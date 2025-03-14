Top 10 Nursing Schools in Texas – 2025 Guide

Choosing the right nursing school shapes future career prospects and professional success.

Texas faces a growing demand for healthcare professionals due to population increases and healthcare system expansion.

Strong nursing programs provide students with academic excellence, clinical training, and high graduate success rates, making Texas an ideal location for nursing education.

With that in mind, let’s look at the best nursing schools and universities in Texas.

1. University of Texas at Austin – School of Nursing

The University of Texas at Austin – School of Nursing consistently ranks among the top nursing programs in the country.

Its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs equip students with the knowledge and skills necessary to succeed in a competitive healthcare environment.

Students engage in rigorous coursework and comprehensive clinical training, preparing them for a wide range of healthcare settings.

Strong leadership training sets this program apart. Students develop critical thinking skills and learn to handle complex healthcare scenarios through specialized courses focused on patient safety, healthcare management, and ethical decision-making.

Professors with extensive field experience provide valuable insights, helping students connect classroom knowledge to real-world applications.

The program’s focus on leadership, patient safety, and clinical excellence creates a well-rounded educational experience.

Highlights: Program Options: BSN, MSN, DNP

BSN, MSN, DNP Focus Areas: Leadership, patient safety

Leadership, patient safety NCLEX Pass Rate: Competitive

2. University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UTHealth Houston (@uthealthhouston)

Cizik School of Nursing at the University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston stands out for its focus on healthcare innovation and research.

Situated within the Texas Medical Center, one of the largest healthcare complexes in the world, the school provides students with unmatched access to clinical training and research opportunities.

The program’s strong ties to major hospitals and healthcare institutions enable students to gain hands-on experience in diverse medical settings.

Advanced simulation labs replicate real-life healthcare scenarios, giving students the confidence and skills to handle complex medical cases. Faculty members with backgrounds in research, clinical practice, and healthcare policy contribute to a well-rounded education.

Students benefit from a curriculum that emphasizes both academic and practical knowledge.

Courses focus on evidence-based practice, clinical decision-making, and innovative healthcare solutions. Graduates are well-positioned to take on leadership roles in hospitals, clinics, and research institutions.

High NCLEX pass rates and strong job placement figures highlight the program’s effectiveness in preparing students for nursing careers.

Highlights: Program Options: BSN, MSN, DNP

BSN, MSN, DNP Focus Areas: Clinical innovation, research

Clinical innovation, research Location: Texas Medical Center

3. Texas Woman’s University – College of Nursing

Texas Woman’s University (TWU) operates the largest nursing program in Texas, offering BSN, MSN, and DNP programs designed to prepare students for leadership roles in healthcare.

A strong focus on compassionate care and patient-centered practice defines the curriculum. Students engage in clinical rotations at major hospitals and healthcare facilities across Texas.

Leadership training forms a core part of the curriculum. Students learn how to manage healthcare teams, address patient needs, and make critical decisions under pressure.

The program’s emphasis on both technical and interpersonal skills ensures that graduates are prepared to deliver high-quality care in complex healthcare environments.

Graduates from Texas Woman’s University consistently achieve high NCLEX pass rates and secure positions at leading healthcare institutions. The program’s size, resources, and academic excellence make it a strong choice for nursing education.

Highlights: Program Options: BSN, MSN, DNP

BSN, MSN, DNP Focus Areas: Leadership, compassionate care

Leadership, compassionate care Size: Largest nursing program in Texas

4. University of Texas at Arlington – College of Nursing and Health Innovation

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The University of Texas at Arlington (@utarlington)

University of Texas at Arlington’s College of Nursing and Health Innovation offers flexible learning options designed to accommodate different student needs.

The accelerated BSN program enables students to complete their degrees quickly, entering the workforce with strong clinical experience. Clinical partnerships with major hospitals and healthcare organizations give students valuable hands-on training.

A strong focus on innovation and healthcare technology sets the program apart. Courses cover the latest developments in patient care, electronic health records, and clinical decision-making.

Graduates leave the program with a well-rounded understanding of modern healthcare challenges and solutions.

High NCLEX pass rates and strong employment outcomes demonstrate the program’s success in preparing students for nursing careers. The combination of academic rigor, practical training, and flexible learning options creates a comprehensive educational experience.

Highlights: Program Options: BSN, MSN, DNP

BSN, MSN, DNP Focus Areas: Flexible learning, accelerated BSN

Flexible learning, accelerated BSN Delivery: Online and in-person options

5. Texas A&M University – College of Nursing

Texas A&M University’s College of Nursing emphasizes high academic standards and practical training. The program’s high NCLEX pass rates reflect its commitment to preparing students for professional success.

A strong focus on rural healthcare ensures that graduates are equipped to meet the needs of underserved communities.

Students benefit from clinical rotations in rural hospitals and healthcare facilities. Professors with backgrounds in rural medicine and community health provide valuable insights and guidance.

Courses cover specialized areas such as telemedicine, rural health policy, and community-based care.

Leadership development forms a key part of the program. Students learn how to manage healthcare teams, implement evidence-based practices, and navigate the complexities of rural healthcare systems.

Graduates often secure employment quickly after graduation due to the program’s strong reputation and high academic standards.

