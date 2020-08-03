You are here: Home Uncategorized / The Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa

The Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa

Destination weddings, honeymoons, bachelorette parties and more converge in Jamaica for a good time, mon!

story and photos by Laurette Veres

Honeymoon at the Jewel Grand

Brides love Jamaica. Great ceremony locations with excellent and service and beautiful weather are just four hours away.

In Grand Style

The Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa is the newest luxury property in Montego Bay, Jamaica. Each of the 229 units is a two room suite, perfect for families and bridal parties when some want to sleep and others want to socialize. Inside the suites are refrigerators, microwaves and stovetops. Outdoors you’ll find a private beach, poolside bars, splash pad, kids club and spectacular views. Lush green golf courses, blue-ocean, tropical resort pool and white sugary beaches with yellow parasails floating in the distance are some of the things guests see. The boardwalk has two sundecks jetting out over the ocean, creating perfect bridal portrait locations. This resort has little “nooks” of various sizes to host weddings and receptions; one perfect for any group.