Wayde Fawcett, DDS

Wayde Fawcett, DDS

Cosmetic Dentistry & Dental Implants

Dr. Fawcett has been providing a wide range of services in general dentistry in his hometown for over 34 years, with a special focus on cosmetic dentistry, dental implants and full smile makeovers.

One of the most popular procedures he offers is Teeth-In-One-Day, a groundbreaking alternative that allows patients to receive dental implants and a full set of new teeth all in the same day. “We provide dentistry that changes people’s lives, and in doing so, we change our own, “ says Dr. Fawcett. “Our commitment to quality governs every aspect of our work and ensures that we always exceed our clients’ expectations.”

In 2007, Dr. Fawcett was among 157 dentists to be honored with the title “Master of the Academy of General Dentistry (MAGD),” considered to be one of the most respected designations in the profession. Most recently, in 2015, Dr. Fawcett received the prestigious Lifelong Learning and Service Recognition from The Academy of General Dentistry (AGD), a distinction held only by 274 of the ADG’s 39,000 members, recognizing his commitment to continuing education, community service and mentorship.

Clients of Dr. Fawcett appreciate the personal attention, warmth and genuine concern he shows each individual. His fun-loving personality and compassionate chairside manner have nurtured long-lasting relationships and loyal patients from all over the world.

SERVICES: Teeth-In-One-Day • Implants • Cosmetic Dentistry • Full Mouth Rejuvenation • Smile Makeovers • Porcelain Veneers & Crowns • Porcelain Bridges & Partials • Sleep Dentistry • Gum Disease & Hygiene Programs • TMJ /Neuromuscular Dentistry • Sleep Apnea

EDUCATION: University of Texas Dental School, Houston, TX

ACCREDITATIONS: Master of the Academy of General Dentistry (MAGD) • Fellow of the International Congress of Oral Implantologists (FICOI) • Graduate of the Las Vegas Institute for Advanced Dental Studies (LVI)

Fawcett Center for Dentistry

13956 Cutten Road

Houston, TX 77069

281-440-6648 • www.DrFawcett.com