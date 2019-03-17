You are here: Home Uncategorized / Women in Wine at Del Friscos

Women in Wine at Del Friscos

Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse Hosts

Women in Wine Dinner with Pride Mountain Vineyards

Special Event to Take Place on Thursday, March 21 to Celebrate International Women’s Month

HOUSTON – (March 15, 2019) – In recognition of International Women’s Month, award-winning Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in the Galleria (5061 Westheimer Road, Suite 8060) will host a “Women in Wine” dinner on Thursday, March 21 at 6:30 p.m. The event – which is open to the public with a reservation – will feature an exclusive, five-course menu to complement an impressive selection of wines from one of the most noteworthy female winemakers, Sally Johnson from Pride Mountain Vineyards.



The evening’s fare will feature such dishes as Day Boat Sea Scallop Crudo, Black Truffle Gnocchi, Rosewood (Texas) Wagyu Striploin and more. Guests can also expect a collection of perfectly paired wine varietals from Viognier to Merlot and Cabernet Sauvignon.

“We are thrilled to welcome our guests for a fine dining experience unlike any other, indulging in top-rated wines presented by one of the most influential winemakers in the county,” said Patrick Crow, general manager of Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Houston. “The evening promises to be an unforgettable celebration filled with expertly paired flavors – a toast to women in wine with our partners at Pride Mountain Vineyards!”

Founded by Jim and Carolyn Pride in 1990, Pride Mountain Vineyards remains family owned and run with the couples’ two children, Suzanne and Steve, as co-owners. The vineyard is located on 235 acres in both Sonoma and Napa Counties, high on the spine of the Mayacamas mountains near the town of St. Helena, Calif. It is recognized as one of the “world’s greatest wine estates,” with only 22 other California wineries earning this distinction. Pride wines have appeared numerous times on Wine Spectator’s “Top 100 Wine of the World” list and have been served at the White House more than 30 times over the past 20 years.

Space is limited for this special event, to reserve your place today, visit https://delfriscos.com/promotions/women-in-wine-march-21/ or call 713-355-2600.

Five Course Wine Dinner Menu:

Passed Appetizers

Fontina Arancini

Yellowfin Tuna Nicoise

Prosciutto & Black Mission Fig Crostini

2016 Pride Mountain Vineyards Chardonnay Napa Valley

First Course

Day Boat Sea Scallop Crudo

2017 Pride Mountain Vineyards Viognier Sonoma County

Second Course

Black Truffle Gnocchi

2016 Pride Mountain Vineyards Merlot Napa Valleys

Third Course

Rosewood Wagyu Striploin

2015 Pride Mountain Vineyards Cabernet Sauvignon Napa/Sonoma County

2015 Pride Mountain Vineyards “Reserve” Cabernet Sauvignon Napa/Sonoma Country

Fourth Course

Grilled Pineapple and Flambe Banana

Pride Mountain Vineyards Mistelle De Viognier Sonoma County NV

WHEN: Thursday, March 21, 2019 6:30 p.m.

WHERE: Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse

5061 Westheimer

Houston, TX 77027

Reservations are required: 713-355-2600

COST: $195 per person + tax and gratuity