Hill Country Dreaming

By Laurette Veres

Let friends and relatives from around the world experience Texas; invite them to your wedding in Bastrop. Lost Pines Resort and Spa combines Texana and luxurious summer camp. You’ll be right at home at this hill country treasure by Hyatt.

There are several wedding venues on site; one is sure to be perfect for you. The resort is situated on the Colorado River and the Riverside Amphitheater sits right on the riverbank with awe-inspiring views. The lawn stair steps create comfortable seating and great views for family, friends and well-wishers. A ceremony here with the river flowing behind you is the most Hill Country you’ll get.

The LBJ Pavilion at the top of the hill has 6000 square feet of reception space. It’s an open slate for your decorating dreams. This enclosed area is just steps from the riverside ceremony cite and is perfect for year-round weather; the cozy stone fireplace always becomes a focal point.

Does your relationship revolve around golf? Wolfdancer Golf Club is an 18-hole, par 72-course with two great locations for ceremonies. A private ceremony space right outside Birdies Burger Bar can be customized just for your group. Enjoy lush surroundings and rolling hill country views as you say I do and dance the night away. A golfer’s dream location, Hole 12, is perfect for smaller ceremonies. The picturesque views of protected natural landscape, certified by Audubon International, will add an ultimate wow factor to your nuptials. Guests will enjoy the fun, riding golf carts up to the tee, and if you’re lucky, seeing a deer or two along the way.

For traditional country club style couples, the Lost Pines Ballroom can transform to any style. Planning an indoor event in Texas offers peace of mind and a retreat from the heat. The beautiful area just outside the ballroom is perfect for cocktail receptions.

The Pecan Terrance is an intimate setting nestled along the resort’s Hummingbird Garden. This is truly one of the most unique and Texas-centric venues you will find.

No matter which venue you choose, the resort’s mascots are available to make your wedding that much more memorable. By mascots we mean live animals: longhorn cattle, ponies, and alpaca are available to create a wedding photo opportunity your guests will not forget.

Lost Pines is a full service resort and has something for every guest. The convenience of never having to leave the resort makes things easy for friends and family. Meet up at Shellers Barrelhouse Bar to sip Texas microbrews or moonshine margaritas, with moonshine distilled in nearby Smithville (Signature drink anyone?). Feast on pub food in the bar or outside on the spacious patio.

Spa Django is a full-service spa located right on property. Offering much more than hair and makeup services for the bridal party, spa packages are customizable combining music and nature to help guests relax and recharge. This is the perfect place for your bride tribe to unwind before the ceremony begins. With 18 treatment rooms including an assortment of hot tubs, steam rooms, saunas, and an adults-only pool, this is one Texas-sized spa. The waiting area is large enough to hold all the important ladies in your life.

If children are on the guest list, they’ll find plenty to do. Camp Hyatt offers cultural art and crafts, games and more. Bikes are available at no charge, and families spend hours peddling around the grounds. They can fish, or float the 1000- foot-long lazy river, Crooked River Water Park. During summer, every evening ends with S’mores by the Riversong fire pit.

Book your wedding now!

Book before the end of the year to receive:

discounts on food and beverage

waived rental fees

a complimentary stay in a suite at the resort