Vladimir Tabakman, DDS, MS

Orthodontist and Diamond Invisalign Provider

As a leading orthodontist in Houston, Dr. Vladimir Tabakman is on a mission to change lives with orthodontic treatment by giving people a smile they’re proud to show off and the confidence that comes with it. With two locations, Houston Orthodontic Specialists offers personalized, cutting-edge care to patients—from kids to adults—with a focus on exceptional customer service, a family-friendly atmosphere and stunning results. It’s recommended to have your child’s first orthodontic checkup by age seven.

Dr. Tabakman’s dedication to his field and patients shows. He’s been voted among the top orthodontists in Houston by H Texas magazine every year since 2007. He’s also an award-winning Invisalign provider for his breakthrough orthodontic treatments with the system of clear aligners.

Dr. Tabakman earned his Bachelor of Science degree in biology at the University of Houston and obtained his Doctor of Dental Surgery (DDS) degree from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He completed his orthodontic residency at the University of Detroit Mercy. Since graduating, Dr. Tabakman hasn’t stepped back from education as he’s a believer in the importance of lifelong learning—for medical professionals in particular. He continues to attend conferences, take classes and publish his own research in scientific journals. His practice is informed by the latest research and he incorporates proven, innovative technology in order to ensure the absolute best results for his patients.

Outside of his work and volunteer efforts, Dr. Tabakman can be found spending time with his wife, daughter and son, traveling, playing sports and just enjoying life.

Houston Orthodontic Specialists

houstonortho.com

BELLAIRE

5001 Bissonnet Street, Ste 105

Bellaire, TX 77401

713-667-6000

WEST HOUSTON

1510 Eldridge Pkwy, Ste. 114

Houston, TX 77077

281-752-4222