Satvi Pinnamaneni, DDS

Family & Cosmetic Dentistry

Oral health is a crucial component of overall health and well-being, says Dr. Satvi Pinnamaneni. Known to her patients as Dr. P, she is an avid advocate of comprehensive dentistry. She focuses on not just the cosmetic aspect of the restorations, but also the functional longevity. “My staff and I treat patients in a calm and anxiety-free environment. We strongly believe that this allows us to achieve the highest success rate for the procedures we perform. We offer multiple sedation options, and ample time at each visit that allows us to listen to and address patients’ questions and concerns,” says Dr. P. Being a strong proponent of continuing education, Dr. P is dedicated to providing high-quality care using the latest advances in dentistry. This dedication combined with her cheerful and compassionate chair-side manner are just two of the many reasons patients travel to Cypress to seek her care.

26281 Northwest Freeway, Ste. 700

Cypress, TX 77429

281-758-0060

cypresslakesdental.com