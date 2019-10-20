Tyrone C. Moncriffe

Attorney at Law

Tyrone C. Moncriffe is board certified in criminal law by the National Board of Trial Advocacy, and certified first chair in death penalty cases in Harris County. Currently, he is a faculty member of the Criminal Law Institute. Moncriffe handles serious felony cases and always strives for excellence in the courtroom.

He graduated from Texas Southern University Magna Cum Laude and received his Juris Doctorate from Thurgood Marshall School of Law in 1982. Texas Super Lawyers® in Texas Monthly magazine voted Moncriffe as one of the best in 2006, 2007, 2008, 2009, 2010, 2011 and 2012 and Top Lawyers in H Texas magazine from 2008 to 2018.

He always believed that no goal is accomplished by one person. He acknowledges his wife Brenda and his daughter Chantel for constant support. His brothers Randy, Errol, Brian, and Burford and best friend Alvin Hubert have provided years of encouragement. He thanks his grandparents, Mary Moncriffe, Morris and Annie Conner and also his father Richard and Uncle Charles Moncriffe for never allowing him to give up his dreams, and the loving memory of his beloved mother Lois Moncriffe, who told him to, “always reach for the sky and even if you fail you will be among the stars.”

Moncriffe gives acknowledgement to Sandra Zimmer of Self Expression Center; she taught him the importance of, “being with the audience and not performing for them.”

Moncriffe has dedicated himself to constant self-improvement and providing the best representation possible for his clients.

Tyrone C. Moncriffe Associates

1001 Texas Ave., Ste. 720

Houston, TX 77002

713-224-6628 • tyronemoncriffe.com