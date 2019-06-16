You are here: Home Uncategorized / CANDYTOPIA HOUSTON OFFICIALLY OPENS IN HOUSTON﻿

Candy Creations, Flying Unicorn Pigs and Marshmallow Tsunamis Have Invaded Space City

Candytopia, the candy-coated experiential adventure that has delighted over half a million guests across the country, has officially opened the doors of its newest location in Houston (MARQ*E Entertainment Center, 7620 Katy Fwy, Suite 360) for a limited-run.

Candytopia features over a dozen rooms and environments with larger-than-life interactive art installations and full sensory experiences. The marshmallowy mini-theme park launched in 2018 in Santa Monica and has toured in San Francisco near Union Square, New York in Midtown Manhattan, Minneapolis-St. Paul at Mall of America, and is currently operating locations in Atlanta and Dallas. The new location in Houston marks Candytopia’s continued success in attracting guests of all ages to top retail centers. Candytopia locations have attracted long lines with tickets selling out quickly.

WHAT:

Candytopia transports guests to an imaginative confectionery wonderland with a one-of-a-kind immersive experience. It has amassed a huge following among guests of all ages and A-list celebrities alike including: Drew Barrymore, Gwyneth Paltrow, Jessica Biel, Bruce Willis, Adam Sandler, Kevin Durant, Josh Duhamel, Christina Aguilera, James Corden, Wiz Khalifa, Hilary Duff and Alessandra Ambrosio. Guests are treated to candy samples throughout the entire experience including sours and gummies, chocolate treats, nostalgic favorites, and many sweet surprises.

Candytopia Houston features the most popular attractions from its previous locations along with new H-Town-inspired elements unique to this location that will thrill locals and visitors alike. Candytopia Houston features a marshmallow pit; an underwater-themed wonderland filled with fantastical candy covered sea creatures; a rainbow-filled room with flying unicorn pigs, confetti explosions galore, Trolli Twisted Sour Brite gummy samples and sweets from Black Forest. New to this location, unique Houston elements include a Houston Astros hat, Apollo 11 astronauts (in celebration of the 50th anniversary), a Beyonce mural and many more sweet surprises.

WHEN:

Candytopia Houston is now open at MARQ*E Entertainment Center (7620 Katy Fwy, Suite 360) Tickets must be purchased in advance and are expected to sell out quickly. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.candytopia.com.

WHO:

Candytopia is a peek inside the sweet and twisted world of famed global candy artist, Jackie Sorkin, and it was created in partnership with her co-founders, events and production design expert Zac Hartog, CEO of ZH Productions, and retail veteran John Goodman.

TICKET PRICES:

Adults: $28

Kids (4-12): $20

Kids (3 and under): Free

HOURS:

Monday-Saturday: 10:00 AM – 8:30 PM

Sunday: 11:00 AM – 8:30 PM

For more information, visit Candytopia.com or follow along on social media:

Instagram: @TheCandytopia

Facebook: http://facebook.com/thecandytopia

Twitter: @TheCandytopia

Snapchat: TheCandytopia

Official hashtag: #Candytopia

ABOUT CANDYTOPIA:

For anyone who’s ever dreamed of scoring a Golden Ticket or nibbling their way through Candyland, Candytopia transports guests to an imaginative confectionary wonderland with a one-of-a-kind full sensory experience and welcomes people of all ages to explore their sweet tooth like never before. Candytopia was created by global candy artist Jackie Sorkin (star of TLC’s “Candy Queen”), events and production design expert Zac Hartog, and retail veteran John Goodman. Candytopia has drawn long lines and sold-out crowds during its limited run engagements in Santa Monica, New York and San Francisco. In 2019, it has opened in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul at Mall of America, Dallas and Houston, with additional cities to be announced soon. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit https://www.candytopia.com



