Larry Chamberlin

In the young child’s father’s house there is a photograph of the two of them his dad is on his left and the child, about nine, stands all the way to the picture’s side with his dad’s arm behind him, hand resting on his left shoulder. The child is beaming in delight, pure joy of living written on his face and dad looks admirably proud. Another arm comes from off frame held behind the child and smaller hand rests upon his right shoulder.

In his mother’s house is another photo: he is on the right and his mother the left; he wears the same beatific countenance and his mother looks spirited with love. The arm which comes from off frame is held behind the child and familiar hand rests upon his left shoulder.

LMC 19 July 2019

YOU CANNOT POSSESS THE HAPPINESS OF A CHILD. You must share it with the sun, the moon and the other parent.

Before earning his Juris Doctor from Tulane Law School, where he was elected to the National Order of Barristers in 1988, Mr. Chamberlin received a Masters of Arts in International Business Management at the University of Texas at Dallas. He is also Board Certified in Family Law, a member of Mensa and in 2006 while in the Juvenile Forensic Psychology Masters program, he was elected to Psi Chi, the prestigious psychology honor society.

Chamberlin Law & Mediation

3724 FM 1960 Road W., Ste. 222

Houston, TX 77068

281-580-2222 • larrychamberlin.com