Highlights: Program Options: BSN, MSN, DNP

BSN, MSN, DNP Focus Areas: Rural healthcare, clinical practice

Rural healthcare, clinical practice NCLEX Pass Rate: High

6. University of Texas at El Paso – School of Nursing

University of Texas at El Paso (UTEP) focuses on patient safety and evidence-based care. The program’s affordable tuition rates make it accessible for in-state students.

Strong faculty support and hands-on clinical training help students build confidence and competence in patient care.

Courses emphasize critical thinking, clinical decision-making, and ethical practice. Students engage in simulation labs, clinical rotations, and research projects. Professors with backgrounds in both clinical and academic settings provide valuable mentorship.

The program’s emphasis on evidence-based care ensures that graduates are prepared to implement the latest healthcare practices. High NCLEX pass rates reflect the program’s success in preparing students for licensure and professional practice.

Highlights: Program Options: BSN, MSN, DNP

BSN, MSN, DNP Focus Areas: Patient safety, evidence-based care

Patient safety, evidence-based care Tuition: Affordable for in-state students

7. University of Texas at Tyler – School of Nursing

University of Texas at Tyler’s School of Nursing provides strong faculty support and clinical training.

The program includes both online and in-person learning options, giving students flexibility in completing their degrees.

High NCLEX pass rates and strong graduate employment rates reflect the program’s commitment to academic excellence. Professors with backgrounds in healthcare management, clinical practice, and policy provide valuable insights and mentorship.

Clinical training forms a core part of the curriculum. Students engage in rotations at major hospitals and healthcare facilities, building hands-on experience in patient care. Graduates are well-prepared for both clinical and leadership roles.

Highlights: Program Options: BSN, MSN, DNP

BSN, MSN, DNP Focus Areas: Clinical training, faculty support

Clinical training, faculty support Delivery: Online and in-person options

8. University of the Incarnate Word – School of Nursing and Health Professions

University of the Incarnate Word (UIW) offers a well-rounded nursing program grounded in the university’s Catholic values.

Its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN), and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) programs provide a strong educational foundation focused on both clinical skills and patient care.

Small class sizes allow students to build close relationships with professors and receive individualized attention. Faculty members bring extensive experience in clinical practice and healthcare leadership, helping students connect classroom knowledge with real-world applications.

The curriculum emphasizes compassionate care, ethical decision-making, and evidence-based practice. Students engage in clinical rotations at leading hospitals and healthcare facilities, gaining valuable hands-on experience.

Leadership training plays a key role in the program. Courses in healthcare management, patient advocacy, and team coordination help students develop the skills necessary to take on leadership roles in hospitals, clinics, and community health settings.

Highlights: Program Options: BSN, MSN, DNP

BSN, MSN, DNP Focus Areas: Holistic care, leadership

Holistic care, leadership School Type: Private Catholic university

9. West Texas A&M University – Department of Nursing

View this post on Instagram A post shared by West Texas A&M University (@wtamu)

West Texas A&M University (WTAMU) provides a strong nursing education at an affordable cost. Its Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN) and Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) programs focus on preparing students for professional nursing roles, particularly in rural healthcare settings.

The curriculum emphasizes rural healthcare, equipping students with the skills needed to meet the healthcare challenges faced by underserved communities. Clinical rotations take place at regional hospitals, rural health clinics, and community health centers.

Students participate in outreach programs that provide essential healthcare services to rural communities, including health screenings, immunization drives, and patient education initiatives.

High NCLEX pass rates and strong employment outcomes demonstrate the program’s ability to prepare graduates for successful nursing careers.

Leadership development also plays a significant role in the program. Students learn how to advocate for patients, lead healthcare teams, and address healthcare disparities in rural areas.

Highlights: Program Options: BSN, MSN

BSN, MSN Focus Areas: Rural healthcare, clinical practice

Rural healthcare, clinical practice Tuition: Affordable

10. Prairie View A&M University – College of Nursing

Prairie View A&M University (PVAMU) holds a long-standing reputation for excellence in nursing education. As a Historically Black College (HBCU), PVAMU emphasizes leadership, community health, and service in underserved communities.

The curriculum combines clinical training with leadership development. Students engage in clinical rotations at major hospitals, community health centers, and public health facilities.

A strong focus on community health sets the program apart. Students participate in public health outreach programs, working with underserved populations to address healthcare disparities. Courses in health policy, patient advocacy, and healthcare administration equip students with the skills needed to effect change in healthcare systems.

Leadership training is integrated into every stage of the program. Students learn how to manage healthcare teams, coordinate patient care, and implement evidence-based practices.

High NCLEX pass rates reflect the program’s success in preparing graduates for professional licensure and clinical practice. Graduates from Prairie View A&M University frequently secure leadership roles in healthcare, contributing to positive change within their communities.

Highlights: Program Options: BSN, MSN, DNP

BSN, MSN, DNP Focus Areas: Leadership, community health

Leadership, community health School Type: HBCU

The Bottom Line

Texas offers a range of high-quality nursing programs that prepare students for successful careers in healthcare.

Choosing a program aligned with career goals and professional interests ensures long-term success.

Early application and financial aid exploration increase the chances of securing a spot in top programs.