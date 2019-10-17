Travers & Travers
October 17, 2019 by Assistant Editor
Filed under Top Lawyers, Travers & Travers
Family Law, Appellate Law, Mediation
PROTECTING WHAT MATTERS MOST, Travers & Travers is a family of family lawyers.
These dynamic lawyers are family law leaders throughout Harris and Fort Bend Counties. From divorce, complex property cases, and custody disputes to mediation and appellate practice, Travers & Travers is experienced in all aspects of family law.
Travers & Travers is AV-rated by Martindale-Hubbell. Both Mack and Sherrie are Martindale-Hubbell Preeminent Lawyers. Sherrie is board certified in family law by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization.
Travers & Travers
20501 Katy Freeway, Ste. 124
Katy, TX 77450
281-492-2166 • katylawyer.com
Clockwise from left: Sherrie Haussner Travers, Allison Travers Hamilton and Annilee Travers Reed.