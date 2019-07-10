Leka Gajula, MD

Gastroenterology

Dr. Leka Gajula is a board-certified Gastroenterologist (Diplomate) specializing in the treatment of digestive diseases like indigestion, heartburn, gas/bloating, irritable bowel disease, constipation, diarrhea, anemia, rectal bleeding, stomach, intestine and colon problems, swallowing disorders, hepatitis, pancreatic problems and more. She performs gastrointestinal endoscopy, colonoscopy and other procedures at several Houston area hospitals. Dr. Gajula completed her residency in Internal Medicine at the University of Illinois, Chicago and her Fellowship in Gastroenterology from the University of Texas in Galveston. Dr. Gajula has published several articles in prestigious, peer-reviewed journals.

At Colon Liver Gastro Consultants, Dr. Leka Gajula’s practice offers comprehensive treatment options relating to all aspects of gastroenterology such as reflux disease, Barrett’s esophagus, ulcer disease, diarrhea, abdominal pain, celiac disease, irritable bowel syndrome, inflammatory bowel disease, hemorrhoids, constipation and cancer screening. She has two offices, one located at Methodist Hospital Sugar Land and another in West Houston/Katy, Texas. The staff is highly competent, considerate, bilingual and ready to assist patients with all of their gastroenterology needs. Dr. Gajula can perform in-house hemorrhoid banding procedures to treat hemorrhoids; she also has an infusion suite in each office.

COLON LIVER GASTRO CONSULTANTS

281-565-1009 • HoustonColonoscopy.com

16651 Southwest Fwy., Ste. 370

Sugar Land, TX 77479

2222 Greenhouse Rd., Ste. 900

Houston, TX 77084