Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC

National Reach. An Honest, Texas Approach.

Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC (BCH) is a national litigation practice with a reputation for turning hard cases into meaningful results for clients. Whether the case arises from catastrophic injuries on a Houston freeway caused by trucking company negligence, or from a Navy veteran’s wrongful death from fatal asbestos exposure, or from major pharmaceutical companies targeting state tax dollars to increase drug sales, BCH has been repeatedly called upon and delivered substantial victories for our clients.

We have the resources and experience to take on huge corporations—we literally do it every day. We’re courtroom tested. We’ve taken cases all the way to the United States Supreme Court to fight for our clients—and when we’ve done so, we’ve been successful. Above all, we value honesty, hard work, and service to clients. Learn more about our honest, Texas approach at bchlaw.com.

Bailey Cowan Heckaman PLLC

5555 San Felipe St., Ste. 900

Houston, TX 77056

713-425-7100 • bchlaw.com