Benjamin K. Sanchez

Business and Civil Litigation

BENJAMIN K. SANCHEZ, A 22-YEAR ATTORNEY, IS CONSISTENTLY RATED AS ONE OF HOUSTON’S TOP LAWYERS IN BUSINESS AND CIVIL LITIGATION. Benjamin is a Houston native who is proud to call Houston home. He was born and raised in The Heights, obtained degrees from the University of Texas at Austin and University of Houston Law Center, and now offices in The Montrose District. Half of his firm’s docket is business and civil litigation, while the other half is family, consumer, and criminal. Benjamin is an award-winning writer and dual-certified (John Maxwell and Les Brown) speaker, trainer, and coach.

Sanchez Law Firm

1122 W. Bell St.

Houston, TX 77019

713-780-7745 • sanchezlawfirm.com