatient locations continue to open, supporting growing demand. With employment passing 66,900 workers in 2025, Pearland reflects broader hiring trends in Texas suburbs.

Professionals often choose Pearland for its balance of career access and residential benefits. It attracts nurses, administrative staff, and entry-level healthcare workers looking for location and affordability. For those aiming to work in top-rated facilities without city congestion, Pearland offers a practical solution.

FAQs

What is the average nurse salary in Houston in 2025? Registered nurses in Houston earn an average of $91,400 per year in 2025. Top earners in specialized units make up to $110,000. Entry-level nurses start at $67,800. How much does a medical assistant make in Austin in 2025? The average salary for medical assistants in Austin in 2025 is $42,700 per year. Senior or certified assistants earn between $47,000 and $50,000. What are standard nurse-to-patient ratios in Texas hospitals? Most general medical-surgical units operate at 5:1 to 6:1 ratios in cities like Houston and Dallas. ICU units maintain 2:1, and specialty centers in Pearland report 4:1 in regular wards. What is the average rent in San Antonio in 2025? As of May 2025, average rent for a one-bedroom apartment in San Antonio is $1,195 per month. A 2-bedroom averages $1,490. Utilities and internet typically add $220 monthly. How many healthcare jobs were open in Austin in early 2025? In March 2025, there were 8,937 healthcare-related job openings in Austin. That represented 13% of all open jobs in the region at the time.

Endnote

Texas continues to lead in healthcare growth, offering strong pay, real job volume, and stable long-term prospects across its top cities. Each location covered here brings a clear path forward for professionals ready to act in 2025. Choose the city that matches your goals and take your next step with full confidence.