10 Texas Colleges with the Most NFL Draft Picks

Texas holds a permanent seat at the table of American football. No other state captures the passion, intensity, and legacy of the game like it does.

With high school dynasties, powerhouse college programs, and a steady stream of NFL hopefuls, Texas has long been a breeding ground for pro-level talent.

NFL draft performance often serves as a measuring stick for a program’s development, coaching quality, and national relevance.

The schools featured below didn’t just compete, they consistently sent players to the next level, and the numbers speak volumes.

1. University of Texas (Texas Longhorns)

Texas Longhorns sit at the top of the state’s NFL draft hierarchy with 380 all-time picks, and their dominance shows no signs of fading.

The 2025 NFL Draft brought 12 new selections into the league, further strengthening their legacy as one of the most productive college programs in the country.

Names like Earl Campbell, Vince Young, and Tom Landry remain symbols of excellence. These legends have influenced generations of recruits, coaches, and fans alike.

Their continued presence in football conversations helps maintain the Longhorns’ edge in branding and development.

NFL scouts take Austin seriously for more than just the school’s prestige. Longhorn players arrive in the pros with discipline, athleticism, and football intelligence drilled into them through a rigorous program structure.

Player development, academic support, and elite facilities keep the program competitive in recruiting and player preparation.

Key facts that define the Longhorns’ draft success:

Total Draft Picks: 380 (All-Time)

2025 NFL Draft Picks: 12

Notable NFL Alumni: Earl Campbell (RB), Vince Young (QB), Tom Landry (CB, later legendary coach)

National Draft Rank: Tied for 11th All-Time

NFL Traits Developed at Texas: Leadership, physicality, pro-readiness, football IQ

2. Texas A&M University

Texas A&M consistently delivers elite-level talent to the NFL, particularly on the defensive side of the ball. With 309 all-time draft picks, the Aggies hold a well-earned position among college football’s most productive programs.

The 2025 draft brought three new Aggies into the professional ranks. Though smaller in number, those selections reflect a continued emphasis on quality over volume.

Texas A&M has never been about inflated statistics, it’s about impact, durability, and pro-readiness.

Program alumni include Von Miller, a Super Bowl MVP and one of the league’s premier linebackers, and Myles Garrett, widely recognized as one of the most feared edge rushers in football.

Johnny Manziel, despite a controversial NFL tenure, brought national spotlight to the program and electrified college football during his time in College Station.

Texas A&M’s reputation as a defensive factory draws NFL scouts year after year. Linemen and linebackers from A&M arrive with advanced technique, physicality, and a no-nonsense mindset forged through a rigorous training culture.

Texas A&M's reputation as a defensive factory draws NFL scouts year after year. Linemen and linebackers from A&M arrive with advanced technique, physicality, and a no-nonsense mindset forged through a rigorous training culture.

Key takeaways from the Aggies’ success:

Total Draft Picks: 309

2025 NFL Draft Picks: 3

Notable Players: Von Miller (LB), Myles Garrett (DE), Johnny Manziel (QB)

Position Pipeline Strength: Defensive Line, Linebacker, Quarterback

Scouting Advantage: NFL-level strength and conditioning, physical defensive schemes

3. Baylor University

Baylor’s ascent in the NFL draft conversation is one of Texas football’s more impressive modern stories. With 249 total NFL draft picks, the program made significant strides under Matt Rhule and Dave Aranda, building a system that emphasizes player growth and accountability.

Baylor combines athletic explosiveness with system fluency. Robert Griffin III, a Heisman winner and high draft pick, helped reshape perceptions of the Bears’ potential. Denzel Mims followed that path, earning praise for route running and toughness.

Recruiting at Baylor focuses on versatile athletes who can adapt quickly. The staff invests heavily in player development and professional preparation, leading to greater visibility at the national level.

Important stats and highlights:

Total Draft Picks: 249

Notable Alumni: Robert Griffin III (QB), Denzel Mims (WR)

Recent Improvement Drivers: Coaching consistency, performance in Big 12 competition

NFL Traits: Speed, field awareness, discipline

Baylor’s program now ranks among those to watch closely every draft season, with scouts appreciating the blend of athleticism and adaptability.

4. Texas Christian University (TCU)

TCU’s 217 NFL draft picks reflect a program that punches well above its size. Two more picks joined the league in 2025, pushing the school further into national relevance.

Players like LaDainian Tomlinson and Andy Dalton helped define the TCU brand as one built on grit, skill, and execution.

The recent College Football Playoff appearance brought national spotlight and elevated the program’s profile with recruits and pro teams alike.

NFL teams appreciate TCU’s attention to detail, particularly in game planning and physical preparedness.

Elements that define TCU’s contribution to the NFL:

Total Draft Picks: 217

2025 NFL Draft Picks: 2

Notable Players: LaDainian Tomlinson (RB), Andy Dalton (QB)

Recruiting Focus: Position flexibility, mental toughness

Scouting Value: CFP exposure, strong coaching lineage

5. Texas Tech University

Texas Tech’s reputation for offensive fireworks is well-earned. With 170 NFL draft picks, the Red Raiders have forged a modern identity built around quarterbacks and receivers.

Patrick Mahomes, now a multi-time MVP and Super Bowl winner, is perhaps the school’s greatest athletic ambassador.

