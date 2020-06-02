Larry Chamberlin

Emotional distress is difficult enough to deal with in divorce, but a pattern of dysfunction exacerbates the turmoil. When an argument begins, leave. Just get out. If you lost your temper it may be from button-pushing: some comment or gesture, perhaps deliberate, that predictably triggered an emotional response over which you felt no control. After you have restored your sense of calm, think back to the conversation and play it back like a video. When you get to where you lost your temper, reverse the memory video. The remark or gesture the other person did immediately before you lost your temper was them pushing your button. Be on the look-out for that trigger in future conversations. You have a microsecond to choose not to react, and thereby disconnect your buttons.

