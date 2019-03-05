Steve L. Koo, DDS and Thomas M. Weil, DDS
Thomas M. Weil, DDS and Steve L. Koo, DDS
Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
Piney Point Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery, renowned as the city’s premier provider of dental implants, offers the ultimate in care for the teeth, mouth and face. With more than 40 years of experience, Dr. Thomas Weil and
Dr. Steve Koo are highly qualified to perform all types of oral
and maxillofacial surgery.
At Piney Point, patient needs are paramount. The staff is committed to providing the best possible care and the office is equipped with the latest technology, including cone beam and advanced digital imaging. It’s no wonder they’ve been selected as Top Docs in both H Texas and Houstonia.
Piney Point Oral & Maxillofacial Surgery
2450 Fondren, Ste. 320
Houston, TX 77063
832-924-3799 • pineypointoms.com