Raed Gonzalez, JD LLM

RAED GONZALEZ IS THE CHAIRMAN OF GONZALEZ OLIVIERI LLC. His firm has developed into an immigration powerhouse, obtaining success in a number of difficult and complicated cases for his clients. Mr. Gonzalez is skilled in all aspects of civil and federal litigation. He is admitted to practice before: the nation’s Immigration Courts; the Board of Immigration Appeals; the Texas Supreme Court; the Supreme Court of Puerto Rico; the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas; the U.S. Courts of Appeal for the 1st, 2nd, 5th, 6th, 9th, and 11th Circuits; and the Supreme Court of the United States.

Throughout his distinguished career, Mr. Gonzalez has fought for the rights of his clients all the way to the Supreme Court, where he has had four victories: Dada v. Mukasey, 128 S. Ct. 2307 (2008) (winning a groundbreaking triumph before the U.S. Supreme Court where the Court granted and remanded the case); Alexis v. Holder, No. 09-955, unpublished (June 21, 2010) (receiving a second grant of certiorari before the U.S. Supreme Court on a collaborative effort); Mata v. Lynch, 135 S.Ct. 2150 (2015) (holding in an 8-1 decision that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals erred in finding that it did not have jurisdiction to review the Board of Immigration Appeals’ denial of an untimely motion to reopen); and Diaz-Esparza v. Sessions, No. 17-820, unpublished (June 15, 2018).

Under his leadership, Gonzalez Olivieri LLC has experienced significant growth. The firm currently employs 16 attorneys, all of whom strive to achieve the best results possible for their diverse clients. In light of Mr. Mr. Gonzalez considerable experience, his firm is able to offer legal expertise in the areas of business immigration, family-based immigration, and removal defense. Mr. Gonzalez also serves as a frequent contributor in the media, making appearances on CBS, CNN, ABC News, FOX News, Univision, Telemundo, among others. His cases have been covered by the New York Times, the Houston Chronicle and National Media newspapers. Under his leadership, Gonzalez Olivieri LLC provides tactical solutions and expert knowledge to each client’s case.

