Cosmetic, Implant and Sedation Dentistry

For more than thirty years, Aesthetic Dentistry Associates has been serving the Greater Houston community by providing a full range of general dentistry services with an emphasis on cosmetic, implant and sedation dentistry.

The doctors at Aesthetic Dentistry Associates are committed to patient comfort and care. “Before we begin the journey to improved health and happiness with our patients, we must first do what is all too often missing in the patient experience: listen!” says Dr. Umansky. “By investing in the latest technology, we not only provide our patients with the treatment they need, but are also fully invested in our relationship with our patients to deliver the care they deserve.”

Aesthetic Dentistry Associates has developed a special focus on sedation dentistry. Dr. Umansky explains, “Drs. Nikmard, Goldsmith and I are all certified to provide both oral and intravenous sedation. This gives our patients confidence that the procedures we perform—whether it’s a full-arch replacement of teeth in a single day with the All-on-4® system, a smile design with porcelain veneers or a routine cleaning—can all be done with a customized approach to patient comfort.”

EDUCATION AND ACCREDITATIONS:

Andrew Goldsmith, DDS Marquette University School of Dentistry; General Practice residency at the University of Colorado; Diplomate in the International Organization of Implant Dentistry; Fellow in the International Academy of Laser Dentistry; Fellow in the Academy of General Dentistry

John Nikmard, DDS University of Texas San Antonio Dental School; General Practice Residency at the Long Beach Veteran’s Administration Hospital

David K. Umansky, DDS University of Texas Dental Branch Houston; Master in the Academy of General Dentistry

Pictured left to right: Dr. Nikmard and Dr. Goldsmith

6818 Atascocita Rd.

Humble, TX 77346

281-446-4700 • aestheticdentistryassociates.com