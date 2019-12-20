Entertainment / You are here: Home Events / Elf the Musical

This holiday season, the Broadway hit, Elf the Musical- from Theatre Under the Stars, will be at the Hobby Center from Dec. 7-22. Based on the classic 2003 movie, this musical tells the story of Buddy the elf, a human who accidentally ended up in the North Pole after sneaking into Santa’s bag when he was a baby. After realizing he’s a human, Buddy asks Santa’s permission to find his father who lives in New York City. The musical follows Buddy’s adventures as he reconnects with his father, finds true love, and brings Christmas spirit back to the city that never sleeps.

The musical maintains all the heart and holiday joy of the original movie while throwing in newer cultural references for younger audiences, who will delight in getting to see Buddy the Elf dabbing and flossing. A fun and witty performance, parents will enjoy the humorous subtleties in this holiday musical as well.

Tickets start at just $40 and run time for the musical is 2 hrs and 20 min with one intermission. The Hobby Center has an on-site parking garage for $15 per car. Valet parking is also available for $25.






