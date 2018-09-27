Bain & Bain PLLC

BAIN & BAIN PLLC | Civil Litigation

Bain & Bain PLLC, established in 1994, is a boutique law firm specializing in civil litigation, alternative dispute resolution and appeals. The firm’s attorneys are also arbitrators and mediators with a success rate of over 90 percent.

At Bain & Bain PPLC, the attorneys know that success is dependent upon frequent and open communication with clients, and include them in every major decision in their case. They have built their reputation by providing clients with straight answers, analyzing their situation and outlining their legal options so they can make the most informed decision possible.

The firm’s two shareholders Joanie and Bruce Bain, have more than six decades of combined legal experience in state and federal courts. They are trained negotiators and effective litigators who put their experience to work for their clients. Bruce has been named as one of Houstonia‘s Top Lawyers 2017, Top Attorneys of North America 2016-2017 and Who’s Who Top Attorneys in Texas 2017 by the Dallas Morning News. Joanie was also selected as one of Houstonia’s Top Lawyers 2017.

Bain & Bain PLLC

10810 Katy Freeway, Ste. 102

Houston, TX 77043

713-629-6222 • bainandbainlaw.net