Michael Crabtree’s physical receiving style and clutch play solidified Texas Tech as a place where wideouts thrive.

The Air Raid system built by coaches like Mike Leach and Kliff Kingsbury trained players in advanced passing schemes that mirror current NFL trends.

Draft value at Texas Tech centers on skill positions and creative offensive playmakers:

Total Draft Picks: 170

2025 NFL Draft Picks: 2

Notable Players: Patrick Mahomes (QB), Michael Crabtree (WR)

Offensive Identity: High-volume passing, wide-open spread schemes

NFL Alignment: Scheme familiarity, improvisational skills

6. University of Houston

Houston’s 188 NFL draft picks show that high-level football development exists outside the Power 5.

The Cougars consistently deliver athletic players who turn heads at combines and pro days. The 2025 class had modest numbers, but a standout pro day performance drew attention from scouts.

Andre Ware’s Heisman run and Ed Oliver’s dominance on the defensive front showcase what the Cougars bring to the NFL.

Quarterback Case Keenum’s success also highlighted the system’s adaptability and efficiency.

What defines Houston’s NFL footprint:

Total Draft Picks: 188

Notable Players: Andre Ware (QB), Ed Oliver (DT), Case Keenum (QB)

NFL Traits: Raw athleticism, positional versatility, standout effort

Pro Day Impact: Major differentiator for under-the-radar prospects

7. Southern Methodist University (SMU)

SMU holds 177 all-time NFL draft picks and has engineered one of the most impressive program revivals in Texas football.

Once derailed by scandal, the Mustangs have reemerged with a modern approach, earning a 2025 ACC invitation and gaining two more draft picks this year.

Eric Dickerson remains the most iconic player to ever wear the SMU jersey.

Emmanuel Sanders, with a long and productive NFL career, followed in that path, helping position the program as one capable of producing top-tier pros.

SMU’s resurgence has been powered by:

Total Draft Picks: 177

2025 NFL Draft Picks: 2

Notable Players: Eric Dickerson (RB), Emmanuel Sanders (WR)

Program Revitalization Keys: Recruiting, facilities investment, strategic coaching

NFL-Ready Attributes: Speed, route discipline, field IQ

8. University of North Texas (North Texas State)

North Texas, with 72 total NFL draft picks, thrives on tradition and legacy more than modern production.

Its greatest claim to fame remains “Mean” Joe Greene, a Hall of Famer who left a mark on NFL history and the Steel Curtain era.

While draft success has slowed in recent decades, the school’s influence still surfaces in coaching clinics, historical retrospectives, and alumni impact.

North Texas remains a respected name in Texas football culture.

Key elements:

Total Draft Picks: 72

Notable Player: “Mean” Joe Greene (DT)

Historic Significance: 1960s–1980s draft strength

Modern Challenge: Rebuilding consistent visibility

9. Rice University

Rice doesn’t fit the traditional mold of an NFL factory, yet 131 draft picks tell a different story. The program proves that elite academics and NFL development are not mutually exclusive.

Players like Tommy Kramer and James Casey succeeded despite facing stiff competition on and off the field.

Rice players often score well in mental processing, playbook retention, and off-field professionalism, making them strong locker room assets for NFL teams.

Traits that define Rice’s draft track record:

Total Draft Picks: 131

Notable Players: Tommy Kramer (QB), James Casey (TE)

Scouting Advantage: High football IQ, technical skill, work ethic

Academic Balance: Maximizing development in a rigorous environment

10. Texas Southern University

Texas Southern finishes the list with 50 NFL draft picks, an impressive number for an FCS program.

Michael Strahan, its most celebrated alumnus, became one of the NFL’s greatest pass rushers and a media powerhouse post-retirement.

Despite lacking the resources of larger schools, Texas Southern develops disciplined, motivated players with strong fundamentals.

Coaching consistency and internal culture drive results more than facilities or exposure.

Texas Southern’s NFL identity includes:

Total Draft Picks: 50

Notable Player: Michael Strahan (DE)

FCS Strengths: Work ethic, team-first mentality, fundamentals

NFL Recognition: Legacy of grit and talent despite small-school label

Recent Draft Trends (2025 NFL Draft)

The 2025 NFL Draft reaffirmed Texas as a national talent powerhouse. The Texas Longhorns led the state with 12 picks, securing a top-three national position.

Other Texas programs, Texas A&M, SMU, TCU, Texas Tech, and Houston, also recorded multiple selections, continuing a strong tradition of producing pro-caliber athletes.

What’s notable is the expanding reach of draft success across both Power 5 and Group of 5 schools. While flagship programs maintain their lead, smaller and mid-tier Texas schools are gaining ground with standout prospects who defy rankings.

Use of modern training, data analytics, and transfer strategies has made it easier for scouts to discover talent outside traditional powerhouses.

Use of modern training, data analytics, and transfer strategies has made it easier for scouts to discover talent outside traditional powerhouses.

Summary

Texas remains at the core of American football, fueling both college and NFL legacies.

The consistent draft presence confirms not just skill but commitment across multiple institutions.

As NIL deals, transfer rules, and realignments reshape the college game, Texas schools are well-positioned to adapt and thrive.

NFL fans should expect the Lone Star State to keep producing future legends—for seasons to come.