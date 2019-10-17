Crain, Caton & James, PC

Wills, Trusts & Estates

Sarah Patel Pacheco and her team of top lawyers provide services to clients in the areas of trusts, estates, guardianships, and other forms of fiduciary litigation.

Sarah is repeatedly recognized for her expertise, including being named as one of the “Top 50 Female Attorneys in Texas” by Texas Monthly magazine and Best Lawyers’ Houston Litigation – Trust & Estates “Lawyer of the Year” in 2014 and 2017. She is a co-author of three legal treatises regarding estate, trust, and guardianship matters. Sarah attributes her success to her passion for this area of the law, and assembling a team of outstanding professionals who are committed to old-fashioned hard work.

Chasity Cooper concentrates on estate planning, administration and related tax issues, while Kathleen Tanner Beduze advises clients in all aspects of fiduciary, estate and trust litigation, as well as guardianship proceedings. Joshua Flores and Joe Savoie focus their practice on estate, trust and fiduciary litigation, along with business and commercial litigation.

Both Sarah and Chasity are Board Certified in Estate Planning and Probate Law, by the Texas Board of Legal Specialization. And, Kathleen and Josh have been named as Texas Super Lawyer Rising Stars by Texas Monthly magazine.

