You are here: Home Uncategorized / Houston Weird Homes Tour

Houston Weird Homes Tour

The Houston Weird Homes Tour will take place on Saturday, September 28. The event has 7 homes confirmed and, this year, one ticket gets visitors into every home. See details below and a release (in-progress) attached. Thank you!

WHAT: 4th annual Weird Homes Tour – Houston

WHEN: Saturday, September 28, 2019 from 10am to 5pm

WHO: Weird Homes Tour (hosts); New Hope Housing (event beneficiary); 7 creative and extraordinary Houston residents and their uniquely Weird Homes!

WHERE: Several neighborhoods throughout Houston are featured on the tour. The tour is self-driven and self-paced.

WHY: This one-of-a-kind home tour takes attendees on a journey across Houston and into some of the area’s most imaginative and wonderful homes, where visitors can see and explore some truly unique designs and meet the minds that created them! Check out the home and collection of well-known art collector, Lester Marks; see Houston-based, internationally-known glass artist, Kim Clark Renteria, and her House of Luminosity; walk through the Instagram House (a.k.a. Montrose Studios out), and many more! (for details on each stop, see the attached release)

EVENT PAGE: http://www.weirdhomestour.com/houston-9-28/