Robert Woods

Personal Injury–Criminal

As a retired police lieutenant and a graduate of the FBI National Academy, attorney Robert Woods of Woods Law Firm has an advantage over most criminal and personal injury attorneys. With more than 20 years of experience in investigation and law enforcement, he knows how to build and defend cases.

“I’ve dedicated my life to protecting Texans and upholding the law. As your attorney, I will investigate and process your case with the utmost integrity and zeal,” says Woods.

The Woods Law Firm represents individuals and families facing personal-injury crises as well as those facing criminal charges. The primary focus of the firm has been representing victims injured in 18-wheeler, auto and motorcycle accidents, DUI accidents, commercial vehicle accidents and animal bites and attacks. Woods is well-known among his peers for his quick recognition of liability and aggressive pursuit of justice.

“At the Woods Law Firm, you get personal attention regarding your case. Our firm is small enough to give you the personal attention you deserve, but large enough to go against the big insurance companies,” explains Woods.

Attorney Woods holds a degree in criminal justice from Sam Houston University and a law degree from South Texas College of Law.

WOODS LAW FIRM, PC

2016 Main St., Ste. 111

Houston, TX 77002

713-651-1115 • attorneyrobertwoods.com