Top Cowboy Festivals in Texas That Keep Traditions Alive

Cowboy traditions in Texas are not museum pieces. They are living, breathing parts of everyday life, woven into county calendars, school schedules, and community pride.

From major rodeo spectacles that bring in millions of visitors to small-town gatherings where everyone knows the stock contractors by name, Texas still treats cowboy culture as something worth celebrating.

Festivals here do not just stage rodeo; they blend ranch work, music, food, storytelling, and family rituals that continue to anchor both rural and urban communities.

Below is a full guide to the top cowboy festivals across the state in 2025, why they matter, and what you can expect if you go.

1. Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

Houston’s rodeo is more than an event – it’s a civic ritual. In 2025, the show set an all-time attendance record with 2.7 million visitors across 23 days.

Beyond the rodeo arena, you’ll find concerts that fill NRG Stadium, a massive carnival, AG education exhibits, and livestock competitions where students showcase years of hard work.

Since 1932, the organization has awarded more than 630 million dollars in scholarships to Texas youth.

Plan it:

Buy concert tickets as early as possible – top headliners sell out fast.

Families with kids should explore the AG education zones and meet student exhibitors.

2. San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo

Every February, San Antonio turns into rodeo central with PRCA events at the Frost Bank Center and sprawling fairgrounds at the Freeman Coliseum. Around 1.5 million people attend yearly, supported by 6,000 volunteers across 38 committees.

One of the highlights is the charreada performance, featuring Mexican horsemanship with escaramuza drill teams and the Cala de Caballo test. The rodeo season even kicks off with a free citywide Cowboy Breakfast.

Why it matters: San Antonio’s rodeo preserves Spanish-Mexican roots while energizing the city with music, food, and arena action.

3. Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo

Dating back to 1896, the Fort Worth Stock Show is the elder statesman of Texas rodeos. Today, it runs for 23 days each winter, with the ProRodeo Tournament held inside Dickies Arena.

In 2025, it drew about 1.26 million visitors, bouncing back strong after weather challenges in 2024. Alongside the rodeo, you’ll find a multi-week livestock exposition, auctions, and a long legacy of youth support programs.

Tip: Fort Worth’s January shows can mean icy streets – pack warm layers and boots you can walk in.

4. Texas Cowboy Reunion (Stamford)

Since 1930, Stamford’s Fourth of July week has been defined by the Texas Cowboy Reunion.

The 95th edition in 2025 featured ranch rodeo events, BBQ cookoffs, a grand parade, and matched horse races. The rodeo’s mission remains simple: keep early cattle-country traditions alive.

5. Western Heritage Classic (Abilene)

Every May, Abilene celebrates ranch culture with chuckwagon cookoffs, matched horse races, and a ranch rodeo.

If you want to see skills straight out of working outfits – like wild cow milking or team doctoring – this is the place. Tickets sell out quickly, so book early.

6. West of the Pecos Rodeo (Pecos)

Pecos claims the honor of hosting the first public rodeo on July 4, 1883. The annual event still delivers a full slate of PRCA action, plus dances and town-wide celebrations.

7. Chisholm Trail Roundup (Lockhart)

Lockhart pays tribute to its trail-drive past each June with a hometown festival of parades, carnival rides, rodeo events, and a queen’s coronation. It’s a mix of small-town hospitality and cowboy competition.

8. National Day of the American Cowboy (Fort Worth)

Each July, the Fort Worth Stockyards host a one-day festival with parades, reenactments, and arena rodeo. It’s family-friendly and celebrates cowboy heritage in one of the most iconic Western settings in Texas.

9. Charro Days (Brownsville)

Founded in 1938, Charro Days bridges the Texas-Mexico border with parades, dances, and the Sombrero Festival each February.

The event celebrates binational friendship with Matamoros and honors the Mexican cowboy heritage that influenced Texas rodeo.

10. San Antonio Charro Events

The San Antonio Charro Association hosts “Day in Old Mexico” each spring at Rancho del Charro, showcasing charrería skills from bull-tailing to the elegant escaramuza.

