Mekisha Jane Walker

Criminal Defense

Mekisha Jane Walker is a criminal defense attorney who specializes in aggressive and zealous representation. Ms. Walker handles all types of criminal matters from domestic violence to DWI and drug possession, including both misdemeanor and felony cases. Ms. Walker provides an extraordinary level of service to her clients while remaining committed to delivering the best possible results. As a former Assistant District Attorney and Chief Prosecutor for Harris County, Ms. Walker is a seasoned trial attorney with excellent communication skills and a necessary understanding of the law and criminal justice system.

WALKER LAW OFFICE

1714 Sunset Blvd.

Houston, TX 77005

713-228-2611 • walkerlawhouston.com