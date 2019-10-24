Noel A. Suniga & Amanda Waterhouse

Immigration Law

Noel A. Suniga handles complex immigration litigation such as Removal/Deportation Defense, Bond Hearings, Asylum, Withholding of Removal, Convention Against Torture Claims, Cancellation of Removal, Deferred Inspection, Stay of Removal, Orders of Supervision and provides Gonzalez Olivieri LLC’s clients access to a profound depth of wisdom. Attorney Suniga’s extensive experience in Motions to Reopen & Reconsider, VAWA Claims, Adjustment of Status and Consular Processing contributes to Gonzalez Olivieri LLC’s successful handling of these type of cases. Attorney Suniga’s first rate work before the Immigration Courts in Texas, the Board of Immigration Appeals, USCIS, the US 5th Circuit Court of Appeals and his prior experience as Prosecutor in New Mexico greatly benefits Gonzalez Olivieri LLC’s clients in achieving positive results. He is admitted to the New Mexico bar, the US District Courts of the Southern, Northern, and Western Districts of Texas, and the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals.

Amanda Waterhouse is an experienced immigration attorney with over 12 years of practice in the field. She is a Senior Immigration Attorney with Gonzalez Olivieri, LLC and supervisor of the firm’s associate attorneys. She received her Juris Doctor from the University of Houston Law Center. Ms. Waterhouse is a member of the State Bar of Texas and has been admitted to the US Supreme Court, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals, and the US District of Court for the Southern District of Texas. She is also a member of the College of the State Bar of Texas and a frequent speaker at conferences for the State Bar of Texas and the American Immigration Lawyer’s Association. Difficult cases are Ms. Waterhouse’s specialty and she has successfully represented thousands of clients in cases before the US Department of Homeland Security, the US Department of State, and US Citizenship & Immigration Services over the course of her career. Her dedication to advocating for immigrants is evident from her pro bono work and her limitless determination to seek justice in every case.