Why it matters: Without charros, modern rodeo would not exist. These events keep Spanish-Mexican traditions alive for new generations.

11. Lone Star Cowboy Poetry Gathering (Alpine)

Held each February in Alpine, this gathering draws ranchers, poets, and musicians to share storytelling shaped by ranch life. The 2025 edition was streamed online for those who couldn’t make it to the Big Bend.

12. San Angelo Cowboy Gathering

In September, San Angelo hosts two days of Western swing music, often featuring more than ten bands. Cowboy Church services close out the weekend, blending music with tradition.

13. Bob Wills Day (Turkey)

Each April, the town of Turkey celebrates Bob Wills, the King of Western Swing. Street parades, live dances, and a joyful small-town atmosphere define the event.

14. Texas Ranch Roundup (Wichita Falls)

Started in 1981, the Texas Ranch Roundup is considered the original ranch-rodeo format. Teams compete in real ranch tasks, from branding to wild cow milking. The event raises funds for Texas rehab centers, giving the competition a charitable mission.

15. The American Rodeo (Arlington)

Arlington’s Globe Life Field transforms each April into a stage for The American Rodeo. It’s one of the richest rodeo weekends in the world, blending PRCA competition with big-screen production and national TV coverage.

16. NCHA Futurity (Fort Worth)

The National Cutting Horse Association Futurity is held each fall at Will Rogers Memorial Center. Since 1962, it has crowned champions in cutting horse competition, making it the Super Bowl of the cutting world.

A Hill Country Twist: Bandera’s Cowboy Mardi Gras

Bandera, known as the “Cowboy Capital of the World,” hosts a Mardi Gras with a Texas flair each February. Expect Cajun food, zydeco music, bull riding, and a Main Street parade. It’s a playful mix that fits perfectly into the rodeo season calendar.

Practical Planning Tips

Book ahead for the biggest shows: Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth announce entertainment lineups months out. Prime tickets go fast.

Houston, San Antonio, and Fort Worth announce entertainment lineups months out. Prime tickets go fast. For working-ranch authenticity: Target Abilene, Stamford, and Wichita Falls. Ranch rodeos keep the focus on real-life ranch skills.

Target Abilene, Stamford, and Wichita Falls. Ranch rodeos keep the focus on real-life ranch skills. Don’t miss charreada traditions: Brownsville and San Antonio’s events show the Mexican cowboy heritage that shaped Texas.

Brownsville and San Antonio’s events show the Mexican cowboy heritage that shaped Texas. Be weather-smart: Fort Worth in January can mean icy roads, while Pecos in June is scorching hot. Plan your gear accordingly.

Fort Worth in January can mean icy roads, while Pecos in June is scorching hot. Plan your gear accordingly. Respect the volunteers: Many of these festivals run on thousands of volunteer hours. A little patience in lines or with parking goes a long way.

Why These Festivals Endure

They are multigenerational: Families return year after year, passing down rituals of rodeo and livestock showing.

Families return year after year, passing down rituals of rodeo and livestock showing. They unite city and ranch: Urban Texans get a rare look into the world of working stockmen, ranch hands, and horsemen.

Urban Texans get a rare look into the world of working stockmen, ranch hands, and horsemen. They honor origins: From charreada pageantry to cowboy poetry, cultural roots remain central.

From charreada pageantry to cowboy poetry, cultural roots remain central. They keep the work honest: Ranch rodeos test teams on real tasks, ensuring authenticity in competition.

Closing Thoughts

Cowboy festivals in Texas are more than entertainment. They are proof that ranch traditions, music, horsemanship, and storytelling still thrive in modern life.

Whether you’re catching a stadium concert at Houston’s rodeo, watching a ranch team compete in Wichita Falls, or dancing to Western swing in San Angelo, you’re stepping into a culture that continues to shape Texas identity.

For those planning a trip, Texas has a cowboy calendar that never really stops. Pack your boots, bring an appetite for BBQ, and make space in your schedule, because there’s always another rodeo, parade, or gathering waiting just down the road.