Adams Law Firm

Personal Injury | Family Law & Divorce

Personal Injury

WILL ADAMS AND HIS TEAM REPRESENT PLAINTIFFS IN SERIOUS PERSONAL INJURY LAWSUITS. He is Double Board Certified in Personal Injury by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization and Civil Trial Law by the National Board of Trial Advocates. Will has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Trucking Trial Lawyer in Texas and has been selected as a Texas Super Lawyer® in Texas Monthly every year since 2010 and one of the ‘Top Lawyers for Personal Injury’ in Houston every year since 2006. Will currently serves as President of the Texas Trial Lawyers Association.

Family Law & Divorce

THE FAMILY LAW GROUP AT ADAMS LAW FIRM STANDS TALL FOR TEXANS DURING DIFFICULT TIMES. The firm has been representing families and individuals in a wide range of challenging family law and divorce matters since 1977. The firm is proud of the recognition of Attorneys Heather M. Bachman and John F. Lemos as among Houston’s Top Lawyers for Family & Divorce for 2018. Heather is serving as President of the Fort Bend County Bar Association for 2019.

ADAMS LAW FIRM

23501 Cinco Ranch Blvd., Ste. H205

Katy, TX 77494

281-391-9237 • adamslawfirm.com