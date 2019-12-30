You are here: Home Uncategorized / 2020 Wedding Predictions

2020 Wedding Predictions

As the U.S. experiences a decline in the marriage among Millennials due to factors like, exposure to divorce and success in the workplace, couples are waiting longer to marry in order to increase life experiences rather than just one evening.

Trends from Texas brides include:

Gift Registries Re-boot: Gift registries are changing and evolving. Gone is the focus on china, entertaining, and homemaking. Today’s couples can register for their honeymoons, massages, after dinner drinks and lifestyle gifts like camping gear, exercise equipment, and cooking classes.

Must add meaning: Couples look for meaning in personal items, menus and more. One couple attended a jewelry class and made their wedding bands.Another couple added tamales to their menu as a nod to a “tamale incident” that occurred early in their dating life.

Focus on sustainability: The sustainability trend continues. From reducing the wedding footprint by accepting digital RSVPs and carrying florals and décor from the ceremony site to the reception to reduce the event’s footprint is popular.

Food becomes interactive: Today’s food presentation is all about showmanship. Say goodbye to plated chicken dinners and hello to interactive stations. A build your own ramen bar served in recycled bamboo bowls offers the perfect opportunity for guests to mix and mingle. Instead of pulled pork on a plate, imagine a whole roasted pig arriving on the table aka Hawaiian luau.

New twists on bar service: Brides don’t want guests to stand in line and bartenders have been known to create bottlenecks. Help yourself! Self-serve bars contain signature drinks, fully decorated margaritas and more. Bars also come to life with specialty drinks being served by a model who is literally “wearing the table.”

Lights. Wedding. Action: Bold lighting helps create an energetic wedding vibe. Vows can be projected onto a ceremony floor. Neon signs boldly proclaim the couple’s last name. Marquee letters spell dance, or smores.

Alternative locations: Get married in a tee pee? Why not? Semi-permanent structures are popping up as new nuptial options.

Balloons are making bold statements: Not just for children’s parties anymore, balloon artists are making their mark on weddings. As a backdrop for a dessert table, or a grand entrance, unique balloon displays bring a new level of fun to receptions.

Unplugged Ceremonies and Honeymoons invite couples to “be present”: Even millennials want to unplug! Not only do the couples want guests to be present with them, they want to control the images posted to social media. Couples are now opting to follow their own rules, unplugging for their entire wedding day, as well as their honeymoon. Unplugged honeymoons give couples the chance to celebrate their newlywed status without distraction, simply enjoying each other’s company as they start their marriage journey together.

by Laurette Veres, Bridal Extravaganza Show Producer. Since 1983, catering exclusively to brides, grooms, and their families, The Bridal Extravaganza Show has been bringing brides and bridal businesses together bi-annually to help thousands of to-be-weds plan the wedding of their dreams.

www.BridalExtravaganza.com