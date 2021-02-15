St. Anthony Hotel

The Perfect Texas Wedding Destination

By Racheal Payne

The St. Anthonyis perfect for destination weddings. Located in Downtown San Antonio, the historic hotel overlooks Travis Park, is surrounded by tourist attractions and has been welcoming politicians, royalty and elite guests like you for over 100 years. With its beauty, history, character and AAA Four Diamond service, the St. Anthony adds a great touch to any wedding story.

Your Destination Wedding Experience

Begin your experience with a warm welcome from the impeccable St. Anthony staff. People gasp when they enter the lobby. It’s fabulously French and filled with paintings, sculptures and antique furniture. The hotel’s historic elegance continues to impress throughout the hallways and into the rooms. Once checked in, start the wedding festivities with a welcome dinner at ReBelle. ReBelle’s unique style and subtle ambience allows guests to interact with new family and old friends. Named one of San Antonio’s finest seafood restaurants, ReBelle offers one of a kind dining experiences, overnight shipped coastal seafood and farm-fresh produce sourced from Texas’ locales. After dinner, enjoy drinks directly across at the Haunt. The Haunt is a new addition to the St. Anthony. Humorously named after St. Anthony’s ‘spirits’ of the past, the contemporary lounge has a relaxing atmosphere and offers craft cocktails and live entertainment. A perfect location for a nightcap!





Start the new day with a walk through the heart of downtown and soak in San Antonio’s history. Explore the Alamo, the historic battleground of the Texas’ revolutionary war. Steps away from the Alamo, below street level, is the Riverwalk. Plenty of places serve margaritas and Mexican fare along the river and patios are full of happy patrons. Pink barges navigate the river with guides pointing out historical sites and sharing stories with the passengers. For a more festive experience walk down to Market Square for live Mexican music and food! Other attractions within walking distance include the San Antonio Museum of Art, Briscoe Western Art Museum, Tobin Center for the Performing Arts, Majestic Theatre, and endless places to shop and eat. After a long day of adventure, stop by the famous La Panaderia for the best tres leches croissant!

For a more relaxing experience, enjoy some pool time at St Anthony’s rooftop infinity pool. The pool is surrounded by private cabanas and a cabana bar and grill. After a nice swim, enjoy their state of the art health and fitness center which is open 24 hours.

Party sites

Gallery on the Park is a great spot for private events, showers and luncheons. Enjoy views of Travis Park as you host your bridesmaids at this exquisite restaurant for breakfast or lunch, or have a private soiree in the Draper Room, one of the hotel’s many event spaces. The guys like drinks at the St. Anthony Club. Formally a speakeasy, the St. Anthony Club is known as the hub of business deals, one famously being the birth of Southwest Airlines. The founders of Southwest sketched their idea for an affordable airline on a cocktail napkin. The napkin maps the triangle of the first route through San Antonio, Houston, and Dallas. Today the hotel features the same drawing on their cocktail napkins. For a more groom inspired adventure, take a distillery tour at Maverick Whiskey. Maverick Whiskey can customize any experience and offers cigar services or custom beer making classes.

Weddings at the St. Anthony

St Anthony has thrown statement weddings for over a century. The “old hollywood” setting provides a fairy tale touch. Event spaces convey an elegant and grand appeal; they have hosted presidents and royals such as Princess Grace of Monaco and the ambience makes any bride feel like a princess. There are endless ceremony options. Traditionalists love San Fernando Cathedral, the city’s historic catholic assembly that hosts hundreds of ceremonies each year. For a more simple style, Marriage Island is a heart shaped island on the RiverWalk where a spanish missionary conducted the first catholic mass. People from all over the world exchange vows on the uniquely shaped peninsula year round. Travis Park, directly across from the hotel, is great for outdoor ceremonies. The nearby site is convenient for bridal parties and guests!

Ballrooms are: the Anacacho Ballroom with exquisite crystal chandeliers and dual staircases; the Peraux Ballroom, with its 19th century tapestry by famous artist Lionel Peraux, can serve as an extension of the Anacacho or accommodate smaller events.

You can host cocktail hour in the famous Peacock Alley amid antique paintings and luxurious furnishings. Entertain guests with their original Steinway piano. The Cavalier Room has a dome ceiling, Swarovski crystals, and mosaic tiling. It features a sculpture garden with pieces collected over hundreds of years. The room leads into St. A Sky Terrace, an upscale, outdoor terrace overlooking downtown San Antonio. St. Anthony has many amazing spaces!

After your romantic and historic ceremony, the best space may be next to your new spouse for a ride through the city in a horse drawn carriage as celebratory fireworks light up the sky.