Travers & Travers

Family Law, Appellate Law, Mediation

PROTECTING WHAT MATTERS MOST, Travers & Travers is a family of family lawyers.

These dynamic lawyers are family law leaders throughout Harris and Fort Bend Counties. From divorce, complex property cases, and custody disputes to mediation and appellate practice, Travers & Travers is experienced in all aspects of family law.

Travers & Travers is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Both Mack and Sherrie are Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent Lawyers. Sherrie is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.

Travers & Travers

20501 Katy Freeway, Ste. 124

Katy, TX 77450

281-492-2166 • katylawyer.com

Clockwise from left: Sherrie Haussner Travers, Allison Travers Hamilton and Annilee Travers Reed.