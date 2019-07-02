Blogs / You are here: Home Community / 35th anniversary Bridal Extravaganza announces BES Photo Experience

35th anniversary Bridal Extravaganza announces BES Photo Experience

MEDIA ALERT:

Houston’s Most Established Wedding Show:





Saturday & Sunday, July 13-14, 2019

WHAT: The Bridal Extravaganza Show, returns to the George R. Brown Convention Center to celebrate its 35th anniversary. This two-day event features hundreds of bridal vendors, and three new features: Live Styled Photo shoot, onsite childcare and the BES Photo Experience.

Special Programming: Live Styled Photo Shoot

The wedding vendors of the Bridal Extravaganza and Styled Shoots of Houston collaborated to create a display of trending wedding design aspects couples can incorporate into their own wedding. This live styled shoot will take place both days of the Extravaganza, allowing attendees to experience wedding design, lighting and invitations, cakes and more.

Special Programming: Childcare with Adventure Kids Playcare

A partnership is announced with Adventure Kids Playcare to provide childcare. Brides can take more time to shop and meet vendors, knowing their children are being lovingly cared for. Adventure Kids Playcare offers a safe and fun place for children ages 18 months and older. Feel comfortable dropping children off in a safe and caring environment. Reservations are recommended. Childcare is $15 per hour.

BES Photo Experience

Enjoy an Instagram-ready photo immersion containing 35 photo walls. Take a picture and tag the Extravaganza for a chance to win special prizes.

Tickets are available online at www.BridalExtravaganza.com. General admission tickets may also be purchased for $20 cash at the door.

For more information, visit www.BridalExtravaganza.com

WHEN: Saturday, July 13, 2019

Bridal Extravaganza Show: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

See website for up-to-the minute schedule.

Sunday, July 14, 2019

Bridal Extravaganza Show: 11 a.m. – 5 p.m.

See website for up-to-the minute schedule.

WHERE: Bridal Extravaganza Show

George R. Brown Convention Center

1001 Avenida de las Americas

Houston, TX 77010

COST: VIP Pass: $55-$65 (online only)

Includes general admission, Seminar, and front row seat at Couture Runway.

General Admission: $15 (online and valid for Saturday or Sunday) $20 (at the door, cash only)

About Bridal Extravaganza Show

Since 1983, the Bridal Extravaganza Show has been bringing brides and bridal businesses together. The founder and creator Linda Miller set the standard for bridal events in the US and beyond. Today, the Bridal Extravaganza carries out her vision – introducing the best bridal vendors to Southeast Texas brides. Catering exclusively to brides, grooms, and their families; the Bridal Extravaganza Show is a one-stop-shop bringing Houston’s top wedding vendors together in one location. Brides have more options, more choices and can make decisions and get down to the business of wedding planning.

###