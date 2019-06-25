Adventure Kids Playcare to Offer “Playcare to Go” at the Bridal Extravaganza Show



HOUSTON, (June 25, 2019) – Adventure Kids Playcare Memorial City, Houston’s only drop-in childcare center featuring an indoor playground and entertainment center, has partnered with the Bridal Extravaganza Show to offer Playcare to Go on-site at the George R. Brown Convention Center during the bridal show on Saturday and Sunday, July 13-14, 2019. Saturday, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.



Adventure Kids Playcare will provide staff to entertain and supervise children while guests enjoy wedding planning at the show. Offering a safe and fun place for children ages 18 months to 12 years old, brides-to-be and the wedding party can feel comfortable while their children are on-site.

Additionally, Adventure Kids Playcare will have a booth at Bridal Extravaganza informing brides about Playcare to Go and how they can include childcare at their wedding and special events. Adventure Kids Playcare offers Playcare to Go for weddings and receptions, office parties, and corporate events and provides toys, games, snacks, arts and crafts activities, as well as experienced staff.



Bridal Extravaganza, America’s largest wedding planning event, features fashion shows, wedding seminars and over 350 vendors. Guests have the opportunity to meet face-to-face with Houston’s top wedding vendors including displays of the latest trends for photography, caterers, wedding cakes, flowers and more. To reserve childcare at Bridal Extravaganza, visit www.bridalextravaganza.com/tickets for $15 per hour, per child.



Adventure Kids Playcare fills the need for flexible, hourly childcare that is necessary as families become busier. Childcare for children ranging from 6 weeks to 12 years old is available Monday through Thursday, until 10 p.m. and Friday and Saturday until midnight at their facility near Memorial City Mall. Children can play, explore and learn in a safe, secure environment allowing parent’s time to work, enjoy shopping, dining, running errands or relaxing.

To schedule a tour, register your child, or to learn more about Adventure Kids Playcare, visit the website here or call 713-838-1414 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.



About Adventure Kids Playcare Adventure Kids Playcare is a unique drop-in childcare center featuring an indoor playground along with multiple activities for children of all ages. The childcare center provides a safe and engaging environment for children while conveniently providing parents the ability to have a productive guilt-free day. Adventure Kids Playcare accepts children ranging from 6 weeks old to 12 years old. Children interact with one another while enjoying the many imagination stations, arts and crafts, playground, video games and more. Parents may drop off their children anytime with no reservation required following an initial, on-site registration, Monday through Thursday, 6 a.m. – 10 p.m. and Friday through Saturday, 9 a.m. – midnight. The facility is open for private birthday parties every Sunday.

To learn more about Adventure Kids Playcare, visit the website here or call 713-838-1414 and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.