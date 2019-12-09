You are here: Home Uncategorized / Gift Guide Holiday 2019

Gift Guide Holiday 2019

For the pet lover

Pink Papyrus

Treat yo’ pup with Pink Papyrus! They started with tees and have expanded to sturdy, fashion forward gear. Long walks on all terrains just got upgraded with hand spun, cotton, weather proof, hypoallergenic, naturally elastic, sustainable leashes. Protect your pup from bugs and sun with a classic, tie-on bandana. Created to minimize stiffness, these beauts allow for flexibility in size. When nature calls, be prepared with a durable waste bag holder crafted from heavy-duty fabric and solid brass hardware. A little extra wiggle room offers space for a few personal items.

www.PinkPapyrus.com Price: $20.00+

For the Fashionista

Kissing Glitter

Take your lips to a new level with this yummy Kissing Glitter! Simply roll on this shimmery gloss for a sweet pout that looks and tastes amazing!

For the Ultimate Texan

Art of Twisted Nail

Popular at farmers markets and festivals around the state, and the “Outstanding New Vendor” at the State Fair of Texas, Art of the Twisted Nail is offering unique art with a Texas flair. Pieces are ideal for outdoor spaces and can be customized for ranches and party barns. Most popular pieces include the Bluebonnet Texas, Rivers of Texas, and the nativity scene.

http://www.artoftwistednail.com

For the Hostess with the Mostess

LOUIS XIII Black Pearl AHD

When money is no object,splurge on LOUIS XIII Cognac and the limited-edition world famous LOUIS XIII Black Pearlin a new size: LOUIS XIII Black Pearl AHD. Part of the exclusive Black Pearl Collection, the unprecedented 350 ml crystal decanter contains a rare blend of LOUIS XIII Cognac, drawn from a single tiercon hidden in the family reserve cellar. In a numbered and exclusive amount of only 1498, the bespoke Baccarat decanter comes in Black Pearl’s iconic limited-edition steel color and is an exquisite work of art. This is the first time a decanter part of the Black Pearl Collection has been available since 2014.

$13,000 USD. https://www.louisxiii-cognac.com/



For the new baby

Clappy the Animated Monkey (Baby GUND)

It’s never too early (an age) to hop on the GUND craze. Clappy is an enthusiastic, animated plush monkey who is always ready to keep your baby engaged and entertained. This washable, huggable toy helps baby develop and learn through two different play modes. Touch his left foot to play an interactive clapping game, and the right to hear the song “If You’re Happy and You Know It” in a cute child’s voice. When playtime is over, this adorable 12” monkey doubles as perfect room décor to enhance your room or nursery.

$40.00 Gund.com

For the Homemaker

Drinkmate Countertop and Spritzer

Now you can carbonate anything in the fridge with this patented detachable Fizz Infuser. This small device doesn’t use much counter space, is easy to operate and easy to clean.

$89.99 www.idrinkproducts.com

For the Naturalist

Parry Botanicals





This local cosmetic company features all natural ingredients. More than a stocking stuffer, this 3-piece gift set is perfect for any of your gifting needs. It includes full size 3-piece set of Parry Botanical’s best-selling lotions –Restorative Cream, Body Cream and Pure Botanical Lotion all in a stylish bag.

$100 parrybotanicals.com

For the Entertainer

Shaker33

Everyone is shaking with excitement over the latest innovation in Cocktail Shakers – Shaker33. The large format enables large batches to be mixed at one time. It’s BPA-Free, features stainless steel design and is shatterproof. Shaker33 is revolutionizing the art of mixing drinks. You can even mix one handed!

$39.95 www.shaker33.com

For the Art Lover (who love their pets)

Crown and Paw

Is your pet your baby? This holiday season turn a favorite picture of your pet into a one of a kind renaissance masterpiece with Crown and Paw pet portraits. What a unique way to express your love, adoration, and even obsessiveness, with beloved pets. Crown and Paw curates authentic 19th century portraits and rare Renaissance era oil paintings and digitally combines them with your pet photo, creating an incredibly life like work of art.

from $49.99 www.crownandpaw.com

For the Home Brewer

The Noelle™ Ceramic Electric Tea Kettle

Fashion meets function with this stylish tea kettle by Pinky Up®! The Noelle™ Ceramic Electric Tea Kettle features glossy mint ceramic glazing and a trendy rose gold metallic base. Includes 1.5L capacity with easy on/off switch. Boiling water has never been this chic!

$59.99 available at most online retailers

For the Fitness Junkie



Downward Dog

Built for your mother or brother, sister or mister, Corc Yoga’s line of 100% sustainable and renewable yoga mats and accessories are the perfect holiday gifts. Sustainable, 100% chemical free, and anti-microbial, Corc Yoga makes products entirelywithcork harvested in Portugal, simultaneously revitalizing the practice and supporting a sustainably viable future. Built by removing harsh metals from production and using plant-based color dyes, Corc mats are completely natural and biodegradable.

from $21.99 to $205 www.corcyoga.com

For the Wanderlust Family

Elsewhere USA Scratch Off Map Poster

Whether your children are active wanderlusts or travelers in training, let them scratch, write on and explore in ways most maps won’t let them. The Elsewhere USA Scratch Off Map Poster provides an interactive way kids can learn about the places they’ve gone, locations they can visit and other facts, figures, and notes that makes them.

Amazon.com

For the Home Décor Junkie

Coffee table book by local author

Author and photographer, Margaret Wilson Reckling released her new book of images, prose and historical research, Woody Creek: Views from a Homestead. Reckling brilliantly captures Woody Creek Canyon’s intimate allure and panoramic vistas through her photographic study and written words. The author has spent much of the past five years restoring and maintaining the original Colorado homestead ranch which was built in the 1800’s by the area’s early settlers. Her oversight of this historic property was the inspiration for the book and resulted in thousands of images of local wildlife, the changing seasons, night sky astronomy and more.

Available for purchase by emailing woodycreekhomestead@gmail.com.

For the Foodie

Home cutlery at its finest- F.N. Sharp

Differentiated by striking designs, superior Damascus steel and a hassle-free sharpening subscription model, F.N. Sharp brings a whole new edge to the home cutlery industry. The exceptionally sharp blades crafted from 67 layers of high-quality Japanese VG-10 steel;are available in 3-knife (Chef, Santoku, Paring) or 6-knife (Chef, Santoku, Paring, Boning, Bread and Utility) sets and steak knives in sets of four.

https://fnsharp.com/knife-collections/6-knife-set/