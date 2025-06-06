Meow Wolf Summer Concert Series 2025 – Full Lineup, Tickets, and What to Expect in Houston

Houston doesn’t do boring. Not when it comes to food, not when it comes to culture, and definitely not when it comes to music.

So when Meow Wolf announced they were bringing their first Summer Concert Series, officially called the ETNL Summer Series, to their psychedelic new playground in the Fifth Ward, ears perked up across the city.

What you’re getting here isn’t just another concert under the stars or a dusty music fest with overpriced beer. The 2025 lineup blends live local music with Meow Wolf’s signature immersive art experience, and it’s all happening inside Radio Tave, their otherworldly exhibition that’s part radio station, part fever dream, part open invitation to wander.

Let’s get into what you can expect—from who’s playing to how to score tickets to where you’ll be standing (or dancing).

The Setting

Before we talk music, it’s worth understanding where all this is happening.

Tucked away at 2103 Lyons Avenue, Radio Tave is Meow Wolf’s fifth permanent installation and arguably one of its boldest.

Built in collaboration with over 50 Texas-based artists, it’s a twisting, pulsing, light-and-sound-packed labyrinth themed around a fictional radio station that’s been… let’s say, transported somewhere strange. Somewhere dimensional.

Think a honky-tonk bar run by aliens. Think jukeboxes with original tracks made just for the space. Think dance parties that don’t end unless you do. That’s the playground.

And now, into that cosmic backdrop, we add live music.

Full Lineup – ETNL Summer Series 2025

While only two of the four local bands have been announced so far, they’re both Houston staples with sounds that fit Radio Tave’s mood to a tee—eccentric, electric, and a little weird in the best way.

Confirmed Acts

Band Date Style & Vibe Swimwear Department June 6, 2025 Satirical indie pop with punk roots. High energy, mall culture themes, pool party chaos. Night Drive June 20, 2025 Retro-futurist synth-pop. A moody, cinematic groove that feels like dancing in slow motion under neon lights.

You don’t need to know all the lyrics—just show up ready to move.

Who’s Next?

Two more bands are slated to perform as part of the four-show run, but Meow Wolf is holding onto those names for now. Given the focus on Houston-based talent that breaks molds, you can expect something unexpected—maybe psych-funk, maybe alt-cumbia, maybe something totally genre-less.

What’s clear is that it won’t be boring. Meow Wolf Houston’s general manager, Aaron Johnson, put it best when he said the series is meant to spotlight “bold, genre-defying, and deeply original” music.

Tickets – What You’re Paying For (And What You’re Getting)

This part’s refreshingly simple. You’re not paying concert pricing on top of an art ticket.

Tickets start at $42, and that covers both entry to the exhibition and the concert on the same night. You can roam through the surreal storyscapes, pop into a saloon where the jukebox fights back, and then catch a set from one of Houston’s freshest bands—all in one visit.

Ticket Options Breakdown

Option Details General Admission Starting at $42. Includes concert and full exhibition access. Annual Pass Unlimited visits + all ETNL Summer Series concerts. Worth it by your 2nd trip. Collector’s Ticket A cool memento: includes a souvenir pin and custom 3D graphic. Group Rates Discounts for 15+ people. Think birthday outings, company hangs, etc. Special Viewing Glasses Enhance your visual trip through the space. Available on-site.

Where to buy: Head to Meow Wolf Houston’s official site to book. You’ll get an email confirmation and can choose your visit date. Prices may adjust based on demand, so booking sooner than later’s a smart move.

What You’ll Actually Experience Inside Radio Tave

This isn’t your standard music venue. Meow Wolf doesn’t do standard.

Here’s a preview of the surreal zones you’ll explore before, during, or after the concert:

ETNL Radio Station

The entry point. A warped version of a sleepy West Texas radio studio, filled with vintage gadgets, dusty records, and… weird energy.

There are interactive elements tucked everywhere, so don’t be afraid to touch something that looks like it shouldn’t be touched.

Cowboix Hevvven

A cosmic saloon dreamed up by fifth-generation Texan Cole Wilson. The space’s jukebox includes 30 original songs made in collaboration with local artists—some of which you might recognize if you’re keyed into Houston’s indie scenes.

The Never-Ending Dance Party

Exactly what it sounds like. The lights don’t dim, and the beats never die. Bring your best moves or just vibe in the background.

Honky-Tonk Dive Bar

Not your uncle’s dive bar. This one might serve stories with its shots. You’ll find oddball “regulars” scattered throughout the space, playing out scenes in a looping narrative.

The Hollow of Musical Inspiration

More introspective, more experimental. Think ambient soundscapes, bizarre instruments, and pockets of calm before the musical storm.

Open-Air Market

Not your typical shopping area—this space is filled with interactive stalls, character encounters, and maybe a chance to shape the story yourself.

Concerts are most likely hosted inside the Theta Theatre, an enclosed performance space built to handle both live sound and immersive tech. Picture a small club inside a sci-fi world.

Bonus: Adulti-Verse Nights & Interactive Add-Ons

Looking for something more nightlife-oriented? Every other Thursday, Meow Wolf Houston throws a 21+ “Adulti-Verse” event, with drinks, DJs, and a looser, louder vibe. Perfect for date nights or group hangs without the little ones underfoot.

Also, don’t sleep on the Meow Wolf app—it lets you collect ‘psychic traces’ during your visit. Think of it as story breadcrumbs that connect the art, the characters, and even the concerts.

It adds a nice interactive layer if you’re the kind of person who likes to peek behind the curtain.

Practical Tips Before You Go

Location : 2103 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020

: 2103 Lyons Avenue, Houston, TX 77020 Parking : Available onsite. Street parking also nearby, but fill up fast on event nights.

: Available onsite. Street parking also nearby, but fill up fast on event nights. Accessibility : The space is wheelchair accessible. Check the site if you need sensory guides or other accommodations.

: The space is wheelchair accessible. Check the site if you need sensory guides or other accommodations. Timing : Shows start in the evening, but come early to explore the art before the music kicks in.

: Shows start in the evening, but come early to explore the art before the music kicks in. Footwear : Don’t wear anything you’d hate to walk a mile in. You’ll be on your feet.

: Don’t wear anything you’d hate to walk a mile in. You’ll be on your feet. Discount Code : Use POPPINS20 for 20% off general admission from May 15 to August 31, 2025.

: Use POPPINS20 for 20% off general admission from May 15 to August 31, 2025. Photos: Yes, take them. But don’t forget to put the phone down and just experience it too.

Final Thoughts

Meow Wolf’s ETNL Summer Series isn’t just another weekend event on the Houston calendar. It’s a full-bodied, full-senses mashup of music, art, story, and place. Swimwear Department will bring the punky humor.

Night Drive will float us through synth nostalgia. And the yet-to-be-announced bands? If Meow Wolf’s track record holds, they’ll be just as strange and stunning.

At $42, you’re getting more than a concert—you’re getting entry into a world that doesn’t follow the usual rules. And for Houstonians tired of the same venues and the same sounds, that’s a pretty great pitch.

Whether you go for the beats, the immersive world-building, or just to say you were there, one thing’s certain:

Houston’s weirdest summer concert series is already one of its most unforgettable.